Prep Girls Basketball Blazers romp past Bombers
BUTLER — Eastside’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 19-3 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 56-18 over Edon, Ohio Monday at Butler.
The Blazers (8-2) increased their lead to 35-8 at halftime and held the Bombers to single digits in every quarter.
Paige Traxler connected for 15 points, including three three-pointers, to lead Eastside. Grace Kreischer picked up nine points and Sydnee Kessler added eight.
Kaylie Hertig and Haley Wies had seven points each. Lily Kreischer added six and Jayci Kitchen picked up four points.
Freshman Addison Briner led Edon (2-7) with seven points.
Lakers drop second game in two days
GOSHEN — The Lakeland girls basketball team dropped to 5-6 on the season Saturday night after a low-scoring game against Bethany Christian, losing 44-34.
The Lakers trailed the Bruins 12-11 after the first quarter were tied at 20 at halftime and led 28-26 after the third, but an 18-6 fourth quarter for Bethany Christian was the difference-maker.
Junior Olivia Oman led the Lakers with nine points and added seven rebounds, and senior Peyton Hartsough had eight points, five assists and four steals.
Bethany’s Zoe Willems led the game with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and junior Mariah Stoltzfus scored 10 points and had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The Bruins are 8-1 this season.
Chargers earn first win
CHURUBUSCO — Ending a nine-game losing streak and picking up their first win of the season last Friday, the West Noble Chargers (1-8, 1-3 Northeast Corner Conference) defeated Churubusco 50-42 on the road.
Senior Mackensy Mabie led the Chargers with 17 points, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and adding six rebounds, eight steals, three assists and a block. Junior Alayna DeLong added a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
For the Eagles (2-8, 0-4 NECC), sophomore Brooklyn Sinclair led the team with 17 points, followed by junior Jorja DeBolt (7 rebounds, three steals) with seven.
Prep Swimming Angola teams top Concordia
ANGOLA — Angola’s boys and girls teams were winners over Concordia in dual competition Monday.
The Hornet girls won 90-72 and the boys won 94-56.
The Angola girls improved to 8-1. The medley relay team of Ella Sears, Brooke Shelburne, Frances Krebs and Taylor Shelburne set a school record of 1:58.99 while placing second. That foursome now holds all three relay records at Angola. They took first place in the 400 freestyle relay Monday.
Taylor Shelburne won the individual medley and 100 freestyle. Ella Sears was first in the backstroke and 50 freestyle. Brooke Shelburne won the 500 freestyle.
Ethan Sanders won the individual medley and the backstroke for the Angola boys, who improved to 7-2. Aidan Shannon took first in the breaststroke.
Ethan Sanders, Isaac Sanders, Oliver Koch and Shannon teamed up to win the medley relay for Angola. Koch, Josiah Young, Michael Newburg and Shannon combined for victory in the 200 freestyle relay. The Hornet quartet of Isaac Sanders, Young, Newburg and Ethan Sanders won the 400 freestyle relay.
Keegan Waters of Fremont, competing individually, won the 200 and 500 freestyle races. The Eagles’ Camilo Vega was first in the butterfly.
Angola girls 90, Concordia 72
200 Medley Relay: 1. Concordia (Harris, Mallory, Hogue, Germann) 1:58.18, 2. Angola (Sears, B. Shelburne, Krebs, T. Shelburne) 1:58.99, 3. Angola (James, Powers, Zeeb, Rodriguez) 2:20.68, 5. Angola (Craig, Shannon, Hagerty, Woodlee) 2:46.56. 200 Freestyle: 1. Cook (Con) 2:06.91, 2. Krebs (Ang) 2:15.05, 3. Powers (Ang) 2:20.63. 200 IM: 1. T. Shelburne (Ang) 2:24.99, 3. James (Ang) 2:59.34, 4. Hagerty (Ang) 3:19.45. 50 Freestyle: 1. Sears (Ang) 25.45, 4. Rodriguez (Ang) 30.01, 5. Laughlin (Fremont) 31.76, 6. Shannon (Ang) 39.59, 10. Woodlee (Ang) 39.78.
100 Butterfly: 1. Hogue (Con) 1:02.58, 2. Krebs (Ang) 1:08.27, 3. Zeeb (Ang) 1:27.78. 100 Freestyle: 1. T. Shelburne (Ang) 58.01, 3. Rodriguez (Ang 1:08.66, 4. James (Ang) 1:10.03. 500 Freestyle: 1. B. Shelburne (Ang) 5:51.07, 2. Powers (Ang) 6:25.75.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Concordia (Nygaard, Harris, Mallory, Cook) 1:54.76, 2. Angola (Powers, Zeeb, James, Rodriguez) 2:03.21, 4. Angola (Woodlee, Craig, Hagerty, Shannon) 2:29.25. 100 Backstroke: 1. Sears (Ang) 1:01.17, 3. Craig (Ang) 1:31.44, 5. Hagerty (Ang) 1:52.71. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Mallory (Con) 1:14.5, 2. B. Shelburne (Ang) 1:16.48, 4. Zeeb (Ang) 1:29.96, 5. Shannon (Ang) 1:34.7. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Krebs, T. Shelburne, B. Shelburne, Sears) 3:55.41.
Angola boys 94, Concordia 56
200 Medley Relay: 1. Angola (E. Sanders, I. Sanders, Koch, Shannon) 1:51.07. 200 Freestyle: 1. Waters (Fremont) 1:59.59, 2. Newburg (Ang) 2:04.32, 5. Young (Ang) 2:14.22. 200 IM: 1. E. Sanders (Ang) 2:14.55, 3. Koch (Ang) 2:50.14. 50 Freestyle: 1. I. Sanders (Ang) 24.23, 2. Forrest (Fremont) 25.74, 4. Rebola Iranzo (Ang) 29.36.
100 Butterfly: 1. Vega (Fremont) 1:01.18, 2. I. Sanders (Ang) 1:01.28, 4. Koch (Ang) 1:08.94. 100 Freestyle: 1. Doepner (Con) 55.06, 2. Vega (Fremont) 56.46, 3. Shannon (Ang) 56.91, 4. Michael (Ang) 1:06.12. 500 Freestyle: 1. Waters (Fremont) 5:28.9, 2. Newburg (Ang) 5:55.11, 3. Young (Ang) 6:15.6.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Koch, Young, Newburg, Shannon) 1:47.75. 100 Backstroke: 1. E. Sanders (Ang) 58.06, 2. Forrest (Fremont) 1:06.24, 3. Michael (Ang) 1:22.12. 100 Backstroke: 1. Shannon (Ang) 1:18.96, 4. Rebola Iranzo (Ang) 1:38.65. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (I. Sanders, Young, Newburg, E. Sanders) 3:44.61.
Prep Wrestling Four Knights victories at Lakeland Girls Invitational
LAGRANGE — East Noble had a successful outing at the first-ever Lakeland Girls Wrestling Invitational on Saturday, with four Knights winning their weight classes to lead the field of nine other schools.
Kyleigh Honaker (106 pounds), Sam George (113), Kahmya Bell (126) and Michie Richards (132) all
Barons pin Luers
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s wrestling team defeated Bishop Luers 64-12 in a nonconference dual last Thursday. Picking up wins for the Barons over their opponents by fall were James Hartleroad (285 pounds), Drew Waldon (113) and Braylon Meyer (126). Austin Miller won at 132 pounds by major decision.
In other area action last Thursday, West Noble beat Fairfield 54-27 and Angola won against Fremont 51-18. Results for the Churubusco and Bishop Dwenger nonconference dual were unavailable.
Middle School Boys Basketball Baron 6th graders win three of four last week
WATERLOO — Last week, DeKalb’s two sixth grade boys basketball teams won three out of their four games last week against East Noble and Eastside.
In the games against East Noble on Monday, East Noble won the first 41-35. For the Barons, Eli Miller led with 14 points followed by Henry Post with 6, Owen Seigel with 4 and Bo Stirlen with 3.
In the second game, DeKalb won 31-11, led by Max Shaffer with 9 points and Cooper Cleverly with 6.
In the Wednesday night games against the Blazers, DeKalb won both of them. The first game saw a 33-28 victory, led by Seigel with 13 points, followed by Gage Culbertson (8), Miller (6), Stirlen (5) and Noah Creech (2).
Next up, the Barons will host Angola at home on Wednesday for their last game of the season.
