Prep Girls Volleyball
Railroaders sweep Falcons
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Fairfield 25-22, 25-16, 26-24 in a Northeast Corner Conference match at Bateman Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Kyana Martinez had 13 kills and nine digs to lead the Railroaders. Rebecca Yarian had 26 assists, 11 digs and two block assists. Kennedy Hutton and Emma LaPato each had 14 digs and two aces. Delaeni Hixson added five block assists.
Churubusco bests CN
ALBION — Churubusco swept Central Noble 25-11, 25-19, 25-19 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
Ella Boersema had 14 kills and Aryssa George had 37 assists for the Eagles. Grace Lawson and Sydnee Przemielewski each had 12 digs. Churubusco had 14 aces as a team.
Ella Zolman had seven digs and six kills for the Cougars. Kyleigh Egolf had seven digs and two aces. Missy McCoy had 11 assists, Haddi Hile had nine digs and Lydia Replogle had three blocks. Kelsee Lutz added six kills and two blocks.
Chargers top Lakers in 5 sets
LIGONIER — West Noble outlasted Lakeland in five sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13.
Alayna DeLong had 12 kills and three blocks for the Chargers. Reagan Eash had 12 kills. Miah Hilbish had 14 assists, and Alexia Mast had 11 assists. Izzy Beers had two blocks and two aces.
Kaitlyn Keck had 19 kills, 12 digs and two aces for the Lakers. Anna Rasler had 34 assists and 15 digs. Adelyn Dininny had 23 digs and three aces. Takya Wallace had 16 digs, eight kills, two aces. a solo block and a block assist.
Eagles, Hornets win on the road
PIONEER, Ohio — Fremont won at North Central (Ohio) 25-20, 25-21, 25-12 on Tuesday.
Claire Foulk had 29 assists and Delaney Bock had 21 digs for the Eagles (6-5). Paige Baker had nine kills and three aces. Milania Miller had six kills, and Chloe Hilvers also had three aces.
In other action Tuesday, Angola won at Westview 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 in a Northeast Corner Conference match, Lakewood Park won at Fort Wayne South Side in four sets, and Hamilton lost at Fort Wayne North Side 25-10, 25-14, 25-20.
Barons rally past Luers
WATERLOO — DeKalb dropped the first game but stormed back to take three games in a row and defeat Bishop Luers Tuesday. Scores were 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14.
Sophia Jackson had 32 assists, 10 digs, two aces and two kills for the Barons. Lilly Jackson had 10 kills, an ace and three digs.
Bre Fordyce had eight kills, Paige Gochenour had seven Olivia Kracium had six and Regan Nordmann had four. Gochenour also had three digs.
Kayla Leins had 13 digs and Layla Irk had eight digs and four aces.
Prep Girls Golf
Fremont bests Wawasee
ANGOLA — Fremont beat Wawasee 183-210 Tuesday at Lake James Golf Club.
Presley Scott was medalist with a 42 to lead the Eagles.
Fremont also had 45 from Khloe Glendening, 48s from Emery Laughlin and Lily Coler, and 54 from Kate Gannon.
The Eagles’ junior varsity team shot 244 and was led by Valerie Geller’s 54.
Garrett tops Chargers for second
MIDDLEBURY — Fairfield shot 201 at Meadow Valley to win a three team Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday. Garrett was second over West Noble, 233-239.
Charger Aubrey Weigold and Railroader Emmah Moody both shot 50.
Fairfield 201, Garrett 233, West Noble 239
Garrett: Emma Moody 50, Brenna Orth 58, Abbi Werling 61, Sydney Suelzer 64, Tori Hug 68.
WN: Aubrey Weigold 50, Lily Lindsay 60, Lacy Leamon 63, Kaylie Ratliff 66, Kenzie Krider 71.
Prep Boys Tennis Warriors nip Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Westview got past Bethany Christian 3-2 Tuesday.
The Warriors won in straight sets with Dylan Shrock at No. 3 singles, Gavin Engle and Kaden Grau at No. 1 doubles and the No. 2 doubles team of Jace Lang and Luke Stults.
Westview 3, Bethany Christian 2
Singles: 1. Noah Schrock (BC) def. Mason Clark 6-4, 6-0. 2. Gideon Miller (BC) def. Kaden Hostetler 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. 3. Dylan Schrock (WV) def. Ian McHugh 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (WV) def. Justin Hochstetler-Tristan Mast 6-1, 7-6 (7-3). 2. Jace Lang-Luke Stults (WV) def. Emerson Landis-Keegan Meyer 6-4, 6-3.
Fremont, Angola prevail
FREMONT — Fremont won 4-1 over Blackhawk Christian Tuesday while Angola won at Prairie Heights 5-0.
The Eagles (7-7) won all their singles matches in straight sets with Colton Guthrie at No. 1, Corbin Beeman at No. 2 and Tyler Miller at No. 3.
The Braves and Fremont tied at 2 in the junior varsity dual. Charlie Senecal won in singles 8-5, and the doubles team of Trevor Reetz and Jake Chilenski won 8-7, 8-6 in the tiebreaker, for the Eagles.
Fremont 4, Blackhawk Christian 1
Singles: 1. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Sam Donnelly 6-0, 6-1. 2. Corbin Beeman (F) def. Geno Rongos 6-4, 6-2. 3. Tyler Miller (F) def. Bryce Sefton 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Will Guthrie-Luke Mansfield (BC) def. Zander Reetz-Isaac Perez 6-3, 6-3. 2. Ryan Baker-Austin Fugate (F) def. Caleb York-Conner Treesh 6-2, 6-4.
Chargers beat Churubusco
LIGONIER — West Noble beat Churubusco 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday.
Blake Whitton won three junior varsity matches for the Chargers.
West Noble 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Miguel Mayorga (WN) def. Henry Caulk 6-1, 6-1. 2. Isaac Mast (WN) def. Mac Baker 6-0, 6-0. 3. Nolan Kelly (WN) def. Anthony Nicolet 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Andrew Deel-Konner Duesler (WN) def. Cameron Patten-Cohen Egolf 6-2, 6-2. 2. Erik Mendoza-Matthew Trinklein (WN) def. Logan Jacquay-Evan Powell 6-1, 6-3.
Knights lose to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — East Noble lost to Huntington North 5-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
Huntington North 5, East Noble 0
Singles: 1. Max Fusselman (HN) def. Ettore Bona 6-1, 6-4. 2. Braeden Christiansen (HN) def. Jackson Leedy 6-0, 6-1. 3. Matthew Daas (HN) def. Gray Mullins 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Dale Schweller-Mason Kline (HN) def. Cole Thompson-Ethan Jansen 6-4, 6-4. 3. Quinn Young-Peyton Huff (HN) def. Jacob Spencer-Jackson Strycker 6-1, 6-0.
Prep Girls Soccer
Hornets top Lakewood Park
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Lakewood Park 4-1 on Tuesday.
Karleigh Gillen had two goals to lead the Hornets. Isabella Robertson scored, and Angola also had a own goal where the ball was accidentally put into the net by Panther player.
Addison Sallows had a solid game in goal for Angola.
Ava Staker scored for the Panthers.
Lakers blank Woodlan
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Woodlan 2-0 on Tuesday.
Gracelyn Weimer had a goal and an assist for the Lakers, and Olivia Oman made seven saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Emma Schiffli also scored for Lakeland, and Taylor Jerdon also had an assist.
The Lakers won the junior varsity match 1-0 with a goal from Andrea Granados.
In other area action Tuesday, Westview won at Central Noble 3-1 in Northeast Corner Conference action and East Noble lost at home to area power Leo 7-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match.
Prep Boys Soccer
Hornets top Garrett
GARRETT — Angola defeated Garrett 2-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
Trey Soulliere had both Hornet goals. Daniel Koch and Max Urbina each had an assist. Matthew Bracey made seven saves in goal.
Chase Leech scored for the Railroaders. Braydon Kennedy made three saves in goal.
Knights downed by Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — East Noble lost to Leo 3-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday. Brooks Opliger had all three goals for the Lions.
The junior varsity match ended in a 1-1 tie.
Chargers too much for CN
LIGONIER — West Noble defeated Central Noble 9-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
Victor Rodriguez had two goals and two assists for lead the Chargers. Eddy Macias and Julian Campos also had two goals each, and Zach Huff had two assists. Christian Rodriguez made one save in goal for the shutout.
Eduardo Liera had a goal and an assist for West Noble. Francisco Herrera and Jaime Pizana also scored. Jose Lopez and Christian Estrada each had an assist.
Cougar coaches appreciated the good attitudes their players had.
Heights falls to Woodlan
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Woodlan 3-0 on Tuesday. Sam Zolman made six saves in goal for the Panthers.
Panthers beat by Patriots
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Heritage 3-1 Tuesday. Isiah Buhr scored the lone Panther goal.
Columbia City nips Barons
WATERLOO — Columbia City took a 4-3 Northeast 8 Conference win over DeKalb Tuesday.
Imanol Hernandez, Carter Cox and Weber Yarian scored for the Barons. Hernandez, Jayden Lewis and Elliot Neal had assists.
Columbia City took the junior varsity match 1-0 with DeKalb playing a man short.
Prep Unified Flag Football
Barons defeat Cougars
DeKalb defeated Central Noble 39-30 on Tuesday.
College Volleyball Bourne earns weekly honor
Former Angola resident Brooklyn Bourne was named Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Bourne is a freshman outside hitter for Edison State Community College in Piqua, Ohio. She is from Celina, Ohio, which is about 35 miles southwest of Lima, Ohio, and about 15 miles east of the Indiana-Ohio state line.
Bourne averaged four kills per set and 3.21 digs per set in leading Edison State to a 3-1 record last week against Michigan teams. She was responsible for no less than 14 points in each match last week.
Bourne hit .292 last week and added six block assists, five aces and a solo block. Her biggest match was having 18 kills and 14 digs against Glen Oaks in Edison State’s four-set win on Saturday in Perrysburg, Ohio.
College Soccer Trine women tie with Otterbein
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Trine University’s women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with Otterbein (Ohio) on Tuesday.
“It’s always tough to go on the road midweek against a top tier opponent,” Thunder coach Gary Boughton said on trinethunder.com. “I felt we put some moments of our best soccer together today, but I know we’re disappointed coming home with just a tie.”
Abby Robison scored for Trine on an assist from Bella Mabry to put the visitors up 1-0 a little over 10 and a half minutes into the second half. Cailynn Adelman scored the tying goal for Otterbein with just under four minutes to play.
Otterbein (1-0-1) outshot the Thunder 12-6. Sophie Aschemeier made six saves in goal for Trine (1-0-2).
On Tuesday, Trine sophomore Francesca Fronczak was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Fronczak, from Clarence, N.Y., was a big part of the Thunder’s defense play at Wheaton’s Bob Baptista Invitational last weekend where Trine only allowed one shot on goal in two matches. She also set up the Thunder’s first goal from Andi Lipic in their 3-0 victory over Greenville (Ill.) on Saturday.
College Tennis
Trine women handle Spartans
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine’s women’s tennis team defeated Manchester 9-0 on Tuesday. The Thunder only lost seven games in the six singles matches.
Also on Tuesday, Trine sophomore Alexis Maloney was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Maloney, from St. John’s, Mich., did not lose a game in her straight-set win at No. 3 singles and joined Angola’s Elina Locane win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles in the Thunder’s 7-2 home victory over Earlham to open the fall season on Saturday.
Trine 9, Manchester 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (TU) def. Natalie Kotlin 6-0, 6-1. 2. Emilee Bassett (TU) def. Evelyn Minto 6-0, 6-2. 3. Alexis Maloney (TU) def. Avin Demaso 6-1, 6-1. 4. Haley Straub (TU) def. Carmen Ramirez 6-0, 6-2. 5. Kennedy Outwater (TU) def. Magnolia Rogers 6-0, 6-0. 6. Lizzie Welker (TU) def. Lindsay Schweisberger 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Locane-Maloney (TU) def. Kotlin-Minton 8-3. 2. Bassett-Straub (TU) def. Demaso-Ramirez 8-0. 3. Outwater-Welker (TU) def. Rogers-Emilee Manns 8-1.
Middle School Volleyball CN 7th graders win 2 last week
ALBION — Central Noble won two homes matches last week, defeating Eastside 25-15, 25-14 last Thursday and topping Hamilton 25-7, 25-12 on Aug. 29.
Last Thursday, Gwen Swank had eight aces for the Cougars. Anna Scott and Cora Mault each had two kills, with Scott also having two aces.
On Aug. 29, Swank had eight aces for CN. Scott had four kills and two aces, and Kinsey Adams had three assists.
