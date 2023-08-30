Prep Girls Golf Barons top Leo, remain unbeaten
AUBURN — DeKalb topped Leo 171-210 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Wednesday at Bridgewater.
Grace Pfister and Paige Williams shot 41s to share medalist honors for the Barons (13-0 overall, 6-0 NE8). Sophie Pfister had a 44 and Jadan Tompkins a 45.
Kaitlin Traylor, playing in the No. 1 slot on senior night, shot a 53.
Morgan Schrock led Leo with a 48.
Chargers win 3-team NECC match over Lakeland, Heights
HOWE — West Noble defeated Lakeland 222-228 and an incomplete Prairie Heights team in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Wednesday on the front nine at Cedar Lake.
Aubrey Weigold was medalist with a 50 to lead the Chargers.
Kaylie Ratliff’s 57 and Lacy Leamon’s 58 were nine-hole personal bests for West Noble. Lily Lindsay also shot 57 and Kenzie Krider had 68.
Caitlyn Miller led the Lakers with 52, and Peyton Waldron shot a personal best 56.
Kabella Watkins had 57 and Lydia Trost had 63 for Lakeland.
Oriyanna Grossman led the Panthers with 58. Sophia Rowlison shot 63 and Leah Cummins had 67.
Cougars beat by Elkhart
KENDALLVILLE — Central Noble lost to Elkhart 218-255 Wednesday at Cobblestone.
Medalist Natalie Smith shot 51 to lead the Lions.
Prep Boys Tennis Hornets win at Fremont
FREMONT — Angola defeated Fremont 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
The Hornets won both three-set matches after losing first sets with Brady Warren at No. 2 singles and Haven Stockamp at No. 3 singles. Angola also won the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets with the team of Jed Mortorff and Caleb Biernat. The No. 2 singles match decided the dual.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual over AHS 6-3. Charlie Senecal, Austin Fugate, Trevor Reetz and Jake Chilenski won in singles and doubles for Fremont. Senecal won one of two singles matches.
Angola’s junior varsity victories were from Michael Newburg in singles, the doubles team of Jack Selner and J.J. Yankowiak and the doubles team of Caden Enyeart and Keith Lucernas.
Angola 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Colton Guthrie (F) def. Aiden Buchanan 6-3, 6-0. 2. Brady Warren (A) def. Tyler Miller 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. 3. Haven Stockamp (A) def. Zander Reetz 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Corbin Beeman-Isaac Perez (F) def. Max Brandon-Quinn Aldred 6-2, 6-4. 2. Jed Mortorff-Caleb Biernat (A) def. Ryan Baker-Jake Hilvers 6-3, 6-3.
Knights top Chargers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated West Noble 5-0 on Wednesday.
Charger Nolan Kelly forced a third set at No. 3 singles. But Knight Gray Mullins regrouped to win the match 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Miguel Mayorga 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Isaac Mast 6-0, 6-2. 3. Gray Mullins (EN) def. Nolan Kelly 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Cole Thompson-Ethan Jansen (EN) def. Erik Mendoza-Konner Duesler 7-5, 6-4. 2. Mason Monahan-Jacob Spencer (EN) def. Andrew Deel-Blake Whitton 6-2, 6-0.
Heights falls to Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Prairie Heights lost to Bethany Christian 5-0 on Tuesday.
Bethany Christian 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Schrock (BC) def. Keipper 6-0, 6-0. 2. Miller (BC) def. K. German 6-0, 6-0. 3. McHugh (BC) def. Hayward 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Mast-Hochstedler (BC) def. Br. Morr-Krapfl 6-2, 6-4. 2. Rhodes-Landis (BC) def. Strater-Bontreger 6-2, 6-4.
Prep Girls Soccer Knights shut out Angola
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble beat Angola 2-0 on Wednesday.
The Knights picked up their fourth victory of the season before the calendar turned to September. They only won four matches all last season.
Addison Frye and Averi Amstutz scored for East Noble (4-1). Rylee David and Brianna Bortner each had an assist. Addy Ritchie made four saves in the Knight goal to earn the shutout.
The Knights won the junior varsity match 1-0. Jessica Salazar scored for EN on an assist from Samantha Nutter. Ally Speicher earned the shutout in goal.
Barons lose to Snider
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Snider 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Jacy Stokes scored for the Barons (3-3) on an assist from Mara Keyes.
DeKalb’s junior varsity won 2-0 on goals from Kylynn Sliger and Ava Coble. Izzy Adame assisted on both goals.
In other area action Wednesday, Central Noble lost at Woodlan 3-1.
Middle School Soccer Heights bests Cougars in PKs
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble in a penalty kick shootout 2-1 Wednesday after the two teams played to a 3-3 tie in regulation.
Roark Lemmon had two goals for the Cougars. Maddy Skinner scored in regulation and Derick Keirn scored in the shootout.
Middle School Football EN 7th graders beat Carroll
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s seventh grade football team had a strong rushing game in defeating Carroll 30-12 on Tuesday.
The Knight eighth graders lost to the Chargers 8-6. Taylen Haley threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gienger and Trafton Nartkey recovered a fumble on defense for EN (1-1).
Austin Phillips scored four touchdowns for the East Noble seventh graders (2-0). Henry Prater ran for a touchdown.
On defense for the Knights, Adrian Hicks had an interception and Landon Arnold recovered a fumble.
Middle School Volleyball Carroll tops DMS eighth-graders
HUNTERTOWN — Carroll defeated DeKalb 25-18, 25-18 in an eighth-grade match Wednesday.
Ellington Sparkman served five points for the Barons with two aces and three assists. Allie Freudenberger served four points, three of them on aces, and also had a block and two kills.
Sylvia Neal served three points and had an assists. Mollee Sonnenberg had two service points and an ace. Evie Weber served one point and had five digs.
