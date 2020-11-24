GARRETT — A top 10 matchup is a top 10 matchup, but it would be unfair to put too much stock in Tuesday’s outcome between Garrett and Angola.
Both teams entered the game ranked in the latest Class 3A Indiana Girls Basketball Coaches Association poll — the Railroaders at no. 6 and the Hornets at no. 10.
While his team won the game 56-48, Garrett coach Bob Lapadot pointed out it’s still very early in the season. Both teams are bound to improve.
“We were the better team tonight, and that’s great, but we still have to get better,” Lapadot said. “That’s what we just talked about. We have to be happy about what we accomplished, and we have to grow.
“I told them before the game, no matter what, we have to grow. ... It’s game six. It’s our first true test. Let’s go out and see where we’re at. From a coach’s standpoint, you just want to know what you need to work on in practice.”
The Railroaders improved to 6-0 in all games and won their first Northeast Corner Conference contest of the season. Angola is 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the NECC.
Junior Taylor Gerke paced Garrett with 22 points. Classmates Morgan Ostrowski (13 points) and Faith Owen (10 points) also reached double figures.
Garrett led 17-11 after one and 36-25 at halftime.
Gerke found ways to get to the basket all night to help the Railroaders stay in control.
“Gerke was just unreal tonight,” Lapadot said. “Every stat you can ask for, she hit some big buckets, she got some steals. We didn’t run a play for her; she just outhustled and outworked the guy that was guarding her.”
Her three-point play with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left in the third, after rebounding a miss by teammate Nataley Armstrong, gave the hosts a 45-30 lead.
Angola cut the gap to 10 on a three by Lauren Leach and a transition score by Kylie Caswell after a Garrett turnover.
Gerke stepped up again, however, scoring twice for her team in the final minute for a 49-38 lead after three.
Gerke added Garrett’s first four points of the fourth as the lead reached 15 once again.
Angola got two buckets from Hanna Knoll and a three from Riley Pepple with 2:30 to play, trimming the margin to 55-45, but the visitors would only get within eight before the final buzzer.
Knoll was the only Hornet in double figures with 22 points. Leach and Megan Nisun had seven points each.
A Knoll steal and score at the start of the game, followed by a Nisun three gave Angola a quick 5-2 lead, but Garrett got eight points from Ostrowski in the first. Owen added a three and then scored inside to give the hosts a 17-11 lead after one.
The Railroader lead grew to 11 points after two Owen free throws in the second, but six straight points by Knoll, four coming on steals and scores, got Angola within five, 27-22, with 3:13 left in the half.
Whenever Angola tried to make a run, however, Garrett had the answer.
Owen hit a clutch three from the left corner, and after a Hornet turnover, Gerke hit one from the right corner to push the lead back to double figures.
“Obviously, you want to win, but you have to keep some perspective,” Lapadot said afterwards. “That’s what we’ve preached about, how to be good, what it means to be good.
“Whether you win or lose, you have to stay even keel, and throughout the game, they went on runs — the last couple of years, we’d get all upset and we’d start to break down — (tonight) we came back and found ways,” he said. “We were able to get the buckets we needed.”
Garrett visits Prairie Heights Saturday as part of a boys-girls doubleheader. Angola plays Northridge Saturday as part of the NECC-Northern Lakes Conference challenge.
Angola JV 35,
Garrett 14
Leah Snyder led Angola with 14 points. Halle Hathaway had five for Garrett. The reserve Hornets led 13-1 after a quarter and 27-8 at halftime.
