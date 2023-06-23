Everyone talks about being at your best in the postseason.
Silas Haarer did it.
The Westview sophomore golfer repeated as the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year after an incredible run that had him in contention for the individual state championship.
In his first appearance at state Haarer shot a 75 on the first day, then followed that with a 66 in the second round to finish in a tie for second in the state with a 3-under-par 141, three strokes off the lead.
The 66 by Haarer was the best 18-hole score by anyone on either day in the tournament. He shot an outstanding 5-under-par 31 on the back nine, which included one of the four eagles recorded in the state tournament.
In the Warsaw Regional at Stonehenge, Haarer fired a 69, tying for the top spot with longtime rival Brayden Miller of Fairfield. Haarer prevailed on the first hole of a playoff to take the regional title.
That followed a championship in the Northridge Sectional at Meadow Valley with a course-record 66 that helped boost Westview to second place as a team and a trip to the regional. He finished second in the Northeast Corner Conference for the second consecutive season.
Haarer set a school record with a 65 at the Leo Hawk Invitational at Noble Hawk. That broke his own record of 67 set earlier in the season at the Lakeland Invitational.
Haarer averaged 35.3 for nine holes and 69.6 for 18.
Westview also takes the other top All-Area honor with coach Jeff Marchant being named Coach of the Year.
Marchant’s Warriors were fourth in the conference tournament before the runner-up performance in the sectional that extended their season by another week.
Here’s a look at the rest of this year’s All-Area team for boys golf:
Wade Springer, Jr., Westview
Springer was second-best for the Warriors in the NECC Tournament with an 83 and had an 88 as part of the Warriors’ sectional runner-up effort. He averaged 41.3 for nine holes and 84.1 for 18.
Brett Springer, Fr., Westivew
Springer was a big part of the Warrior success at sectional, shooting an 82, which was second-best on the team.
Caden Anderson, Jr., East Noble
Anderson was the East Noble Sectional champion with a 69, which helped East Noble to a second straight team regional berth. He shot a 76 at the Northeast 8 Tournament and was seventh for second-team all-conference honors. He led the Knights with that score in the regional.
Ryan Norden, Sr., East Noble
Norden shot an 82 in the NE8 Tournament to earn all-conference honorable mention, then fired an 83 at sectional to help the Knights move on. He had an 81 in the regional.
Ronan Fisher, Sr., East Noble
Fisher shot 83 both in the Northeast 8 and the East Noble Sectional tournaments. He ended his career with an 85 at regional.
Nate Bowker, So., EN
Bowker had 88s both in the conference and sectional tournaments. He had a strong round of 84 at regional.
Ben Keil, Sr., Lakeland
The University of Indianapolis-bound Keil was the Northeast Corner Conference champion, shooting a school-record 68 to help the Lakers to a third consecutive team title. His 70 in the sectional was good enough for an individual regional berth. He shot a 78 at Stonehenge.
Tommy Curtis, Sr., Lakeland
Curtis was third in the conference tournament with a 77 to help the Lakers to a third straight title and earn first-team all-conference honors. He had an 85 at sectional.
Nate Keil, Jr., Lakeland
An 82 tied Keil for fifth place and put him on the All-NECC first team as part of the Laker three-peat in the conference tournament.
Grant Stuckey, Sr., DeKalb
A steady leader in the No. 1 slot for the Barons, Stuckey improved his 18-hole average by five shots from last year to 80.25. He was 14th in the NE8 Tournament with an 81 to earn all-conference honorable mention.
Carter Valencic, Sr., DeKalb
Valencic was 10th in the Northeast 8 Tournament with a 79 and earned second-team all-conference honors. His 82 tied for DeKalb’s best score at sectional.
Carter Demske, So., Garrett
Demske advanced to regional as an individual for the second straight year, shooting a 74 at sectional. He shot a 77 at the regional. He was fourth in the NECC Tournament with a 78, earning first-team all-conference recognition.
Ashland Benner, So., Fremont
Benner took fifth in the NECC Tournament with an 81 for first-team all-conference honors, then led the Eagles with an 80 in the sectional as they finished fifth as a team.
Zander Reetz, Fr., Fremont
Reetz was an all-conference first-teamer after he tied for sixth with an 82 at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. He shot the same score at sectional as the Eagles placed fifth.
Braeden Morr, Fr., Prairie Heights
Morr tied for sixth place in the NECC Tournament with an 82 and earned first-team all-conference status. He led the Panthers with an 89 at sectional.
The All-Area honorable mention list for boys golf included Owen Norris and Jeremiah Imhof of Central Noble, Mason Gruner and Gage Hankey of Angola, Fremont’s Luke Campbell, Eastside’s Reece Myers, Prairie Heights’ Noah Butler and Garrett’s Carter Overbay.
