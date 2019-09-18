BUTLER — Lakeland’s one half of soccer was bigger than Eastside’s one half of soccer.
The two teams played to a 5-3 decision won by the Lakers Sept. 10 at Butler. They squared off again Tuesday in Northeast Corner Conference tournament play.
In the rematch, the Blazers scored the only goal of the first half. Lakeland scored five straight in the second half on the way to a 5-2 win.
“I tried to emphasize about not coming out flat after a long bus ride. That definitely did not happen,” said Lakeland goal Joe Miller.
“We played like we did last week in the first half. The second half, we got it together a little bit and played better soccer.”
Eastside’s Zach Northrup had the only tally of the first half when he scored with 33 minutes, 25 seconds left.
Lakeland scored three times in the first 20 minutes of the second half. Caedan Caballero’s unassisted goal with 24:12 to play gave the visitors a 2-1 lead. Hilberto Sanchez scored what proved to be the game-winner with just 20 minutes to play when a teammate threaded the needle between Eastside defenders and Sanchez wired a shot to the top right corner.
The Lakers’ Mason Douglas made it 4-1 when he scored with 16:51 to play on a one-timer from Caballero. Netminder Dakota Miller scored on a penalty kick with 5:45 to play for a 5-1 lead.
Eastside’s Binyam Biddle ended the dry spell when he scored with 43 seconds to play. Teammate Noah Johnson fed a crossing pass that was tipped by Jordan Eck to Biddle.
“We were playing like 1 versus 11 the first half,” Miller said. “I told them to quit fighting about the mistakes made and play 11 versus 11. They seemed to do that better, and we finished our shots.”
The win was Lakeland’s third straight after losing six matches to start the season.
“It was a good effort the second half,” Miller said. “Eastside plays tough. They don’t have much of a bench, but the guys and girls that are out there play tough.”
Eastside coach Sal Gomez said, “We have a good team but we need to put two halves together. We can’t play just one half. We need to work to put both halves and get back on track.
“The first 25 minutes of the game, we were moving the ball, we were talking and we were winning the 50-50 balls,” he continued. “Then they decided to start playing by themselves. We can’t win games by ourselves.
“Both teams have the same quality players,” Gomez said. “It could have went either way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.