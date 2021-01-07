Gymnastics
Knights eke past Chargers in opener
LIGONIER — East Noble defeated West Noble 81.975-78.225 Thursday in the opening meet of the season for both teams.
Knight Miah Hudson was the all-around medalist with 30.65. She also placed first on the vault (8.55), floor exercise (8.5) and uneven bars (6.7).
EN sophomore Kiara Terry was second all-around with 24.975.
Charger Taylor Shoemaker won the balance beam with a score of 7.1. Nellie Herrera was third all-around with 23.65.
East Noble 81.975, West Noble 78.225
Uneven Bars: 1. Hudson (EN) 6.7, 2. Diaz (WN) 5.6, 3. Villareal (WN) 5.3, 4. Holbrook (EN) 4.5, 5. K. Terry (EN) 4.4, 6. N. Herrera (WN) 4.35.
Balance Beam: 1. T. Shoemaker (WN) 7.1, 2. Hudson (EN) 6.9, 3. Davies (EN) 6.35, 4. Lindsey (EN) 6.05, 5. Morgan (WN) 5.95, 6. Eash (WN) 5.65.
Floor Exercise: 1. Hudson (EN) 8.5, 2. Eash (WN) 7.625, 3. K. Terry (EN) 7.525, 4. Boggs (WN) 7.3, 5. Davies (EN) 7.1, 6. T. Shoemaker (WN) 6.75.
Vault: 1. Hudson (EN) 8.55, 2. Holbrook (EN) 7.85, 3. Eash (WN) 7.7, 4t. Klages (WN) and Davies (EN) 7.55, 6. K. Terry (EN) 7.45.
All-Around: 1. Hudson (EN) 30.65, 2. K. Terry (EN) 24.975, 3. N. Herrera (WN) 23.65.
Girls Basketball
Westview gains first win
EMMA — Westview won its first game of the season Thursday, defeating South Bend Career Academy 59-18.
All nine girls who played for the Warriors scored anywhere from four to 10 points. Andrea Miller led the team with 10 points. Hailey Miller, Allie Springer and Sara Lapp had eight points apiece.
Inah Miller and Hope Bortner each had six points for Westview (1-14). Kamryn Miller scored five, and Katrina Schwartz and Hallie Mast each had four points.
Haley Saunders had seven points for the Trailblazers (2-9).
Lakewood Park rolls
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Clinton Christian 69-30 on Thursday.
Chloe Jolloff had 19 points and Frannie Talarico scored 16 to lead the Panthers to their third straight victory. Nine different players scored for LPC (8-3).
Boys Basketball Cougars thump Bluffton
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Bluffton 75-31 in a nonconference game Wednesday night.
Connor Essegian had 30 points to lead the Cougars (8-1). Sawyer Yoder finished with 22 points, Logan Gard chipped in eight and Ryan Schroeder added six.
John Bodey earned his 72nd victory as CN coach and is tied for the all-time program lead with Paul Baker, who won his 72 games from 1995 to 2000.
The Tigers fell to 2-5.
Heights loses at Concord
DUNLAP — Prairie Heights lost to Concord 59-35 on Wednesday night at McCuen Gym.
The Minutemen (1-4) led 29-15 at the half. The Panthers (2-8) lost their sixth straight game.
Prep Wrestling EN, ‘Busco lose on Wednesday
East Noble and Churubusco lost dual meets on Wednesday. The Knights fell at home to Northeast 8 Conference rival Columbia City 60-15 inside the Big Blue Pit. Churubusco celebrated senior night, but fell to a solid Leo squad 72-6.
High Schools PH seeking varsity assistant football coaches
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights is looking for two varsity assistant football coaches.
Interested and qualified individuals in the paid coaching positions need to send a completed application, letter of interest and a resume with references to Prairie Heights High School athletic director Brent Byler. Mail the items to the school to Byler’s attention at 0245 S 1150 E, LaGrange, IN, 46761. Byler can be reached by phone at 351-2139.
