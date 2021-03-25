AUBURN — DeKalb’s bowlers need one more to complete their collection.
The Barons have won regional and semi-state championships the past two weeks, and will head for the state high school finals at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne Saturday with an eye on the big prize, the team state championship.
They also have two singles bowlers competing who have the potential of winning a title by themselves in Kyle Toyias and Skyler Plummer.
“We’re right there in the mix as one of the top teams in the state,” coach Chris Toyias said. “Kyle and Skyler are right there in the mix as two of the top individuals in the state. We’ve really got a lot of optimism going into Saturday.
“They’ve got confidence. That’s huge. Go up there with your shoulders high and stand at the approach with confidence before you throw that ball. They’ve got that now.”
Admission is limited to two spectators per bowler who must have vouchers to purchase admission. Team competition begins at 1 p.m.
The event will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/savagebowlingtv. It will be available after the stream begins, and viewers should click on the icon indicating the stream is live.
If the semi-state was any indication, every single pin counts. The top four teams in the 12 Baker games for qualifying ended up separated by just 20 pins. DeKalb qualified second, only six pins away from top seed Columbia City. It was just six pins the other way to third seed Western Boone, which finished ahead of the last stepladder qualifier, Eastside, by just eight pins.
“It was great teamwork,” Kyle Toyias said. “We were giving each other high-fives, getting each other pumped up.
“It was pretty close in qualifying among all the teams. It didn’t take much to get above someone or below someone. We stepped up in the stepladder and took everyone out.”
The Barons had a tough match with Columbia City for the second straight week. The Eagles got hot in the second of the two games in the stepladder round, rolling eight strikes in a row at one point. A spare in the 10th could have clinched it, but a miss opened the door.
Plummer helped the Barons march through with three straight strikes, giving DeKalb the victory.
“We’re throwing a good game, closing our frames up, picking up spares, but they’re just stringing them,” coach Chris Toyias said.
“Skyler’s been clutch all postseason. When we need three strikes in that 10th frame, he’s gotten them. It was really exciting.”
“Singles started rough. I ended up moving on,” Plummer said. “As a team, everyone’s been bowling together all their life. Everybody was with each other. Everybody was picking up spares. I don’t know if we’ve ever bowled that well as a team before.
“Stepladder was good. Everybody stepped up.”
Not only were the Barons bowling against some of the best teams in the state, they had the challenge of adjusting to the oil pattern in the lanes. Teams are given a printout of where the oil is in advance.
“Most bowlers throw reactive balls. Reactive balls react a predictable way on the lanes,” Chris Toyias explained. “There’s a different ball, a urethane cover stock. The urethane balls completely destroy the oil pattern.”
They can also destroy a team’s usual strategy.
“As a team during warmups, we’ll burn up a certain area of the lane,” Chris Toyias said. “We’ll keep throwing the same area of the lane with reactive balls that soak up the oil and displace it further down the lane. When you break down a lane in a certain way, it opens up the shot. It gives you room for air.
“When you have urethane cover stock balls going through same area as you are, it pushes the oil down, it doesn’t pick it up and put it down. It gets to the break point for your reactive. One time you can roll the ball and it will break really hard. Another time you can roll it in the same place and it will just slide right through the pocket.”
That led to some struggles for the Barons.
“We started off pretty strong,” Gavin Fites said. “After that we started struggling. The people we were bowling with had urethane balls and it started pushing the oil down. We had a rough three or four games, but we really picked it up the last three games. That took us from being the cut to being the second seed for stepladder.”
DeKalb’s experience and poise were big factors.
“It was a challenge for 12 games of staying away from where the other team was playing,” Chris Toyias said. “They played the urethane right up the outside of the lane. We tried to play deep inside the middle of the lane and swing the ball out.
“For those guys to persevere, stay on top of it and keep a positive attitude, after they knew it was going to be more of a challenge than everybody else was having said a lot about them.”
Sticking together is a key.
“If one of us makes a bad shot. The other teammates will pick him up, try to cheer him up a little,” Plummer said. “Normally they end up throwing good shots after that. If someone loses a line, we’ll try to help him get lined up or suggest something.”
“When we bowl, we’re a team,” Fites added. “We’re not a group of individuals throwing a frame. When we make a mistake, it’s not an individual’s fault. I like the togetherness of the team.”
Chris Toyias agrees the team outlook is a strength.
“The last two weeks, It’s been critical recognizing when to change balls, when to change locations, whey to change ball speed,” Chris Toyias said. “These guys have been more coachable than they have been all year.
“We had a challenge Saturday, and to shoot 200 pins better than we did the previous Saturday, I’m optimistic we have a chance at the state title.”
