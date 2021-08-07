ANGOLA — Fremont showed off its depth in a first-place finish at its home invitational Saturday at Lake James Golf Club.
The Eagles were the lone team to finish below 400 and snuck under that mark with 398.
Fairfield came in second at 427, followed by Leo at 437, Westview 446, West Noble 447, Garrett 454 and Lakeland at 478. Churubusco finished at 500, and Angola totaled a 524. Prairie Heights only had three girls participate for no team score.
The Warriors' Hope Haarer was the invite medalist with a score of 90.
Fremont had three girls finish in the top 10, led by Katie Baker's 95, which was good enough for second overall. Kenadee Porath came in third place with a 98, and Pressley Scott placed eighth with her score of 101. The Eagles nearly had four finish in the top 10, but Khloe Glendening's 104 put her on the outside in 11th.
"This is one of the hardest courses we play all year, and it's our home course, so it's a big advantage," Fremont coach Eric Wirick said. "We came out and kind of struggled at first. A couple of our girls came in low on the back nine. The back nine is so much more difficult than the front, but they knew that they needed to pick up the pace. They did, and I'm really proud of the way they played the back nine."
The Eagles relied on their depth last year and are seeing a similar situation play out early this season.
"Just like last year, we have five girls and at anytime, any one of the them can contribute. Our No. 5 player was Pressley Scott, and she came in with one of her lowest scores ever," Wirick said.
Garrett was led by Abby Weaver's fourth-place finish. She came in with a final scorecard of 98. West Noble's Mackensy Mabie also scored a 98, but lost the tiebreaker with Porath and Weaver to come in fifth individually.
Lakeland was led by Kylee Watkins. She had a round of 101, which placed her in seventh place.
Adams Central's Mary Jones placed sixth with 100, Ashlynn Yoder of Fairfield had a 103 for ninth and Leo's Miranda Freeman rounded out the top 10 with a score of 103.
Angola's top finisher was Lucy Smith at 112, Churubusco was led by Zoie Tonkel's 115. Oriyanna Grossman and Abby Teller each had 141 for Prairie Heights.
