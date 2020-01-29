BUTLER — Visiting Fremont outplayed Eastside for three quarters, but saw a 25-point third quarter lead nearly evaporate before hanging on for a 59-50 win at Butler Tuesday.
The Eagles got 21 points from sophomore Ethan Bock — 17 coming in the first half — to go with 12 from junior Kameron Colclasure and 10 from sophomore Nick Miller.
Fremont improved to 7-6 in all games and 3-4 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Eastside (5-9 overall, 1-5 in the NECC) trailed 41-16 following Miller’s three-pointer from the right corner with 1 minute, 52 seconds to play in the third.
The Eagles led 14-7 after a quarter and 27-14 at halftime, working for good shots and hitting them while hustling for rebounds.
The Blazers, who struggled mightily from the field the whole game, caught fire in the fourth.
Logan Fry and Hugh Henderson hit bombs in quick succession. Following a Fremont turnover, Owen Willard scored in transition, and after another giveaway, Gavin Pfefferkorn hit a three, cutting the gap to 46-33 with 4:55 to play.
Colclasure hit a free throw to end Eastside’s 11-0 run, but the hosts started embarked on another one.
Gabe Trevino drove the lane and scored. After a turnover, Henderson hit another three. Following another Fremont turnover, Trevino scored on a rebound, and suddenly the huge lead was a tenuous 47-40 margin with 3:30 to go.
Kaleb Gannon made a free throw with 2:47 to play, but Trevino scored inside on a third-chance opportunity.
Fremont’s Miller and Eastside’s Willard traded threes, and then Willard was fouled on a steal. He made both free throws to cut the gap to 51-47 with 1:40 left.
Bock missed the front end of a bonus on his team’s next possession, but the Eagles got the ball back on a turnover. Bock atoned for his miss, calmly hitting two freebies with 51.7 seconds left.
After an Eastside miss, Colclasure stepped up to hit a pair to extend the lead to eight, 55-47.
Trevino finished with 13 points to lead the Blazers, while Henderson came off the bench to add 12 points.
Both teams host tough conference opponents Friday. Fremont entertains Prairie Heights (12-3, 5-1) while Eastside will face Westview (11-3, 6-1).
Eastside JV 51, Fremont 15
Eastside’s reserve team led 19-0 after a quarter and 29-9 at halftime.
Zach Northrup led the Blazers with 14 points. Santino Brewer had 11 points. Dayne Disher scored nine points for Fremont.
