LAGRANGE — Garrett senior Tristan Taylor may have won the inaugural Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby on Sunday at Lakeland High School, but everyone who watched, participated in or created the event left feeling like a winner.
"It was amazing. This will probably be the single most memorable thing I'll have," Lakeland senior and co-creator of the derby Braden Yoder said after the event was over. "The turnout was great, the weather was great, the players were great. Just everything was great."
All proceeds from Sunday's event will go to Hello Gorgeous!, a non-profit organization based in Mishawaka that provides complimentary makeovers and cosmetic education for women battling all cancers.
"It touches so many peoples lives. Just the amount that they raise will help be able to fund more events for the ladies," Hello Gorgeous! volunteer Billi Owen said. "(Sunday, Hello Gorgeous!) had an event where they captured a lady and got her a red Hummer and a red carpet. Those kind of things can happen the more money that we raise, the more things we can do for the ladies."
Yoder and his partner in organizing the event Jayce Riegling expect to have a final count of the money raised by the middle of this week.
It was a large crowd that braved the 48-degree, overcast afternoon with a slight breeze towards center field, which may have helped push a few more home runs over the snow fence.
Taylor defeated his Railroader teammate Gage Smith in the final round, 5-4. Smith went first and hit four dingers in the three-minute round. Taylor made it interesting in the waning moments of his round, stuck at four home runs. As the time left was being counted down, Taylor got one to land just beyond the fence.
"It was great. Everyone had fun. Every player I talked to they had a good time," Taylor said. "It's great to come out support a great cause like this. Everybody wins. It's a win-win situation for everybody."
Taylor said it was a challenge to stay warm in between rounds. And in the final round, he was starting to feel the effect of taking so many hard swings.
"Definitely very tired. Fourth round of the day, three-minute rounds, it definitely gets to you," Taylor said.
The Garrett senior hit the most home runs in a round on Sunday with 14 in the semifinals to beat Churubusco's Evan Snyder's 13.
The derby got off to a wild start with two tiebreaker rounds needed to decide the first matchup between Westview's Nick Mortrud and Lakeland's Brayden Bontrager, who were tied 3-3 after their initial rounds, then 4-4 in the first tiebreaker round. Mortrud outlasted Bontrager 5-2 in the second tiebreaker.
Mortrud kept the excitement going in the quarterfinals with more tiebreakers against Smith. This time, four tiebreaker rounds were necessary before Smith beat Mortrud 3-2.
After jumping multiple hurdles to get to Sunday, Yoder and Riegling can now relax knowing their vision came to life and was a success.
"We kind of anticipated something big, just not this big," Yoder said. "It exceeded our expectations on all of the people coming, everything that was put into it and how much effort it took. We were definitely not expecting to be pushed to the limit like this."
Yoder and Riegling both graduate at the end of the school year, and they hope that someone will take over the project and keep it growing.
"We are really wanting somebody to step up next year and take on this," Yoder said. "We don't care how they do it or what they do. We just want this to happen again, because it would be great if we could keep this going and make a second and then a third and keep it as a tradition.
"We've basically laid all of the ground work for everybody. We made the job easier for everybody else. We had to be the pioneers of this project. For everybody else, it's going to be easier for them, but it's going to be even bigger for them. Because they can make their own advancements."
