College Hockey Trine men advance with comeback victory
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team rallied from a 2-0 deficit after two periods to beat Lawrence 3-2 in overtime in Game 2 of a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinal playoff series.
The Thunder (19-8) won the series two games to none and will travel to NCAA Division III top-ranked Adrian for a semifinal game next weekend.
Drew Welsch scored on a rebound for Trine with eight seconds left and the goalie pulled for the extra attacker to tie the game at 2. Thad Marcola scored his second goal of the game with 1 minute, 11 seconds left in overtime, which was played in a 3-on-3 format.
Marcola also assisted on the Welsch goal. Jackson Clark had two assists for the Thunder. Shane Brancato made 10 saves in goal the third period and overtime to get the win in relief of starter Elias Sandholm. Sandholm made 11 stops.
Trine outshot the Vikings 46-23. Lawrence finished its season 10-13-4.
Trine women end regular season with a win
APPLETON, Wis. — Trine’s women’s hockey team ended its regular season with a 6-1 win over Lawrence in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder (9-15-1, 6-9-1 NCHA) had four power play goals and outshot the Vikings 39-7.
Kirsten Vandenheuvel had a goal and two assists for Trine. Emily Moore and Brandi Wilson each had a goal and an assist. Senior Emily Nettesheim only had to make six saves in goal.
Taryn Raisanen, Kailey Mleko and Makena Thompson also scored for the Thunder. Lawrence finished its season 0-23, 0-16.
Trine finished the regular season with four straight victories this past week to move up to sixth place in the conference and will play a first-round NCHA playoff series at St. Norbert next weekend.
College Basketball Trine women clinch share of MIAA season title
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team clinched a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season title with Hope with a 70-34 victory over Adrian Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder (21-2, 15-1 MIAA) made 8-of-10 three-point shots in a 34-point second quarter to blow the game open. They led the Bulldogs 46-14 at the half.
Sixteen women played for the Thunder and 13 of them scored. Tara Bieniewicz had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Kayla Wildman had 10 points. Kelsy Taylor added nine points and eight rebounds.
Chelsea Palmer had six points and seven rebounds for Adrian (8-16, 5-11).
Trine received the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MIAA Tournament due to the conference’s fifth tiebreaker, which is better record in the second half of round robin league play. The Thunder defeated the Flying Dutch 70-62 in Holland, Mich., on Jan. 26 en route to an 8-0 second half record.
Trine will host Kalamazoo in a first-round MIAA game Wednesday night.
Trine men rally past Bulldogs
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine’s men’s basketball team came back from a 42-34 halftime deficit to defeat Adrian 82-65 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at the Merrilat Center on Saturday afternoon.
Connor Jones had a collegiate career-high 20 points with four rebounds off the bench to lead the Thunder. Nick Bowman had 18 points, five rebounds and two steals. Bryce Williams added 14 points and four steals. Emmanuel Megnanglo had nine rebounds and five blocked shots with seven points off the bench.
Connor Pelham led the Bulldogs (5-20, 4-0 MIAA) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Former Churubusco Eagle Jalen Paul had six assists, four rebounds and three points.
Trine (17-8, 10-4) finished third in the MIAA and will host a first-round conference tournament game Tuesday night.
