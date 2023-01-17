Prep Boys Basketball Bruins stuns PH at the buzzer
WATERFORD MILLS — Prairie Heights lost to Bethany Christian 47-44 on Jayden Schlabach’s three-pointer at the buzzer.
A wild sequence ensued over the final 10 seconds. The Panthers got a steal, but missed two chances to get the game-winning basket on a contested layup, followed by an attempt to slam a second-chance shot. The Bruins came back quickly with a long outlet pass off a rebound, and Schlabach made the three-pointer left of the top of the key.
Schlabach had 16 points and Tyson Chupp scored 14 for Bethany Christian (9-4).
Malone had 18 points and Chase Bachelor scored 16 for Prairie Heights (10-3).
The Panthers outscored the Bruins 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 23-19 lead and led by as much as eight points early in the third at 27-19.
Prep Girls Basketball HHS falls to Wawasee JV team
SYRACUSE — Hamilton’s varsity team lost to Wawasee’s junior varsity squad 24-20 on Tuesday. The Marines are 7-12.
Hamilton will have senior night on Friday and will play Lakeland’s JV team.
Prep Gymnastics Eastside’s Carter wins all-around at Bishop Dwenger
FORT WAYNE — Eastside senior Brielle Carter won the all-around with 35.4 in a meet at Bishop Dwenger with DeKalb on Monday.
Carter also won the floor exercise with 9.5 and was first on the balance beam with 8.9. She was second on vault with 8.8 and scored 8.2 on the uneven bars.
Lakers defeat Concordia
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Concordia 85-75.55 on Monday.
The Cadets only had three girls competing, but were still competitive with the Lakers.
Lakeland’s Emma Schiffli was all-around medalist with 33.3 and won the floor exercise with 9. She was second on vault (8.85) and the uneven bars (7.55) and was third on balance beam with 7.9.
In the junior varsity portion of the meet, Miranda Root scored 6.9 on the vault and 5.1 on the beam for the Lakers.
Lakeland 85, Concordia 7.55
Vault: 1. Tallent (Cda) 9.1, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.85, 3. M. Bowen (Cda) 8.1, 4. Gayheart (LL) 7.85, 5t. Ala. Rasler (LL) and Barrick (LL) 7.2, 7. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 7.15.
Uneven Bars: 1. M. Bowen (Cda) 7.925, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.55, 3. Tallent (Cda) 7.3, 4. Ala. Rasler (LL) 5.9, 5. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 2.625, 6. Gayheart (LL) 2.425.
Balance Beam: 1. M. Bowen (Cda) 8.375, 2. Tallent (Cda) 7.975, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 7.9, 4. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.125, 6. Gayheart (LL) 6.7, 6t. Ka. Ritchie (LL) and Barrick (LL) 5.875.
Floor Exercise: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 9, 2. Tallent (Cda) 8.5, 3. M. Bowen (Cda) 7.775, 4. Gayheart (LL) 7.6, 5. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 6.7, 6. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.5.
All-Around: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 33.3, 2. Tallent (Cda) 32.875, 3. M. Bowen (Cda) 32.175, 4. Ala. Rasler (LL) 26.725, 5. Gayheart (LL) 24.575, 6. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 22.35.
College Sports 3 Trine men honored by MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Three Trine University men’s student-athletes were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athletes of the Week: Angola junior Jett Boots in men’s wrestling, senior guard Connor Jones in men’s basketball and senior thrower Theodore Samra in men’s indoor track and field.
Boots won a 11-2 major decision at 141 pounds over Olivet’s Dylan Phelps last Thursday. That avenged a 5-3 loss to Phelps in the 133 championship match at last year’s MIAA Championships.
Jones had 47 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 2-0 week for the Thunder’s men’s basketball team last week. He also made 12-of-15 free throws.
Samra was named MIAA Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. He had personal bests of 17.77 meters in the weight throw (placing second) and 15.07 meters (placing third) in the shot put at Trine’s Sean Brady Alumni Invitational on Saturday. In the NCAA Division III rankings, he is ranked eighth in the weight throw and 21st in the nation in the shot put.
Youth Baseball Garrett Boys Baseball registration open
GARRETT — Registration for the upcoming 2023 Garrett Boys Baseball season is open at garrettboysbaseball.com.
There will also be registration assistance during the league’s youth camps. Those camps will be on Feb. 12, 19 and 26, and on March 5 at the Garrett High School gym. Kindergarten through second graders will meet from noon through 1 p.m. on each of those days, followed by the session for third to fifth graders from 1-2:30 p.m. and the session for youth in grades 6-8 from 2:30-4 p.m.
The GHS baseball coaching staff will conduct the camp for all youth players and coaches interested. The camp fee $10 for each individual session or $30 for all four sessions. Make checks payable to Garrett Baseball.
Permission slip and camp fee must be returned by Jan. 27 to guarantee your child a camp t-shirt.
Contact Railroader varsity baseball coach Jason Richards with questions by phone at 740-1447 or by email at jrichards@gkb.k12.in.us.
Online registration for the league closes on Feb. 24.
Address questions and concerns, or a need of financial assistance by emailing garrettboysbaseball@gmail.com or going to the Garrett Boys Baseball page on Facebook.
Bowling Auburn Bowl lists top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores from the week of Jan. 9.
Bowlers of the week included Ty Cowan for men (192 pins over average), Tina Traxler for women (119) and Harlee Toy for youth (134).
MEN: Moose — Ty Cowan 298, 831 series, Tom Slaughter 279, Mike Handley 278, 700 series, Greg Dini 264, Matt David 258, 728 series, Kaden Arnold 254, Mike Casselman 702 series. Booster — Jason Flaugh 279, 768 series, Skyler Plummer 268, John Delucenay 268, Gavin Mapes 259, Corey Cooper 258, Chris Toyias 257, 750 series, Keaton Turner 257. Masters & Slaves — Mike Plummer 259.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 205, 565 series, Rachael Gardner 202, 536 series, Wilma Fuelling 201, Maggie Johnson 522 series, Buffy Salinas 505 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 226, 571 series, Dawn Simmons 211, 602 series, Cheyenne Woods 210, 615 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 216, 560 series. Heather Newman 213, 587 series, Nycole Adcox 210, 524 series.
YOUTH: Juli Plummer 255, 594 series, Elizabeth Jones 247, 631 series, Adam Snyder 224, Josh Wirges 216, 628 series, Harlee Toy 212, 599 series, Kreigh Dumont 202, Kylye Snyder 193, 505 series. Adult-Youth — Josh Wirges 211, Ian Miller 203, Elizabeth Jones 500 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.