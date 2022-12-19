College Football 3rd All-American honor for Trine safety Keysean Amison
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Trine senior safety Keysean Amison was selected a third team All-American by D3football.com. D3football.com announced its All-American teams on Friday before North Central (Ill.) beat Mount Union (Ohio) 28-21 in the Stagg Bowl for the NCAA Division III national championship.
Amison is the third Thunder football player to be named All-American by D3football.com, the Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association in the same postseason. Running back Lamar Carswell and receiver and return specialist Jeffery Barnett both achieved the feat in 2018.
Earlier last week, Amison was named first team All-American by the AFCA and a second team All-American by the Associated Press.
Prep Softball Johns named PH varsity coach
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights High School athletic department announced late Tuesday afternoon that Westview High School graduate Karis (Brewer) Johns was named the school’s new varsity softball coach.
PH also announced that 2016 Westview High graduate Derrike Johns, Karis’ husband, will be the assistant varsity softball coach. Derrike has been an assistant coach in the Westview baseball program since 2018.
Karis Johns replaces Rocky DeLancey, who coached the Panthers to a 25-21 record over the last two seasons and a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship game appearance in 2021. Johns has recently been an assistant coach for the softball program at her alma mater Westview. She played college softball at Bethel University.
Prep Girls Basketball Lakers fend off Westview
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Westview 50-45 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday evening.
The Lakers hit their free throws for the most part down the final stretch to secure the victory.
Peyton Hartsough, who recently signed with Huntington University, had 20 points to lead Lakeland (6-8, 2-4 NECC). Olivia Oman had four three-pointers in her 14 points. Alivia Rasler had eight points and three blocked shots, and Grace Iddings pitched in six points.
Freshman Mykayla Mast had 16 points for the Warriors (6-8, 4-3). Hope Bortner had 10 points, and Sara Lapp and Andrea Miller scored seven each.
Trine commit Capouch among IBCA Players of the Week
Kouts senior wing and Trine University commit Ally Capouch was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Girls Basketball Player of the Week in District 1 on Tuesday for her efforts last week.
The 5-foot-11 Capouch had a prep career-high 42 points, six rebounds and two assists in Kouts’ 65-35 victory over Lowell on Dec. 13. She was 16-of-21 from the field, including a school-record 10-of-14 from three-point range.
Capouch followed that up on Saturday at Hebron with 17 points, seven assists, seven steals and three rebounds to lead the Fillies to a 65-28 victory.
LPC downs Bulldogs
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian won 51-42 over New Haven Tuesday evening.
Ava McGrade had 23 points and Jade Carnahan scored 18 to lead the Panthers (6-7). Lilia West added six points. The Bulldogs are 2-12.
Middle School Basketball EN 8th grade girls undefeated
The East Noble eighth grade girls basketball team won three games late last week at DeKalb to complete its pre-Christmas schedule at 13-0.
The Knights won the DeKalb Invitational on Saturday, defeating Maple Creek in a semifinal game 36-20, then beating the host Barons in the championship game 35-21.
In the championship contest, East Noble jumped out to a 14-2 lead, then DeKalb scored 15 unanswered points to take a 17-14 halftime lead.
The Knights scored the only three points in the third quarter to tie the game at 17. Then East Noble made 11-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter in outscoring the Barons 18-4 in those final eight minutes.
Rian David led the Knights with 14 points. The Knights, who made 16-of-20 free throws in the game, also had six points from Shaye Ritchie, five each from Bri Bortner and Averi Amstutz, and four points from Alexandria Carpenter.
In the semifinal with Maple Creek, Amstutz had 12 points and Bortner had three three-pointers in her 11 points to pace East Noble.
Last Thursday in Waterloo, the Knights handled DeKalb 52-18. Ritchie had 15 points for East Noble, and Carpenter and David scored 10 each.
East Noble returns to action on Jan. 5, when it hosts New Haven.
Barons 7th grade girls win
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team won at Indian Springs 30-28 on Monday.
Avalynn Schache led the Barons with 11 points and four rebounds. Kyla Kjendalen added seven points, six rebounds and three steals.
Evie Weber and MaCailin Rice each had four points for DeKalb. Weber had seven rebounds while Rice grabbed three rebounds. The Barons also had two points from Tiegan Jordan and one point each from Mollee Sonnenberg and Brooke Culler.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl posts high scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores for the week of Dec. 12
Bowlers of the week were Jake LaTurner (246 pins above average) and Nycole Adcox for women (160).
MEN: Moose — Travis Thompson 279, Jim Smith 258, Chuck LaTurner 257. Booster — Kris Levy 300, 758 series, Travis Grigsby 300, 756 series, Skyler Plummer 300, Stanley Woods 298, Jake LaTurner 287, 286 series, Kyle Toyias 278, Chris Toyias 276, 701 series, Tim Klinker 258, Michael Wallace 258, Bryce Mapes 258, Gary Bolton 257, 771, Austin Groff 257, 719 series, Kyle Baker 257, 714 series, Jeffrey Griffith 256, 720 series, Tim Hall 254. Industrial — Brian Titus 259. Northeast Indiana Classic — Kris Levy 269. Friday Trio — Ray Pence 257, 718 series. Masters & Slaves — Ryan Smith 258, 710 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Nycole Adcox 234, 664 series, Jade David 211, Sara Stafford 202, Megan Books 540 series, Rachael Gardner 530 series, Trina Williams 519 series. Booster — Tasha Woodward 253, 547 series, Nycole Adcox 223, 553 series, Cheyenne Woods 519 series. Coffee — Marsha Armstrong 222, Monica Dietrich 211, 552 series. Masters & Slaves — Nycole Adcox 224, 599 series, Heather Newman 209, 623 series, Dawn Simmons 206, 535 series.
YOUTH: Adult-Youth — Josh Wirges 235, Elizabeth Jones 203, 523 series, Autumn Klinker 196, 506 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Josh Wirges 268, 624 series, Elizabeth Jones 223, 532 series.
