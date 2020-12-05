DUNLAP — Angola’s boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday night with a 57-53 triumph over Concord at McCuen Gym.
The Hornets (1-2) led 37-26 at the half and hung on to spoil the Minutemen’s season opener and give coach Brandon Appleton his first win with the Angola boys.
Brian Parrish led AHS with 18 points. Joel Knox had 15 points, and Giovanni Tagliaferri added 13.
West Noble 50, Goshen 49
GOSHEN — West Noble picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon, defeating Goshen 50-49.
Sophomore Austin Cripe led the Chargers (1-1) with 23 points. Classmate Ayden Zavala had 10 points and made some clutch free throws down the stretch.
Brockton Miller had seven points and Zach Beers scored six for West Noble. Beers also had a solid rebounding game.
Drew Hogan had 15 points and Deecon Hill scored 12 for the Redhawks (0-2).
Goshen won the junior varsity contest 43-30. Derek Slone had seven points for the Chargers. Nevin Phares and Kolby Knox had six points each.
Girls
East Noble 56, New Haven 44
At Armstrong Arena in New Haven, the Knights won their opening game in Northeast 8 Conference play.
East Noble (3-5, 1-0 NE8) led 32-16 at the half behind 10 points from Kyndal Mynhier and eight points from Avan Beiswanger. The Bulldogs are 2-6, 0-1.
Churubusco 44, Westview 31
In the Warrior Dome, the Warriors led 10-6 after one quarter on senior night. The Eagles took a 23-20 lead at the half and pulled away in the second half to prevail in the Northeast Corner Conference game.
Audrey Huelsenbeck had 15 points to lead Churubusco (3-5, 1-1 NECC). Mariah Hosted had 10 points and Jorja DeBolt scored eight.
Senior Hallie Mast had 11 points and Andrea Miller scored six for Westview. Seniors Erika Miller, Katrina Schwartz and Inah Miller were also honored.
Fairfield 39,
Prairie Heights 12
In Brushy Prairie, the Falcons continued to suffocate the opposition. The Panthers only shot 17% from the field (4-23) and made 23 turnovers.
Brea Garber had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Fairfield (7-1, 3-0). Bailey Willard had 11 points and six rebounds.
Karlie Hartman had six points and five rebounds for Prairie Heights (3-4, 1-2). Trevyn Terry had five points.
The Panthers won the junior varsity contest 27-22. Sarah Wiley had eight points and four rebounds and McKinlee Kain had seven points and nine rebounds for PH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.