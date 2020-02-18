FORT WAYNE — Trailing by 15 in the first half, DeKalb fought back to get within two as the fourth quarter opened at Concordia Tuesday night.
Connor Penrod’s second three-point play brought the Barons within a basket in the second half. The Cadets, however, rebuilt their lead the same way they had gotten it; hitting three-point shots and making it tougher for DeKalb to get ball to its 6-foot-5 sophomore post player.
Concordia (10-9) hit three three-pointers and didn’t allow the Barons (5-14) another field goal until the issue was decided in the closing seconds, as they pulled away to a 63-51 victory.
Concordia came out smoking, hitting 5-of-9 from three in the first quarter, when they also made five steals, many of which turned into fast-break opportunities. The Cadets led 21-8 at the first stop.
DeKalb began hacking away at the lead in the third quarter, going inside to Penrod for buckets on the first two possessions. Penrod had seven points in the quarter, and Nolan Nack and Caleb Nixon hit threes, reducing the margin to 41-36 at the last stop.
The Barons’ comeback stalled as the Cadets used their shooting ability and tightened up inside on defense to regain control in the win.
Nixon hit four threes and led the Barons with 17 points. Penrod had 14 to go with seven rebounds, and Brantley Hickman added 12 while making seven assists.
Brayden Pearson poured in 21 to lead the Cadets and was their only double-figure scorer. Seven different Concordia players had steals.
In the junior varsity game, Jacob Meyers scored the last six points of the game for DeKalb after Concordia had cut the lead to one, and the Barons took a 46-39 win. Donnie Wiley had 17 points and Meyers finished with 10 for the Barons.
