College Hockey Trine men lose at St. Norbert
DE PERE, Wis. — Trine University’s men’s hockey team led Northern Collegiate Hockey Association co-leader St. Norbert 3-0 after one period Friday night. But the Green Knights rallied to beat the Thunder 5-3.
With Adrian winning at Concordia, Wisconsin, Friday, St. Norbert (17-3 overall) and the Bulldogs are tied for first in the NCHA at 13-0. The Thunder are 14-6, 8-5 in the NCHA.
Thunder women fall to Aurora
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to Aurora 5-2 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Thunder (4-11-1, 1-5-1 NCHA) cut a 3-0 deficit to one on goals from Kirsten Vandenheuvel and Brandi Wilson midway through the second quarter. But Trine could not tie it.
Rachel Campoli had two goals and an assist for the Spartans (15-2, 7-2).
Ryleigh Furlong made 37 saves in goal for Trine.
Prep Gymnastics Lakeland ekes past Wawasee
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Wawasee 86.25-86.2 Thursday.
Emma Schiffli won the balance beam with 7.7, tied for first on the vault with 8.6, and was second all-around with 31.6 to lead the Lakers.
Lakeland’s Natalie Huffman was third all-around with 28.75 and was third in all three apparatuses.
In the junior varsity portion of the meet, Scotlyn Gayheart won the floor exercise for the Lakers with 7.65. Brooke Retterbush won on the beam with 6.7 and was second on the vault with 7.4. Emilie Riehl scored 20.75 all-around.
In other area action Thursday, East Noble won at home over Snider 90.3-88.95.
Lakeland 86.25, Wawasee 86.2
Vault: 1t. E. Schiffli (LL) and Kuhl (W) 8.6, 3. Huffman (LL) 8.2, 4t. Keck (LL) and LaJoice (W) 7.9, 6. Gayheart (LL) 7.8.
Uneven Bars: 1. Kuhl (W) 7.5, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.1, 3. Huffman (LL) 6.15, 4. LaJoice (W) 6, 5. Meerzo (W) 5.5, 6. Ala. Rasler (LL) 4.55.
Balance Beam: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.7, 2. Kuhl (W) 7.5, 3. Huffman (LL) 6.5, 4. LaJoice (W) 6.2, 5. Meerzo (W) 6.1, 6t. Keck (LL) and Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.5.
Floor Exercise: 1. Kuhl (W) 8.65, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.2, 3. Huffman (LL) 7.9, 4. Meerzo (W) 7.7, 5. Retterbush (LL) 7.55, 6. A. Yoder (LL) 7.45.
All-Around: 1. Kuhl (W) 32.25, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 31.6, 3. Huffman (LL) 28.75, 4. Meerzo (W) 27, 5. LaJoice (W) 26.95, 6. Keck (LL) 25.35.
Prep Swimming DeKalb, South Adams split
BERNE — DeKalb’s swim teams split with South Adams to close the regular season Thursday.
The Baron boys beat the Starfish 90-17 while South Adams took the girls meet 92-59.
Trenton Meyer won the individual medley and the 100 freestyle for the Barons. Gabe Gillespie won the 200 freestyle, Danial Mahoney the 50 free and Keagen Yarian the breaststroke.
DeKalb captured first place in all three relays. Meyer, Krue Nagel, Yarian and Mahoney combined to win the medley relay. Gillespie, Mahoney, Yarian and Meyer were the winning team in the 200 freestyle relay. Gavin Richardson, Alex Stuckey, Gibson Dunaway and Gillespie teamed up for victory in the 400 freestyle relay.
Alexis Shipe won the 200 freestyle for the DeKalb girls. Caleigh Yarian, Arabella Rogers, Layla Chautle and Lilly Budde combined to win the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Competing individually for Eastside, Madison Rohm had the night’s fastest time in the 200 freestyle and the butterfly. Chloe Buss of the Blazers was second-fastest in the 500 freestyle.
South Adams 92, DeKalb girls 59
200 Medley Relay: 1. South Adams (Hunley, Nussbaum, Sandoval, Kinsey) 2:10.62, DeKalb (Yarian, Chautle, Budde, Rogers) 2:10.69, 3. DeKalb (Perry, Edwards, Shipe, Langschwager) 2:26.78. Eastside — Rohm Buss, Millay, Willibey 2:35.81. 200 Freestyle: 1. Shipe (DK) 2:29.52. Eastside — Rohm 2:22.58, Millay 3:29.37. 200 IM: 1. Nussbaum (SA) 2:29.46, 2. Yarian (DK) 2:46.41. Eastside — Buss 2:43.58. 50 Freestyle: 1. Kinsey (SA) 28.13, 3. Perry (DK) 34.16, 4. B. Steckley (DK) 35.55, 5. Niccum (DK) 43.74.
100 Butterfly: 1. Sandoval (SA) 1:18.06. Eastside — Rohm 1:14.8. 100 Freestyle — 1. Kinsey (SA) 1:01.96, 2. Budde (DK) 1:02, 5. Langschwager (DK) 1:10.94, 6. B. Steckley (DK) 1:21.88. 500 Freestyle: 1. Nussbaum (SA) 5:57.7, 2. Rogers (DK) 6:27.72. Eastside — Buss 6:12.74, Willibey 7:42.88.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Chautle, Budde) 1:56.7, 3. Langschwager, B. Steckley, Edwards, Shipe) 2:10.76. Eastside — Buss, Rohm Willibey, Millay 2:18.54. 100 Backstroke: 1. Hunley (SA) 1:15.49, 3. Perry (DK) 1:27.97. Eastside — Millay 1:50.84. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Arnold (SA) 1:19.99, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:20.17, 5. Niccum (DK) 2:01.16. Eastside — Willibey 1:56.19. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Rogers, Chautle, Budde) 4:21.17, 3. DeKalb (Langschwager, B. Steckley, Edwards, Shipe) 4:54.8.
DeKalb boys 90, South Adams 17
200 Medley Relay: 1. DeKalb (Meyer, Nagel, Yarian, Mahoney) 2:19.87. 200 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 2:16.8, 2. Richardson (DK) 2:20.95. 200 IM: 1. Meyer (DK) 2:26.7. 50 Freestyle: 1. Mahoney (DK) 27.93, 2. Nagel (DK) 31.64, 3. Stuckey (DK) 35.5.
100 Butterfly: 1. Herman (SA) 59.39, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:26.54. 100 Freestyle: Meyer (DK) 58.69, 2. Mahoney (DK) 1:07.67, 4. Dunaway (DK) 1:09.63.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Gillespie, Mahoney, Yarian, Meyer) 1:53.02. 100 Backstroke: 1. Herman (SA) 1:06.16, 2. Gillespie (DK) 1:09.36, 3. Richardson (DK) 1:11.76, 5. Dunaway (DK) 1:30.03. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Yarian (DK) 1:20.89, 2. Nagel (DK) 1:30.59, 3. Stuckey (DK) 1:44.07. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Richardson, Stuckey, Dunaway, Gillespie) 5:02.82.
College Volleyball Trine men earn first win
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team won its first match of the season Friday night, defeating Rockford 25-13, 25-16, 25-12.
Kyle Dixon had 14 kills four digs and an ace for the Thunder (1-7). Ethan Howard had 20 assists and six digs. Ted Hofmeister had five kills, five digs, one ace and a solo block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.