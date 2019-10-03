WATERLOO — DeKalb isn’t filling out the bracket in advance of today’s boys tennis sectional championship match.
The Barons saw that every team brought its best in Wednesday’s semifinal matches, and know they’ll have to do the same to have hopes of a sectional championship.
DeKalb (13-3) will face Fremont (9-11) in the title match today at 5 p.m. The Barons won 5-0 over Prairie Heights Wednesday while Fremont defeated Angola 3-2.
“Prairie Heights has improved significantly since we saw them earlier in the season,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said. “After watching Fremont take out Angola, we know we’ve got a little bit of work to do tomorrow. It’s going to be a lot tougher than when we played them in regular season as well.”
Angola’s season didn’t end completely. The one doubles team of Brad Boyd and Isaac Wyatt, who will move on to the doubles sectional next week after going unbeaten in sectional play.
The Hornets were up 2-1 with two matches going to three sets, but the Eagles came up big to win both.
“Our kids came out and played the way I knew they could play,” Fremont coach Neal Frantz said. “Two doubles played the best match they’ve played all year. One and two singles just get better every time they’re on the court. It was a great team effort.”
The two doubles team of Alex Chilenski and Sam Verdin bounced back from a rough second set and defeated Jacob Pontomo and Marcus Miller 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Nicholas Miller also had a rough time in the second set at No. 2 singles. In the third, he had trouble breaking Hayden Boyer’s serve, but finally found a way to go up 5-4. He went on to finish a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory.
“When they won that set, I said ‘Well, he’ll win it in three.’ I said it to myself, I didn’t tell anybody that, but I knew that’s what was going to happen,” Frantz said.
“Their program has been at the top in northeast Indiana for a long time. I know they’re not as good as they’ve been in the past, but just to beat them is an incredible feeling.”
Fremont’s other point came at No. 1 singles as Ethan Bock won 6-1, 6-2 over Jaeger Berquist. Angola won at No. 3 singles with Ted Brandon defeating Josh Sherbondy 6-1, 6-4.
DeKalb repeated the score from its regular season win over Prairie Heights. Hartsough was glad his team didn’t take the win for granted.
“I was happy with the boys and how they finished out today,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what we did in the regular season. It means absolutely nothing at this point. It’s all about moving forward.
“It’s keeping that mental maturity, and make sure that you focus and stay solid.”
Landon Holwerda claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win over Leyton Byler at one singles. Carman Rieke won 6-3, 6-1 over Mike Perkins at two singles, and Gavin Swift scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Logan Nott at three singles.
DeKalb’s No. 1 doubles team of Trey Novak and Evan Ostrowski won 6-0, 6-0 over Logan Hamilton and Chase Bachelor. DeKalb’s No. 2 doubles team of Kenlee Kruse and Alex Holwerda won 6-1, 6-1 against Breyton Ambler and Kaleb Lounsbury.
