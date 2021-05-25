EMMA — Central Noble’s softball team opened play at the Class 2A Westview Sectional with a 12-2 victory over LaVille in five innings Tuesday.
The Cougars (16-7) will play Northeast Corner Conference regular season champion Fairfield in the second semifinal on Thursday around 7 p.m. The host Warriors will take on Prairie Heights first at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, senior Kylie Bingham led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to start the scoring for the Cougars. She reached base in all three plate appearances and scored three times. She walked in the third and had a two-run double in CN’s seven-run fourth inning.
Emma Marker, Libby Goldey and Casey Hunter also had two hits apiece for Central Noble. Marker and Ashleigh Gray had two runs each.
Jenica Berkes was the starting and winning pitcher for the Cougars. She allowed six hits and struck out eight.
3A Jimtown Sectional Wawasee 7, Lakeland 1In Elkhart, the game was scoreless until the Warriors scored twice in the top of the fifth inning and five times in the sixth.
Keirstin Roose scored the Lakers’ lone run in the seventh. She was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk and stole a base in the final game of her outstanding prep career.
Freshman Haylee Allen pitched a two-hitter for Wawasee (5-21-1), walking one and striking out seven.
Kasey Priestley had the other hit for Lakeland, who finished 6-17. Freshman Cassidi Parham did not allow a run over the first four innings and suffered the loss.
3A Angola Sectional Bishop Dwenger 11, Angola 1, 6 innings
In the second semifinal, junior Hannah Harnish was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a run scored and five runs batted in to lead the Saints.
Avery Greider also homered for Dwenger, and Alivia Perez pitched a three-hitter.
The Hornets finished their season at 9-18.
New Haven 2, Garrett 1
In the first semifinal, the Bulldogs broke the scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Railroaders scored a run in the seventh, but could not draw even.
Garrett outhit New Haven 5-4. Hallie McCoy and Kyana Martinez each had two hits for the Railroaders.
Bulldog Ally Saalfrank outdueled McCoy in the pitching circle. Both threw complete games. Saalfrank had eight strikeouts while McCoy fanned five.
1A Lakewood Park Sectional Elkhart Christian 22, Canterbury 0
The first semifinal ended in five innings. The Eagles will play in the sectional final at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Thursday’s LPC-Fremont semifinal winner.
