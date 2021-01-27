FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was able to catch up with Snider once.
The Panthers kept the pedal down, however, and with a quick defense creating points off turnovers and an impressive three-point shooting display, left the Barons behind in a 78-51 boys basketball win Wednesday night.
Snider (7-6) stormed to a 10-0 lead in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the game, only to have DeKalb (5-6) work its way back to within 18-16 after one quarter.
The Panthers scored three points on four of their first five possessions in the second quarter, however, and soon had a double-digit lead again on the way to a 39-26 lead at intermission.
The lead stayed around 20 points throughout the second half until the Panthers added a few extra in garbage time.
Jade Moore hit six straight threes in the first half and scored a game-high 28 for Snider, which had lost to Churubusco the night before. Karson Jenkins hit three threes and added 20 for the Panthers, who hit 12 times from behind the line as a team.
Connor Penrod had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Barons. Alex Leslie added eight points, and Cole Richmond hit two threes for six points to go with eight rebounds and five assists.
DeKalb played without junior guard Brantley Hickman, one of its primary ball-handlers.
Snider's quick hands on defense came up with 12 steals. Many of those as well as defensive rebounds were followed by floor-length passes that resulted in easy baskets, or kick-out passes for three-point attempts.
DeKalb scored the last nine points of the opening quarter on a three by Leslie, and then baskets by Trestan Kern and Penrod, both off of assists by Jackson Barth.
Moore hit three threes, however, and Jenkins turned a rebound of his own miss into a three-point play as the Panthers stretched their lead to 32-22. DeKalb cut the bulge to eight twice on baskets by Nolan Nack and Barth, but would get no closer the rest of the game.
Snider won the junior varsity game 67-57. Caden Pettis had 17 points and Derek Overbay 15 to lead DeKalb.
