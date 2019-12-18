BUTLER — Eastside honored longtime coach Robert P. Gerber with a pair of wins over Lakewood Park Tuesday night.
The Blazer girls won 45-25. It took overtime before the Eastside boys won 75-66.
Eastside boys 75, Lakewood Park 66
In the boys’ game, Eastside’s Owen Willard and Lakewood Park’s Caedmon Bontrager led their respective teams with 27 points.
The Blazers (2-3) put four players in double figures.
In addition to Willard, Gabe Trevino had 18 points, Gavin Pfefferkorn finished with 16 and Logan Fry had 11.
Josh Pike had 16 for Lakewood Park (4-2) and Carter Harman added 11.
In the nightcap, Eastside’s boys led 27-20 at halftime, but used an 8-0 run early in the third to take control.
Pfefferkorn scored twice in that run, and Trevino and Willard added one bucket each to extend the margin to 38-22.
Willard later added a three, Trevino drove the lane for two, and Pfefferkorn scored on a lob feed from Noah Johnson as the Blazers’ lead grew to 45-28.
The Panthers ended the third quarter on a strong note, however.
T.J. Faur scored from the perimeter, Pike hit a three from the key, and Harman stole the ball, scored, and completed the three-point play to cut the deficit to 45-36.
It got even tighter in the fourth.
A three-pointer by Harman cut the gap to just two, 56-54, with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in regulation.
On Eastside’s next possession, Trevino’s drive to the basket was blocked by Bontrager, but Fry scooped up the long rebound and whipped it to Willard on the left wing for a three and a 60-56 lead.
The Panthers weren’t done though. Bontrager nailed a long three from the top of the key with 1:27 to play. After a Blazer turnover, Grant Merkel made one of two free throws to tie it.
With 3.4 seconds left and the Panthers defending the indoors pass for a possible lob to Pfefferkorn, Willard instead fed a wide-open Fry on a backdoor pass and a 62-60 lead.
Pike took the inbounds pass along Eastside’s sideline, drove the rest of the way and his last-second layup rolled in at the buzzer to send it to overtime.
Lakewood Park won the tip, but Willard nailed a three from the right corner. After a Panther turnover, Fry hit another three with 2:20 to play and a 68-62 lead.
A steal and score by Harman with 1:39 to go netted the Panthers’ first points of the extra session. Trevino made one of two freebies, and a bucket by Pike cut the deficit to four, 70-66, with 40 seconds to play.
Eastside made five of a possible six free throws over the final 39.7 seconds to close it out.
Eastside girls 45, Lakewood Park 25
Eastside’s solid defensive effort held Lakewood Park to single digits in every quarter.
The Blazer girls (10-1) led 14-5 after the first quarter and 23-11 at halftime.
Sullivan Kessler scored 14 points and Allyson King had 13 points to lead Eastside.
Chloe Jolloff scored nine points and Taylor Gerke had seven for Lakewood Park (6-6).
The Panthers were 9-of-36 (25) from the field for the contest.
Eastside JV boys 53, Lakewood Park 32
Eastside’s reserve boys basketball team led 7-2 after one quarter and 13-4 at halftime.
Santino Brewer led the Blazers with 14 points. Zach Northrup added 13 in the win. Cobin Moriarity had seven points to lead Lakewood Park.
