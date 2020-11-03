One thing I noticed looking over my first girls basketball power rankings for the 2020-21 season is experience. All five teams in my rankings have loads of experience that feature multiple players who have been playing for one, two and, in some cases, three years at the varsity level.
You know what that tells me? This is going to be a great year for girls basketball in the KPC area.
No. 1 Garrett
Last season: 16-9, 5-5 Northeast Corner Conference
The Railroaders, which came in at No. 10 in the Class 3A coaches preseason poll, won their first sectional title since 2014 with a close 32-31 win over Concordia last season. The good news for Garrett? Almost everyone returns from that championship squad.
Returning are Bailey Kelham, who led the team in points (16.1 per game) and steals (2.2), Nataley Armstrong, who dished off 5.8 assists per game, and Morgan Ostrowski, who grabbed 8.2 rebounds per contest.
Joining this year’s team is Taylor Gerke, a Lakewood Park transfer who averaged 13.1 points per game last season.
No. 2 Angola
Last season: 21-3, 10-0 NECC
Many of you thought the Class 3A No. 14 Hornets would be at the top of the rankings with how much they return and just how much they dominated during the regular season. But they didn’t get it done in the postseason and the team ahead of them did.
Hanna Knoll, the reigning KPC Prep of the Year, led Angola with 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Also returning is Lauren Leach, who had 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
No. 3 Lakeland
Last season: 15-9, 7-3 NECC
The Lakers caught the injury bug on quite a few occasions last season. But once they got healthy, they were a dangerous team. After a 1-6 start, Lakeland finished the season 14-3.
The Lakers will be led by Bailey Hartsough, who led her team last season in points (15.3 per game), rebounds (7.6), assists (2.3), steals (3) and blocks (1.9).
No. 4 Central Noble
Last season: 14-9, 7-3 NECC
The Cougars return their top four scorers from last season in Bridgette Gray (13.5 points per game), Lydia Andrews (8.3), Madi Vice (6.8) and Meghan Kiebel (5.9).
I think Central Noble has a chance to move up these rankings over the course of the season. Will they make it to the top? That remains to be seen.
No. 5 East Noble
Last season: 10-16, 4-3 Northeast 8
The Knights return with a plethora of seniors on their roster after not having any last season. They will be led by Karly Kirkpatrick, Carly Turner and Avan Beiswanger. This is an experienced group that has played together for awhile.
The key for East Noble with first-year head coach Shawn Kimmel will be consistency. Too many times last season, the Knights would follow up a big win with consecutive losses.
Others considered: West Noble, Eastside, Fremont.
