HUNTINGTON — Angola has been big in the clutch all season, and the Hornets came through again at Saturday’s Huntington North Gymnastics Regional.
Just as they came up big in the vault as their final event of the day to take the sectional last week, the Hornets got key performances in the beam to finish off an effort that got them back to the state meet.
Homestead cruised to its second straight regional title with 112.8 points, and the Hornets took a close race for second with 106.875. Carroll took the final state team berth with 106.725, and Bishop Dwenger was left on the outside at 106.3.
DeKalb scored a season-high 103.625 in fifth and Plymouth had 101.475.
The top three teams, plus the top six finishers in all four events and the all-around qualified for next Saturday’s state meet at Ball State.
“It means a lot,” Angola coach Misti Evans said. “To be the second team out is an accomplishment for them. They want to go down to state next week and get higher than seventh, which is usually what we place down there.
“In October, we had a couple people from our team quit. We didn’t even know if this was going to be possible at that point in the season. They didn’t let it rattle them. They’ve kind of just been chill all year and stayed even-keeled. They get to experience this and go back to state again. That was their goal.”
Ashtyn Evans was second on the beam and Alayna Shamp took sixth, ensuring the Hornets would win the battle for second. Ashtyn Evans was also the runner-up in the all-around.
Individual scores for gymnasts were not provided.
“I wasn’t quite as nervous today as I was last week, but it was nerve-wracking,” Coach Evans said. “We were taking some falls, and I was afraid it was going to be close, and it was.
“I’m proud of them for fighting for every little bit we could. We needed Alayna and Ashtyn to stay on beam and put up the scores they put up.”
Having the whole group make the trip is a good experience.
“Ashtyn went down as an individual before. Her sophomore year we only took individuals,” Coach Evans said. “She said it’s a way better experience having your whole team down there with you to distract you a little bit and stay in the mode of what you’re used to.
“I was hoping for her she’d get to finish her senior year with her whole team down there with her.”
DeKalb will have representation at state even though its best score wasn’t enough for a team berth. Senior Lauren Blythe was sixth in the all-around and third on the beam to secure her third straight trip to state. She made it in the beam last year and in bars and floor as a sophomore.
Sophomore Myca Miller started her own tradition, finishing as part of a three-way tie for fourth in the vault, which also included Angola’s Shamp.
“I’m proud of them. As a team we had our highest score all season,” DeKalb coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “I think they did great today. It’s really encouraging having only one girl graduate after the season and it looks good for the next two or three years.
“Even though we didn’t go on as a team, this was probably one of our best meets of the season.”
The Barons lost two high-scoring seniors from last year in Sarah Boyd and Allison Burton, but improved steadily with some younger gymnasts tossed into the fire.
“Our freshman class makes up half of our team,” Wolfe said. “For them to come out and get the same scores we got last year, they have a lot of potential.”
East Noble will have a competitor at state for second year in a row, with sophomore Audrey Beiswanger finishing fifth in the floor. She and junior Ally Blackburn both took part in the floor and beam. Senior Miah Hudson made it to state in the vault last year.
“I’m very proud of her. I’m very proud of Ally as well,” East Noble coach Tami Housholder said. “Second year a row we’re taking one of our gymnasts to state. I’m very excited about that.
“We practiced really hard this week. (Beiswanger’s) routines were what we expected from her. We have some cleaning up to do for next weekend, but we’ll get there. She’s had a season of injuries, and coming back and being a qualifier is just awesome for her and for East Noble.”
Eastside junior Brielle Carter, second in the all-around in the sectional last week and a state qualifier in the floor last season, is on a mission trip and was unable to compete in the regional.
