ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team played well at times, but Hope College spoiled Senior Day for the Thunder on a blustery fall Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium, redeeming a down year with a 28-21 win in the Flying Dutchmen's 2022 season finale.
This one was a typical war of attrition between the two Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association schools.
Hope (6-4, 3-3 MIAA) surged out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Trine (6-3, 2-3) wasn’t able to move the ball on its opening drive, and the Dutchmen went 69 yards in seven plays to hit the scoreboard first on a 21-yard Dan Romano touchdown run with 10:11 left in the opening stanza.
Hope got an interception deep in Trine territory and needed just three plays to cash in for its second score, this one a 5-yard touchdown run from Chance Strickland. The Dutchmen led 14-0 at the end of the first.
Sustained 20-mph winds with frequent gusts to 30 mph or more played havoc with both teams’ passing and kicking games all afternoon.
Trine got in gear early in the second half after blocking a Hope punt. The Thunder were able to crack the scoreboard — figuratively, anyway, since the only part of the scoreboard that worked all day was the clock — at the 14:53 mark of the second stanza when Alex Price and Jake Gladieux connected for a 42-yard TD pass.
The Thunder defense stopped the Dutchmen on their ensuing drive, and with 3:18 left until halftime, Trine freshman running back Tyrese Brown — a Snider product — found the end zone from seven yards out to tie the contest at 14.
Brown showed flashes of promise for the future, ending the day as the Thunder’s leading rusher with eight carries for 53 yards and the one TD.
Hope had a response to the Thunder tying the contest, however. The Dutchmen needed just more than two minutes to retake the lead at 21-14, driving 67 yards in nine plays and getting a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chase Brown to T.J. McKenzie.
The Hope score just before intermission loomed large, as the Dutchmen won the pregame coin toss and elected to defer, getting the ball to start the second half.
The Thunder defense came up with a stop to start the second half when defensive back Marc Guerrero picked off a Hope pass at the goal line. But the Trine offense was unable to move the ball and the drive stalled at the Thunder 48-yard line.
Hope got back out to a two-TD lead at 28-14 late in the third quarter on a 55-yard TD pass from Brown to Elliott Smith with 1:18 left in the stanza.
Trine got a late score with 4:53 left in the game when Price scrambled 16 yards for a TD, but the Dutchmen were able to run out the clock from there.
The Dutchmen outgained the Thunder 419-303 on the afternoon, with 221 of those yards coming on the ground. Most of those came on the legs of Romano, who had 26 carries for 224 yards and the one TD.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said his team didn’t put itself in a good position early with falling behind to the Dutchmen.
“We had that interception early, which gave them a short field,” Abbs said. “We were able to put out the fire and the guys battled back, but we’ve done that too many times this year.”
Price completed 17-of-32 passes for 187 yards and one TD. Kale Lawson hauled in seven balls for 73 yards. Brandon Kline had five catches for 55 yards.
Keysean Amison led the Trine defense with 19 total tackles, including seven solos. Angola High School graduate Marcques Tagliaferri had 12 tackles (two solo).
Trine will look to wrap up 2022 on an upswing with a visit to Kalamazoo next Saturday. Kickoff there is slated for 1 p.m.
“We want to finish strong and send our seniors out on a good note,” Abbs said.
Thunder Bolts
Trine honored its 29 seniors in pregame ceremonies… The Thunder had just one turnover on the day, but it was a costly one, the late first-quarter interception that gave Hope the ball at the Thunder 25 and led to the Dutchmen’s second touchdown… Thunder punter Braden Moore had a good day in tough conditions, with six kicks for a 37.3-yard average and a long of 48. Most of Moore’s punts were into the aforementioned stiff wind. He had one touchback and one punt placed inside the Hope 20… The two teams combined for just 65 yards in penalties… In other action around the MIAA on Saturday, Albion bested Olivet 35-24 and Alma defeated Adrian 30-10. Albion (9-0, 5-0) and Alma (9-0, 5-0) will meet next Saturday at the Scots' Bahlke Field for the MIAA championship and automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.