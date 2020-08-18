WATERLOO — New DeKalb boys soccer coach Jarrod Bennett didn’t see the result he wanted, but he knows much more about his team.
The Barons dropped their season opener 4-1 to Northrop Tuesday, and the first experience in a real game was telling and showed Bennett’s club what to work on next.
“You never really know how tough you are until you play against someone you haven’t practiced against for the last month. Now they know the measure and the bar that’s set,” Bennett said.
“We had moments in those 80 minutes where we looked really good. We had moments we can all build on, and hopefully we can have more of those moments and less of the mental mistakes.”
One good moment came just more than 13 minutes in as Carric Joachim raced down the left side and beat a Northrop defender before cutting to the net and beating Northrop goalkeeper Saik Chan to put the Barons on the board first.
Joachim rammed a shot off Chan’s chest from close range when he tried the same move moments later.
The Bruins put their speed and skill on display to change the game, however. Brandon Nino Cuevas made several quick moves past Baron defenders to get himself open in front and tie the match at the 21:23 mark of the half.
Less than three minutes later, Alan Aguilar sprung Miguel Gonzalez with a through ball, and another goal from close range put Northrop ahead for good.
“Sometimes it’s a hard adjustment,” Bennett said. “Looking at our group, it’s a lot of sophomores getting major minutes in the game. You praise them for the times they step up and we build them up when there are places to improve on.”
Northrop scored on a shot from just outside the box in the second half, and got its final goal when Aguilar trapped a high pass from Gonzalez and then sent it into the goal.
Northrop also won the junior varsity match 4-2. Logan Hartman scored off a Logan Wilson assist for DeKalb, and Korbin Gillian scored with an assist from Jacob Ley.
