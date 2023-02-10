DECATUR — DeKalb got two clear shots at a tying basket at Bellmont Friday, but neither would fall as the last seconds ticked away.
The deciding points were scored with 17.2 seconds left on two free throws by DJ Kitson after an intentional foul was called on DeKalb's Alex Leslie. The Barons claimed Leslie went for the ball and was only trying to prevent a layup after a DeKalb turnover, but to no avail.
The two freebies lifted Bellmont to a 54-52 Northeast 8 Conference win.
The Braves got possession after the intentional foul, but immediately fumbled the inbounds pass away, giving DeKalb life.
The Barons called time with 12.7 seconds left and Caden Pettis drove to the basket, but his contested shot went off the backboard and the rim. A Bellmont player grabbed the rebound but fell to the floor for a traveling call with five-tenths of a second to go.
DeKalb set up an inbounds play for Donnie Wiley, who high-pointed the ball and flipped it at the rim, but drew iron as the buzzer sounded.
"We got a good look at it, catch and shoot," DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. "I want to see the intentional foul (on tape). I thought Alex had all ball there."
The Barons (3-14 overall, 1-6 NE8) played without guard Braiden Boyd, who was out with a bad ankle. They overcame three separate eight-point deficits, one apiece in the second, third and fourth quarters. The fourth-quarter rally was sparked by six straight free throws from Pettis and Alex Leslie as DeKalb went 11-of-11 from the charity stripe.
DeKalb has lost its last three NE8 games by a total of four points.
"Our kids played hard," Beasley said. "Boyd being out hurt us. It hurts what we're doing a little bit. He's our quickest guy to defend those guys."
Those guys were Jack Scheumann and Andrew James, who led Bellmont (10-8, 3-4) with 17 and 15 points, respectively. James' points came on five threes.
Pettis topped DeKalb with 15 points. Leslie had 14 and Parker Smith scored 11.
DeKalb's junior varsity won 44-36 behind 19 points from Caiden Hinkle and 12 from Brady Culler.
