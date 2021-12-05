ANGOLA — Trine University will host the first of three Basketball Community Days this season on Saturday at the MTI Center.
The Thunder men will begin the afternoon with a showdown between NCAA Division III ranked teams according to D3hoops.com as they take on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at 1 p.m. Then the Trine women will face Olivet at 3 p.m. in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Admission is free for both games.
Trine having two of the better teams in the country in NCAA Division III are attractions in themselves, and have brought just about everybody back from last year’s squads that had really strong seasons.
Coach Andy Rang’s women’s team is ranked seventh in the D3hoops.com while coach Brooks Miller’s men’s squad is ranked 14th in the country.
Trine’s associate athletic director of business operations and fan engagement Christian Jones is also looking out for non-basketball fans and make the in-game experience worthwhile for them as well. Various contests during breaks in the action, giveaways, performances from the Trine dance team, and being seen on the FanCam on the video board above center court are way to help those efforts.
“We’ll try to put on the best show we possibly can,” Jones said.
Trine’s Principles of Sports and Recreational Management Class put together a “Pack The House” night on Friday for Trine’s men’s hockey game with Marian, Wisconsin, and Thunder Ice Arena was pretty much full.
The students worked with Trine’s men’s hockey program and area restaurants and organized giveaways and contests for the crowd. Boom sticks were given to fans. T-shirts commemorated the event. There were many prizes, including Trine hockey jerseys and gift cards to area food establishments.
But, back to basketball, both Thunder teams have held up well with tough non-conference schedules.
The Trine women have also won their first two Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association games. They won at Calvin Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-1 overall, 2-0 in the MIAA. Their only loss came against 11th-ranked Wisconsin-Eau Claire on the road on Nov. 21 by a 72-66 score.
Seniors lead the way for coach Andy Rang’s Thunder as shooting guard Tara Bieniewicz, reserve guard Rachel Stewart and post player Kelsy Taylor all average around 10 and a half points per game.
Bieniewicz, who played her high school ball in suburban Detroit at Michigan’s largest enrolled high school Macomb Dakota, is approaching the Trine women’s career record for three-pointers made. That mark is still held by area resident Traci Everidge (Hartsough), who made 154 triples from 1993-97.
The Trine women have played at high level the last few years. They won at least one NCAA Division III Tournament game in their last four appearances from 2017-20, and their only three losses last year came to the nation’s top-ranked team, conference rival Hope.
The Trine men had a breakout 2020-21 season, winning their first 17 games and MIAA regular season and tournament championships before losing at Randolph-Macon, Virginia, in a showdown of the top two teams in the country that was put together like a college football bowl game after their respective conference tournaments.
Coach Brooks Miller’s Thunder are 5-1 with their only loss coming at 12th-ranked Mount Union (Ohio) 72-62 on Nov. 21. They have several players who grew up roughly an hour away from Angola, including East Noble High School graduates Brent Cox and Hayden Jones.
Trine’s best player has been an Angola resident for the past couple of years after playing his high school ball north of Indianapolis at Hamilton Southeastern in Nick Bowman.
Bowman was picked a First Team NCAA Division III All-American last season by D3hoops.com and Basketball Times magazine. He was named a preseason second team All-American by D3hoops.com prior to the start of this season.
So far, Bowman is averaging 21.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. He is is shooting 47.9% from the field (46-96).
The La Crosse men are ranked eighth in the latest D3hoops.com that was released last Sunday. They just suffered their first loss of the season at home against No. 4 Wisconsin-Platteville 73-67 on Wednesday.
La Crosse’s best player is 6-foot-4 senior guard Ethan Anderson, who is averaging 19 and a half points and five rebounds per game.
But first for Trine before the community day, it hosts Heidelberg (Ohio) on Wednesday night.
There will be two more Thunder basketball Community Days as both teams play MIAA rivals in home doubleheaders Jan. 15 and Feb. 12.
Trine women 79, Calvin 49
At Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., the Thunder made 48% of their three-point shots (11-23) and forced 22 turnovers to beat the Knights.
Bieniewicz had five triples in her 17 points to lead four Trine players in double figures.
Stewart had 12 points, three assists and two blocked shots for the Thunder. Makayla Ardis and Kayla Wildman each had 11 points.
Gabby Timmer had 18 points and six rebounds for Calvin (4-4, 0-2 MIAA).
