ANGOLA — There were a couple of big graduation losses on the boys’ side, but there is still a strong core in place for both Angola High School swim teams.
All the top swimmers are back from the Hornets’ girls team that went 13-1 in dual meets and finished fifth in the Concord Sectional in junior Frances Krebs and sophomores Taylor Shelburne, Brooke Shelburne and Ella Sears.
The Angola boys (9-4 in dual meets and seventh in the Northridge Sectional last season) graduated leading swimmers Marcus Miller and Ethan Bussema and a solid role guy in Xavier Hosek. Miller is the two-time reigning KPC Media Group Prep of the Year and holds school records in the 200-meter freestyle at 1 minute, 48.26 seconds and in the 100 freestyle at 49.16 seconds. Bussema has the program record in the 100 breaststroke at 1:04.73.
The Sanders brothers appear to continue to keep the Hornets strong at the top of their lineup. Junior Ethan Sanders holds the school record in the 100 backstroke at 55.12 seconds, which he swan in the Northridge Sectional trials last season. Freshman Isaac Sanders has emerged as a leading swimmer immediately, showing his abilities in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke in the earlygoing.
“Isaac will add quality and depth as an experienced club swimmer,” said eighth-year AHS coach Brian Miller.
At the Concord Girls Sectional last season, Krebs was fifth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 freestyle. Taylor Shelburne was seventh in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 free.
Krebs and Sears shared the team lead in points last season. Sears was fourth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 100 freestyle at sectional last season.
Krebs, Sears and the Shelburne sisters hold school records together in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:53.77 and the 200 free relay at 1:46.01. They were fourth in the 200 free relay and fifth in the 400 free relay at sectional.
At the Northridge Boys Sectional last season, Ethan Sanders was sixth in the 100 backstroke.
Angola only has nine boys swimming, but about all of them have experience. Seniors Vaughn Cooper and Josiah Young, sophomore Michael Newburg and juniors Aidan Shannon, Oliver Koch and Griffin Michael all return from last year’s team.
Also on the squad is exchange student Jorge Rebola Iranzo.
Also back for the girls are seniors McKenna Powers and Emily Rodriguez and junior Makayla Zeeb. Angola also has seven new swimmers, including four freshmen. There are 15 girls swimming for the Hornets.
East Noble Knights Coach: Meredith Eakins, seventh season
The Knights have 18 girls and 11 boys swimming this season. They lost a few quality student-athletes, including a couple of quality divers in Lily Meyer and 2021 regional qualifier Owen Fleck. Meyer set the EN girls record for 11 dives at 391.4 points at the Concord Sectional last year and is now diving at Division I Idaho.
Other key losses were Paige Anderson, Owen Chambers, Nathan Richards and Jack Bolinger. Chambers, Meyer and Anderson were KPC Media Group All-Area selections last season.
Eakins said her teams are further along than they have been in awhile.
“The team is looking more solid in technique and strength at the start of the season than we have in previous years,” she said. “They have been putting in good yardage and technique work, and I’m excited to see them race and dive.
“We have a solid group returning and an awesome group of freshmen who didn’t miss a beat coming in with the high school. It’s going to be a fun year!”
Key Knights returning include juniors Hunter Cole and Gianni Brown on the boys’ side and seniors Sydney Burke and Khloe Pankop and juniors Rylee David and Meagan Kabrich. Pankop was second in the breaststroke in the Northeast 8 Conference meet last year, Kabrich was third in the 500 freestyle, and Cole was third in the 100 freestyle.
Freshmen Will Arnold and Amelia VanGessel have made an immediate impact. Eakins is also looking for a lot of good things from ninth grader Nate Cole.
DeKalb Barons Co-Coaches: Ty Meyer and Mallory Jarrett, both in their first seasons
Meyer and Jarrett are both coaching at their alma mater and replace longtime coaches Ron and Kim Kumpfmiller. The new coaches will work with a small roster with only seven girls and four boys.
Senior Layla Cuautle and junior Arabella Rogers are the leading returners for the Baron girls.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Trenton Meyer is back after finishing 14th in the sectional in the 500 freestyle, and junior Keagan Yarian is back after placing 15th in the 100 breaststroke at sectional.
“We are small this year, but have lots of talent and are super pumped to showcase it,” Jarrett and Meyer said in a joint statement. “We look forward to advancing the swim team to the next level.”
Fremont Eagles Coach: Casey Forrest, fourth season
Both swimmers from last year return in senior Gage Forrest and sophomore Camilo Vega. Two new swimmers will join them in sophomore Keegan Waters and freshman Emery Laughlin.
The Eagle swimmers will swim at Angola home meets and at the Wawasee Invitational on Dec. 10.
“Fremont doesn’t offer a swim team, so we have been very fortunate and appreciative to be able to swim under Angola’s program as individuals representing FHS,” Casey Forrest said. “Shoutout to Angola coaches Brian Miller and Sarah Weilein for sharing their pool time with us.
“I’m excited to see where these kids go this season. They each have a range of events that they swim well. And that’s good considering we don’t get to pick events ahead of time for the regular season meets,” Coach Forrest added. “Fremont swims in the events that have open lanes available therefore they have to be prepared to swim anything.”
Gage Forrest is in his fourth year as a high school swimmer. He placed 14th in the 100 backstroke at sectional.
Vega was 12th in the 200 individual medley and 14th in the 100 butterfly at sectional.
Eastside Blazers Coach: Abby Scoville, first season
All four girls return from last season in Chloe Buss, Laney Millay, Maddy Rohm and Morgyn Willibey. Buss and Rohm were part of the team all three seasons.
Two boys join the program for the first time in freshmen Johnny Buss and Austyn Willibey.
“Austyn picks things up really fast and has good potential,” Scoville said. “Johnny swam for me several years on the Y team. He already has a great start.
“I know they have friends they can reach out to also so at least we can get a boys relay team,” she said. “I know Morgyn and Maddy will leave (both are seniors), but there’s a lot of potential for more growth as this starts coming around and more people find out about it.”
Last season, the four girls accumulated 50 points for Eastside at the Concord Sectional. Rohm reached the finals in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle events. Buss qualified in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. The quartet reached the finals in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Rohm had the school’s best time in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:09.69, and 2:13.62 in the 200-yard freestyle, both established at the sectional. Buss also established school-bests in the 100-yard breaststroke and at 6:06.40 in the 500-yard freestyle. The 200-yard freestyle record is 2:15.49, set against Bellmont.
Scoville replaced Meyer and is excited to coach swimming.
“I’ve wanted so much to be more part of the community,” she said. “I’m a board member for the Butler Youth League and I’m president of the PTO (parent teacher organization), and I’m a teacher at Coburn Corners.
“I just keep wanting to do more and more. I know swimming is coming around and I want to be involved.”
Eastside continues to follow DeKalb’s schedule, including practice times at the YMCA of DeKalb County and traveling to and from meets.
Jeff Jones contributed to this story.
