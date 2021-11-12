Prep Girls Basketball Chargers beat NorthWood
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated NorthWood 52-38 in a non-conference contest Friday night.
The Chargers (2-2) led 20-5 after one quarter and led 23-5 early in the second.
Jazmyn Smith had 14 points to lead West Noble. Mackensy Mabie and Alexia Mast each had nine points.
The Chargers also had five points from Sara Gross, four each from Sherlyn Torres and Maddie Bottles, three from Alayna DeLong, and two points each from Tara Gross and Ella Stoner.
Joselyn Edwards had nine points for the Panthers (1-2).
NorthWood won the junior varsity game 49-12.
Westview falls at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — Westview lost to Wawasee 59-33 on Friday night.
Wawasee (3-1) jumped out to a 20-7 after one quarter and never looked back.
Lindsay Doss had 13 points and Kennedy White scored 10 to lead a balanced scoring attack for Wawasee.
Hope Bortner had eight points for Westview (1-2). Sara Lapp and Andrea Miller scored six each.
Wawasee won the junior varsity contest 58-21. Leigha Schrock had 10 points for Westview.
College Hockey Trine men rally to win NCHA opening contest
ANGOLA — Trine scored three goals in the final 1 minute, 57 seconds to rally and beat Concordia, Wisconsin, 4-2 in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association opener for both teams Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
Frank Trazzera and Jackson Clark scored 18 seconds apart to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead for the Thunder (4-1, 1-0 NCHA). Clark snapped a high shot from the right circle past Falcon goalie Liam McGarva with 1:39 left for the go-ahead goal.
Chace McCardle clinched the win for Trine with an empty net goal with 28 seconds left.
Brett Piper had a goal and an assist for the Thunder. Shane Brancato made 13 saves in goal. Trine outshot the Falcons 45-15.
Concordia is 1-3, 0-1.
Thunder women drop NCHA opener
MEQUON, Wisc. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost its opening Northern Collegiate Athletic Association game to Concordia 6-3 on Friday night.
The Thunder (1-4, 0-1 NCHA) answered the first three Falcon goals over the first two periods. Then Concordia scored three goals in the third period to break a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.
Emily Reimche had two goals for the Falcons (3-1, 1-0).
Brandi Wilson scored twice for Trine. Sara Martino also scored. Jade Pandres, Kirsten Vandenheuvel and Payton Hans had an assist apiece.
Abbie Bost made 10 saves in a little over two periods in the Thunder goal.
