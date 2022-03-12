BOURBON — In the 103 years that Fremont has had a boys basketball team, the Eagles had never won a regional game in six attempts.
They’ve been close three times before but had not quite come on top.
They were looking for a change in fortune Saturday when they played the host of Class 1A Regional 13 in the second game of the day, the Triton Trojans.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, that change did not come to fruition for a second straight year as junior Ethan Bontrager’s three-point attempt to tie the game with two seconds left was blocked as the Trojans would lead wire to wire and hang on to win 58-55 and advance to the championship.
Fremont dug themselves in a hole early on as the Trojans took opened an 11-2 lead in the first three minutes of the game.
“I think we had too many nerves early,” Eagles coach Josh Stuckey said. “We turned the ball over too much, especially throwing the ball at someone’s feet. We were already too far behind.”
Once Fremont settled down, they started to get shots to fall, starting with a basket by senior Logan Brace and a 3-pointer by senior Ethan Bock. Bock finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds.
“Ethan is like a Swiss army knife for us,” Stuckey said. “He scored, got rebounds, took a charge, he can do everything. He’s the guy where I can just tell him something and make sure he can get the message relayed to everybody else. We’re going to miss him.”
Triton’s Ashton Oviedo kept the Eagles at bay late in the first quarter, scoring eight points in the final two minutes, including two 3-pointers, to help Triton to 24-16 lead at the break. Oviedo finished with a game-high 24 points and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
In the second quarter, the Eagles consistently found ways to score, mainly at the foul line as Triton put them in the bonus at the 5:38 mark. Fremont was 7-for-10 from the charity stripe in the first half, with all of their makes coming in the second.
Brace made four of them and finished the game with 13 points.
"Anytime you have Logan Brace on the floor, you feel good about your chances," Stuckey said. "There's stuff he's doing at the end of the game where he's just sneaking up on guys and trapping them. He's diving on loose balls and getting his hands on rebounds. He's just doing so much."
In addition to his 13 points, Brace had 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Along with three of his teammates, it was Brace's final game in an Eagles uniform.
"I started playing basketball in eighth grade, and from that day, they all opened up to me and brought me in and developed me into the player they needed," Brace said. "This year was fun as I broke some records, including the rebounding record. Not many people think rebounding matters but it definitely does to our coach and so I felt very happy that I got to do that for the town."
The aggressiveness to draw fouls and get to the free throw line was a big turning point in the quarter. Because of it, the Eagles only trailed 35-33 at halftime and were right back into the game after trailing by as many as ten in what was Triton's largest lead of the game.
Senior Gabel Pentecost had 10 of his 13 points in the first half, with six coming from a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Eagles close. Stuckey said that Pentecost had "a different look in his eye."
"I'm a little emotional," Pentecost said after the game. "I'm a little at peace. I know it was going to end in either a loss or winning a state championship but I'm just glad I was able to fight with these guys. I reflected a lot in the locker room it's just been a wild ride."
Both teams continued trading baskets in the third with the only time either was able to string two together was the Trojans making a free throw at the 4:39 mark followed by an Oveido 3-pointer at 2:33 to contribute to a 51-47 lead at the end of the quarter.
While the Eagles did not lead all game, they did tie the game for the first time since it was 0-0 on two separate occasions in the fourth. The first was a basket plus a free throw by Pentecost with 6:35 to tie the game at 53, and the second was a basket by Bock with 4:58 left to make it 55 all.
Triton's Tyson Yates scored a layup at 4:05 to put the Trojans back up two, and what ensued was a nearly 3:30 minute scoring drought by both teams. Cole Shively added a free throw for them to go up three. He had a chance to make it a two-possession game with free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining, but missed the front end of a one-and-one, resulting in the last second blocked shot attempt by Bontrager. Bontrager had 11 points for the game.
"Scoop did a good job tonight," Stuckey said. "He got some threes off and I think he did a great job of not forcing threes. I thought he played very well."
Stuckey and his team were grateful for the community support all season long.
“We are so appreciative of this town for coming out to support us,” Stuckey said. “I think last year was a good step for Fremont basketball culture, but I think this year we pushed it over the edge with the support that we got from the town. We knew we were playing the regional host team, yet we didn't feel like we were going to be outnumbered because we have a sea of red behind us.”
Despite the loss, Stuckey said the season was fun and stressed the familiar relationship the team has with each other.
"It's all about family with us and that's what makes it hurt so bad. We weren't playing for nets or trophies, we were playing for one more week together.”
Other scorers for Fremont were Corbin Beeman (6 pts) and Brogan Blue (2 pts).
Other top scorers for Triton were Cole Shively (12 pts, 10 rebounds), Yates (9 pts, 3 assists) and Bruce Johnson (6 pts, 3 rebounds).
The Eagles season ends at 17-9.
