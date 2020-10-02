High Schools
FREMONT — The Fremont High School athletic department is taking nominations of athletes to be considered for induction into its Hall of Fame.
Information about the process and nomination forms are found on the Athletics page of the Fremont Community Schools website, fcs.k12.in.us. Go to the Important Forms link under the Info title, then click on “View all documents” to get to the Wall of Fame information and forms.
Nomination forms are due by Oct. 17. Questions should be directed to the FHS athletic office.
Churubusco, EN win
LIGONIER — Churubusco defeated West Noble 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday night.
Lilly Mast had six digs, five kills, three assists, two aces and two solo blocks for the Chargers. Samantha Klages had six digs and four assists. Nichelle Phares was 21-22 serving with seven aces.
In other area action Thursday, East Noble won at Columbia City in four sets in a Northeast 8 Conference match and Central Noble lost at home to NECC foe Fairfield. The Knights are 7-16, 2-2 in the NE8. The Cougars were playing their fourth match in as many days.
Lakers clinch tie for NECC season title
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland clinched a tie for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship by defeating Prairie Heights in four sets in their annual Volley For A Cure match Thursday. The scores were 25-14, 27-29, 25-14, 25-22.
The Lakers (17-5, 9-0 NECC) can clinch the NECC title outright if they win at Churubusco on Tuesday. But first, Lakeland will see how it stacks up against a Class 3A state power when it hosts NorthWood on Monday.
On Thursday, Bailey Hartsough had 24 digs, 21 kills and was 21-22 serving with three aces for Lakeland. Hartsough made the 1,000th dig of her prep career Tuesday at Fremont.
Lilly Baird had 38 assists, 13 digs and put all 10 of her serves in play for the Lakers. Kelsie Bowling had 16 kills, 10 digs and a solo block. Faith Riehl had 16 digs, a solo block, a block assist and was 20-20 serving with two aces.
Fremont outduels Westview
EMMA — Fremont outlasted Westview in four sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday. The scores were 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20.
Jada Rhonehouse had 30 digs and 18 kills to lead the Eagles. Eva Foulk had 27 assists, 16 digs and five aces. Andrea Barry had 36 digs.
Girls Soccer Knights win over Legends
FORT WAYNE — East Noble won 2-1 over Fort Wayne North Side Wednesday.
Rachel Hand and Holly Butler scored for the Knights. Sophia Gruszczyk assisted on each goal. Goalkeeper Lauren Lash made six saves.
Warriors fall to Concord
EMMA — Westview lost to Concord 2-1 on Thursday. Addie Bender scored for the Warriors (5-8-2) on an assist from Katie Engelage.
Westview will play its rescheduled home match with Lakeland Saturday at 2 p.m. The Warriors win the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title outright with a victory over the Lakers.
Railroaders win regular season finale
GARRETT — Garrett ended its regular season with a 2-0 victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble Wednesday.
Mia Gullett and Macy Newman scored for the Railroaders (7-5-2, 4-1 NECC). Sydney Krock had an assist. Goalkeeper Kandyce Combs made two saves in getting the shutout.
Chargers lose to RedHawks Thursday
GOSHEN — West Noble ended the regular season with an 8-0 loss to Goshen on Thursday. The Chargers are 6-10.
Seven different RedHawks scored goals. Senior Priscilla Ramirez tallied twice.
Boys Soccer Railroaders enter sectional victorious
GARRETT — Garrett ended the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Columbia City Thursday.
Kenan Kennedy and Zak Klopfenstein each had a goal and an assist for the Railroaders (8-6-2). Senior Trevor Armstrong also scored for Garrett.
Knights lose to Carroll
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Class 3A state-ranked Carroll 8-2 on Wednesday night.
Angola spoils finale for DeKalb boys soccer
WATERLOO — Angola scored twice midway through second half to break up a scoreless match and hand DeKalb a 2-0 defeat Thursday.
Bryce Dailey scored one goal and assisted on the other for the Hornets (11-4-1). Leo Lozano Vargas also scored and Will Krebs added an assist.
Airoh Cassady had the shutout in net for Angola.
Heritage scored two second-half goals and rallied for a 2-1 win over DeKalb (3-12-1) Wednesday.
DeKalb took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Kellen Exford put in a rebound of an Alden Lewis shot.
Cross Country LPC solid in Woodlan meet on Tuesday
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park’s boys team was first and the Panther girls were second in a meet at Woodlan on Tuesday.
Overall, 11 LPC harriers set personal records.
In the boys’ race, the Panthers had the top three finishers. Cobin Moriarity was the winner with Dylan Rowlader in second and Braeson Kruse in third.
The Lakewood Park girls had their best finish in program history. Sam Hartz led the team with a fifth-place finish, and Dani Lesser was eighth.
M.S. Soccer Cougars, Lakers tie
LAGRANGE — Central Noble and Lakeland played to a 2-2 tie on Thursday.
Tyler Steele scored for the Cougars in the first half about a minute after the Lakers opened the scoring.
Drake Cavenaugh scored on a penalty kick for CN to tie the match at two with 40 seconds left after teammate Josh Marker was fouled in the box.
Central Noble plays in the Westview Invitational today.
Football
Huntington North tops Baron frosh
WATERLOO — Huntington North defeated DeKalb 42-23 in a freshman game Thursday.
Caden Pettis threw for two scores and ran for another for the Barons. Cy Young caught a touchdown pass and two passes for two-point conversions. Damien Eddy caught a TD pass on offense and had a tackle for loss to stop a two-point conversion attempt by the Vikings.
Young and Danny Mahoney intercepted passes for the Barons. Dylan Wilson made his only PAT kick.
DMS teams clobber Crestview at home
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s teams enjoyed lopsided wins against Crestview Tuesday.
The Baron seventh-graders remained unbeaten with a 52-0 win. Coaches had praise for the offense, defense and special teams. The Barons are 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Northeast 8, and can win the regular season title next Tuesday at Leo.
DeKalb’s eighth-grade team rolled to a 46-0 win. Coaches were pleased with effort in all facets of the game for the Barons, who are 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. They still have a chance to share the conference title.
