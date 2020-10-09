I can remember back in August when everyone was waiting for the other shoe to drop.
Yes, fall sports were going ahead, but for how long? Everyone was dreading that announcement, like the one in March, that everything would be shut down.
Can you believe it? Here we are with the trees turning pretty colors and all the sports are still going.
The only shoes dropping are part of running — running to dig up a spike, running to chase down a volley, running to hit an opposing ball carrier, running for a personal best.
We’ve made it through all the seasons and we’re into the state tournament series for the various sports.
A lot of you humans out there aren’t as dumb as you look (I’m a cow, you all look alike to me).
You wear your masks, wash your hands, stay six feet apart and refrain from large, sweaty gatherings. Obviously, it works. I can show you a lot of coaches and athletes who appreciate you, and give them credit for doing their part, too.
The only downside is I still have to deal with the area’s most obnoxious self-proclaimed know-it-alls in our football picks contest. They are as dumb as they look.
Somehow, Jeff Jones, who doesn’t know a screen pass from a screen door, continues to hold the lead and has five games on the world’s only sports prognosticating bovine.
Even more ridiculous, Brice Vance and Ken Fillmore copied off each other’s papers and got all the games right last week. Incredible.
It doesn’t look good for the WonderCow now, but never count out a bovine who needs a fourth-quarter comeback.
For this week:
DeKalb over Bellmont — The Barons get Coach Wilcox his first win.
Angola over Garrett — Unforgiving schedule for the Big Train down the stretch.
East Noble over New Haven — The Knights cool off another high-powered offense.
Churubusco over West Noble — Eagles haven’t had a game for a while, and will be ready to go.
Eastside over Central Noble — Title time for the Blazers …
Fairfield over Lakeland — … and for the Falcons.
Bluffton over Prairie Heights — Last minute schedule change due to COVID quarantines with Heritage and Adams Central. The Tigers prevail.
Leo over Columbia City — Lions clinch a tie for the NE8 crown.
Norwell over Huntington North — Knights may not get the help they need in the conference race, but watch out in the postseason.
Carroll over Concordia — Playing the Chargers after they gave up 70? No thanks.
Week 7 Results
East Noble 27, Columbia City 10
Angola 49, South Bend Clay 0
Norwell 50, DeKalb 0
Concord 21, Eastside 14
Fairfield 36, Garrett 7
Lakeland 41, West Noble 21
Bremen 39, Prairie Heights 14
Leo 21, Huntington North 0
New Haven 43, Belmont 6
Standings Week 7
Jeff Jones 8-1 52-14
Brice Vance 9-0 51-16
Andy Barrand 8-1 48-18
Mark Murdock 7-2 47-19
Hannah Holstein 8-1 47-19
Ken Fillmore 9-0 47-19
Mark Murdock
1) DeKalb
2) Angola
3) East Noble
4) Churubusco
5) Eastside
6) Fairfield
7) Bluffton
8) Leo
9) Norwell
10) Carroll
Brice Vance
1) DeKalb
2) Angola
3) East Noble
4) Churubusco
5) Eastside
6) Fairfield
7) Bluffton
8) Leo
9) Norwell
10) Carroll
Jeff Jones
1) DeKalb
2) Angola
3) East Noble
4) Churubusco
5) Eastside
6) Fairfield
7) Bluffton
8) Leo
9) Norwell
10) Carroll
Ken Fillmore
1) DeKalb
2) Angola
3) East Noble
4) Churubusco
5) Eastside
6) Fairfield
7) Bluffton
8) Leo
9) Norwell
10) Carroll
Andy Barrand
1) DeKalb
2) Angola
3) East Noble
4) Churubusco
5) Eastside
6) Fairfield
7) Bluffton
8) Leo
9) Norwell
10) Carroll
