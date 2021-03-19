Angola state champion gymnast Ashtyn Evans was a First Team All-State selection by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
The ICGSA’s All-State gymnastics teams were announced on Thursday morning.
Evans earned a share of the uneven bars state title in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals Saturday at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena in Muncie. She and Chesterton senior Mia Pak both scored 9.725 on bars to share the state championship.
Also at state, Evans placed 13th all-around with 36.725, tied for 13th on vault (9.425) and 16th in the floor exercise (9.15).
On the bars, Evans tied the school record with a 9.75 at the Chesterton Invitational on Jan. 30. She was Huntington North Regional runner-up in that event on March 6 with 9.5.
Evans was the all-around champion of the Wawasee Sectional on Feb. 27. She led the Hornets to a sectional championship and a their second team berth to state in three seasons.
Angola senior Emma Schoenherr and DeKalb junior Lauren Blythe were both picked Second Team All-State.
Schoenherr was tied for 25th at state all-around with 34.575. She especially excelled in the floor exercise this season, placing 12th at state with 9.225 and shared a sectional title with East Noble freshman Audrey Beiswanger at 9.175.
Blythe only competed on the balance beam at the state finals and finished 11th with 9.275. She had the same 9.275 to tie for second on the beam at the Huntington North Regional.
