Girls Prep Basketball Hornets fall to Falcons
BENTON — Angola’s girls basketball team lost to Fairfield 46-26 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Tuesday night.
The Falcons (8-1, 2-0 NECC) jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter, then led 21-4 at the half.
The Hornets (4-5, 2-2) attempted to come back in the second half, getting within eight early in the fourth quarter. But Bailey Willard soon followed with a three-pointer for Fairfield and Angola never got closer.
Brea Garber had 19 points and Morgan Gawthrop scored 15 to lead the Falcons.
Macy Oberlin had 10 points and Ava Rinard scored six for the Hornets.
Blazers lose at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Eastside lost to Woodlan 48-36 in a non-conference contest on Tuesday night.
Taylor Kneubuhler had 16 points to lead the Warriors (6-2). Avah Smith and Briana Roney each had 10 points. Smith also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Westview beat by Raiders
EMMA — Westview lost to Northridge 68-14 in a non-conference game Tuesday.
Morgan Cross had 14 points for Northridge (7-2). Hope Bortner had five points for Westview (2-5).
The Raiders won the junior varsity game 57-13. Bre Cory had five points for the Warriors.
Lakewood Park defeats Heights
AUBURN — Lakewood Park defeats Prairie Heights 43-34 on Tuesday night.
Ava McGrade led LPC (3-4) with 19 points, six steals and five rebounds. Jade Carnahan added 11 points, 11 boards, four steals and four blocked shots, and Lilia West had seven points and four rebounds.
Emily McCrea scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter for Heights. Kylee Leland and McKinlee Kain each had eight points.
In the junior varsity contest, PH won 31-9. Avery Wagler had 10 points and Jenna Wiley scored eight for Prairie Heights. Sara Bermudez had six points for Lakewood Park.
Wawasee tops Chargers
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee 47-30 on Tuesday night. Mackensy Mabie had 12 points for the Chargers.
West Noble also had six points from Chloe Sprague, five from JaLynn Baker, four from Alexia Mast and three points from Kayle Jordan.
Tough trip for Churubusco
MONROE — Churubusco lost to Adams Central 65-42 Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Sinclair had 14 points and Bridget Timbrook scored eight for the Eagles (2-5). The Flying Jets are 2-6.
Boys Prep Basketball LPC loses at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Manchester 80-54 on Tuesday night. The Squires are 1-1.
Mason Posey and Cam Hindle each had 17 points for the Panthers (1-2). Hindle had 10 rebounds while Posey grabbed six boards. Logan Parrett and Mason Jolloff each had seven points.
Woodlan slows Garrett
GARRETT — Garrett lost to Woodlan 46-27 Tuesday night at Bateman Gymnasium.
The Warriors (3-0) won every quarter and led 20-12 at the half.
Parker Reed paced the Railroaders (0-3) with nine points. Garrett also had eight points from Konner DeWitt, six from Tyler Gater and four points from Kyle Smith.
Prep Swimming EN teams fall to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — Both East Noble teams lost to Huntington North in Northeast 8 Conference dual meets Tuesday night, 90-80 in the girls’ meet and 101-68 in the boys’ dual.
Freshman Will Arnold won the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley for the Knight boys. Nate McNamara and Gage Marzion also had significant time drops, according to coach Meredith Eakins on Twitter @ENSWIMDIVE.
The EN girls had significant time drops from Khloe Pankop in the 100 breaststroke and in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Amelia VanGessel, Meagan Kabrich, Sydney Burke and Naomi Schroeder.
College Volleyball WN graduate Schermerhorn picked to Big Ten Second Team
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue senior libero and West Noble High School graduate Maddie Schermerhorn was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team and was chosen as the Boilermakers’ Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Schermerhorn received her first postseason awards from the Big Ten and is in her first season starting for Purdue. She ranks second among Power Five liberos and defensive specialists in digs per set at 4.62. She is on track to finish the season as one of only three Boilermakers in program history to ever produce as many digs per set in a single season.
Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson of Fort Wayne made the All-Big Ten First Team and was selected the conference’s Freshman of the Year. Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin, the daughter of Purdue football great and two-time Super Bowl champion Rosevelt Colvin III, was picked to the All-Big Ten Second Team.
The Boilermakers finished the regular season 20-10 overall, and placed sixth in the Big Ten at 11-9. They will play Tennessee in a first-round match of the NCAA Tournament Friday at 4 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky.
College Soccer Trine’s Ashbrook, Aschemeier earn all-region honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trine University sophomores Teresa Ashbrook and Sophie Aschemeier were selected to NCAA Division III all-region teams by the United Soccer Coaches. Ashbrook was selected to the first team and Aschemeier made the third team.
Ashbrook had eight goals and four assists this past season for 20 points. She led the 11-5-3 Thunder in goals and points and was second on the team in assists.
Aschemeier had a 0.92 goals against average, an .833 save percentage and made 85 saves. She recorded eight shutouts, which set a program record in the NCAA Division III era.
Ashbrook and Aschemeier both made the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team.
Middle School Basketball EN 8th grade girls win
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Maple Creek 50-14 on Tuesday.
After the Bobcats started with a 5-0 lead, the Knights (6-0) scored 23 unanswered points. A three-pointer by Bri Bortner started that run.
Nine East Noble players scored in the contest, led by Rian David with 15 points. Elli Will had nine points and Shaye Ritchie scored eight.
Knights coach Michael Rice said his team had stellar guard play off the bench from Abrianna Holden and Isla Kugler and great inside defense from Grace Lewin and Carly Smith.
Cougar JV team bests Marines
HAMILTON — Central Noble’s junior varsity team won over Hamilton’s varsity squad 42-36 on Tuesday.
The Cougars (1-1) were led by 12 points from Carter Wilkinson, nine from Nick Freeman and eight points from Malachi Malcolm. The Marines are 0-2.
