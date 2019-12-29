MONROEVILLE — When the buzzer sounds, it signifies the end of the game.
For fans of DeKalb boys basketball, it also means it’s time to exhale.
The Barons and their fans were holding their breath again at the end of Saturday’s game as Heritage senior Jacob Parnin hit the back of the rim from half-court as time expired, allowing DeKalb to hold on for a 38-36 victory.
“It was a heart-wrencher again. That last shot looked like it was going in,” DeKalb coach Rod Cone said. “We make some free throws, pick up a few rebounds, we’re not in that situation.
“It’s a win and we’ll take it. We’re not going to apologize for it.”
The Barons’ last win, at Lakeland Dec. 12, also ended with a potential game-winning three-pointer being missed as time expired.
Caleb Nixon led DeKalb (4-3) with 13 points, and Connor Penrod had 10 points and seven rebounds. Cole Richmond scored nine.
Luke Saylor led the Patriots (1-6) with 11 points and Parnin scored 10.
The Patriots (1-6) rallied from a 10-point deficit in each half. They tied it 30-30 on a three from the corner by Parnin with 3:25 to go.
Richmond appeared to pulled the Barons to safety, hitting a 15-footer, then making a steal and hitting both free throws after Heritage’s Parker Tracey was whistled for an intentional foul. Brantley Hickman found room in the lane and drove for a basket to get the lead to six, and a third-chance putback by Penrod made it 38-32, Barons, with 27 seconds left.
Saylor scored to cut the lead to four. Heritage had to quickly burn two fouls to get the Barons at the line, and after a failed one-and-one, brawny 6-foot senior Hunter Teichman scored on one of his six offensive rebounds to trim the lead to two.
DeKalb then missed another front end with 3.7 seconds to go, setting up Parnin’s near miss from the 10-second line.
“Some spurts we didn’t play very well, very smart. Other spurts we did,” Cone said.
“We’re going to look at it as a positive. We’re going to look at improvement after a win. It’s just this group right now.”
DeKalb aggressively went after the Patriots with a trapping defense. Heritage found several open threes, but missed five in a row as the Barons built a 15-5 lead. The Patriots hit two in a row from behind the line just before the half, however, and DeKalb settled for a 17-13 margin at the break.
Nixon set up Penrod on a fast break, triggered by Penrod’s blocked shot, giving the Barons a 25-15 lead at the 4:45 mark of the third. Nixon’s three with 20 seconds left in the quarter made it 30-23, but DeKalb didn’t score in the fourth quarter until Richmond’s jumper with 2:29 left.
Heritage packed the middle of the court with a 2-3 zone while keeping a hand in the face of Baron shooters.
“It was our first time playing against a 2-3. Fortunately we got some turnovers and got some easy baskets. When we got the ball inside, good things happened,” Cone said.
In the junior varsity game, Alex Leslie, DaJuan Garrett and Bryce Dobson combined to hit 8-of-10 free throws during a 12-0 run that put DeKalb in control in the fourth quarter on the way to a 62-54 win. Leslie led the Barons with 18 points, Garrett had 14 and Donnie Wiley scored 13.
In the freshman game, Parker Smith twice hit threes to extend DeKalb’s lead to seven as the Barons won 42-36 over the Patriots. Smith had 14 to lead the Barons and William Seigal had 11.
