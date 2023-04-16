GREENCASTLE — Trine University's women's track and field team won the Indiana Division III Championship meet Saturday at DePauw University. The Thunder men finished third.
The Trine women had five event wins and 174 points. The host Tigers were second with 114, and Hanover was third with 133.
The Thunder men had one event winner in Greysen Spohn in the 110-meter hurdles and scored 130.5 points. Wabash won with 163 and two-thirds points, and Rose-Hulman was second with 143.
In the women's meet, Trine won three of the four longest races.
Brianna Medcalf won the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 19.17 seconds, Ana Parker won the 1,500 in 4:50.86, and Lydia Randolph took home first place in the 5,000 by finishing in 18:48.42.
Also in the 800, Marissa Kenney was third in 2:23.64 and Parker was fifth in 2:25.90. There were five Thunder finishers in the top seven.
Also in the 1,500, Amira Faulkner finished third in 4:56.61 and freshman Bailey Puckett placed fifth in 5:02.40.
Hannah Parker was fourth in the 10,000 in 44:15.05. Freshman Sidney Swick was fifth in the 5,000 in 19:44.19.
The duo of Mackenzie Miller and Kaleigh Maschino were third and fifth in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events. Miller's times were 12.44 seconds in the 100 and 26.10 seconds in the 200. Maschino's times were 12.83 in the 100 and 26.85 in the 200.
In the 400, freshman Kristin Baker was fourth for Trine in 1:03.58, followed by classmate Adrianne Jackson in fifth at 1:04.93. Thunder athletes took places 4-7 in the 400.
Brynn Mericle was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.95 seconds.
The Trine team of Miller, Mericle, Machino and Malena Ricks won the 4-by-100 relay in 50.18 seconds. Medcalf, Eleanor Young, Faulkner and Kenney were second in the 4-by-400 relay in 4:21.23.
In the pole vault, Morgan Moslow won and Avery Boyce was second. They both hit the height 10 feet, 4 inches.
Lakeland High School graduate Brooklynn Rettig was runner-up in the high jump at 4-10.5. East Noble graduate Madelyn Summers was second in the hammer throw at 152-2.
Summers was eighth in the shot put 36-3. Other top finishers in field events includes Ricks with a fifth-place javelin throw of 103-5 and Chloe Bard with a seventh-place discus throw of 116-6.
In the men's meet, the 110 hurdles were a big event for Trine. Spohn won in 14.96 seconds and teammate Evan Selby was second in 15.01 seconds.
Spohn was also second in the 100 dash in 10.83 seconds. Ryan Hoopingarner was second in the 10,000 in 32:20.84.
Tyler Hartleroad was fourth in the 800 at 1:55.59, and Holden Martin was fourth in the 1,500 at 4:09.74. Yosef Solomon was second in the 5,000 in 15:57.95. Aaron Pike was ninth in the 200 at 22.65 seconds and 11th in the 400.
Aidan Lapp placed third overall to lead the team in the 3,000 steeplechase at 10:04.69. The 4-by-100 relay team consisting of Selby, Spohn, Ben Williams and Pike was third as well in 42.79 seconds.
Trine's 4-by-400 relay team finished fifth in 3:33.98 with Hartleroad, Samuel Slough, Zander Huss and Jacob Batten.
Williams had the best finish in field events with his second-place long jump at 21-2.5.
Ethan Spahr topped the leaderboard for Trine in multiple events, including third in the triple jump at 42-1.25, fourth in the high jump at 6-0.5, and fifth in the javelin with a throw of 139-4.
Theodore Samra fared well in his throwing events, placing third in the hammer throw at 168-4 and seventh in the shot put at 46-2.
Rhett Gulotta was third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11-11.75, and Travis Dowling was sixth in the discus at 141-7.
Manchester senior and Angola High School graduate Ben Villafuerte was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 14.84 meters and 11th in the hammer throw at 42.47 meters.
The Trine teams will next compete in Indiana's Little State Championships this coming Friday and Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
