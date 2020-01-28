OSSIAN — East Noble’s boys finished third and the Knight girls placed fourth in the Northeast 8 Conference swim meet Saturday at Norwell.
Both DeKalb teams finished fifth. Norwell won both conference championships.
Junior Kyler Corbin (51.96) and senior Austin Fortman (52.99) went 2-3 in the 100 freestyle for East Noble’s boys.
East Noble’s boys were also strong in the 50 freestyle with a 3-4 finish from Fortman (23.8) and senior Sam Sibert (25.2), and in the 200 freestyle with senior Ryan Wells third (1:58.82) and sophomore Owen Chambers sixth (2:05.27).
Wells also finished fourth in the butterfly (1:00.73). Corbin was fifth in the backstroke (1:02.92) and Sibert fifth in the breaststroke (1:11.25). Sophomore Owen Fleck took second in diving (308.1).
Fortman, Wells, Chambers and Corbin were second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:35.46), while Sibert, sophomore Jack Bolinger, senior Colby Cook and Chambers teamed up for third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.98). Corbin, Sibert, Wells and Fortman combined for a third-place finish in the medley relay (1:51.21).
Freshman Jack Mahoney swam to fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.44) for DeKalb’s boys.
Sophomore Lily Meyer (358.25) took first in the diving for East Noble, with senior Samantha Richards (313.65) second and sophomore Megan Stein (214.95) third.
Freshman Corinne Wells took third in the 100 freestyle (1:00.1) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (27.33). Sophomore Paige Anderson (1:23.65) was fifth in the breaststroke.
Senior Delaney Dentler, Anderson, senior Rachel Weber and Wells were fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:17.14). Junior Aiva Wilson, Richards, Weber and Wells combined for fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.58).
Freshman Jala Collins paced the DeKalb girls with a second-place finish in the breaststroke (1:18.15), with freshman Layla Chautle sixth (1:24.09). Junior Adeline Gillespie was fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.54).
Collins, freshman Caleigh Yarian, freshman Mallory Jarrett and Gillespie (1:53.93) were third in the 200 freestyle relay. The Baron team of Jarrett, Collins, Yarian and Gillespie was fourth in the medley relay (2:08.17).
Northeast 8 Swimming
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Norwell 319, 2. Columbia City 293, Huntington North 180, East Noble 177, DeKalb 126, Bellmont 116.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Norwell (Cyrus, Meredith, Fraze, Mahnesmith) 2:01.21, 4. DeKalb (Jarrett, Collins, Yarian, Gillespie) 2:08.17, 5. East Noble (Dentler, Anderson, Richards, Wilson) 2:12.95. 200 Freestyle: 1. Devito (CC) 2:10.68, 7. Chautle (DK) 2:22.37, 9. Yarian (DK) 2:23.64, 11. Wilson (EN) 2:27.78, 14. Savoie (EN) 2:38.85, 16. Arend (EN) 3:05.87. Girls IM: 1. Mahnesmith (Nwl) 2:25.7, 9. Collins (DK) 2:47.97, 10. Eshbach (DK) 2:49.43, 13. Pankop (EN) 3:05.37, 14. McCord (EN) 3:11.31, 15. Sparkman (EN) 3:16.97. 50 Freestyle: 1. Klimek (CC) 26.54, 5. Wells (EN) 27.33, 6. Gillespie (DK) 27.54, 8. Weber (EN) 28.44, 16. Exford (DK) 36.5, 17. Steckley (DK) 37.16.
Diving: 1. Meyer (EN) 358.25, 2. Richards (EN) 313.65, 3. Stein (EN) 214.95. 100 Butterfly: 1. Aschliman (HN) 1:01.44, 11. Richards (EN) 1:23.62, 12. Sparkman (EN) 1:34.57, 13. Fear (EN) 1:36.68. 100 Freestyle: 1. Klimek (CC) 57.69, 3. Wells (EN) 1:00.1, 5. Gillespie (DK) 1:00.54, 11. Wilson (EN) 1:06.58, 12. McCord (EN) 1:10.58, 16. McAninch (DK) 1:36.91. 500 Freestyle: 1. Cyrus (Nwl) 5:46.23, 7. Anderson (EN) 6:23.13, 11. Fear (EN) 7:05.42, 14. Schooley (EN) 7:38.83.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Devito, Hoskins, Schaekel, Klimek) 1:50.1, 3. DeKalb (Collins, Yarian, Jarrett, Gillespie) 1:53.93, 4. East Noble (Wilson, Richards, Weber, Wells) 1:54.58. Other DeKalb (Eshbach, Steckley, Exford, Chautle) 2:16.63. Other East Noble (Stein, Marzion, Ray, Schooley) 2:24.38. 100 Backstroke: 1. Mahnesmith (Nwl) 1:05.76, 7. Dentler (EN) 1:11.11, 10. Weber (EN) 1:12.91, 12. Yarian (DK) 1:13.71, 16. Savoie (EN) 1:36.99, 17. Exford (DK) 1:46.38, 18. Phillips (DK) 1:49.22. 100 Breaststroke: 1. MacAleese (HN) 1:16.48, 2. Collins (DK) 1:18.15, 5. Anderson (EN) 1:23.65, 6. Chautle (DK) 1:24.09, 8. Meyer (EN) 1:27.91, 11. Eshbach (DK) 1:30.13, 13. Pankop (EN) 1:32.81. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Mahnesmith, Heyerly, Fraze, Cyrus) 3:59.92, 4. East Noble (Dentler, Anderson, Weber, Wells) 4:17.14, 6. DeKalb (Steckley, Eshbach, Jarrett, Chautle) 4:45.96. Other East Noble (Sparkman, Meyer, Pankop, Savoie) 4:59.77.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Norwell 348, 2. Columbia City 312, 3. East Noble 240, 4. Bellmont 134, 5. DeKalb 83, 6. Huntington North 25.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Columbia City (Hoskins, Joseph, Wagner, C. Varga) 1:44.42, 3. East Noble (Corbin, Sibert, Wells, Fortman) 1:51.21, 5. DeKalb (Gillian, Brown, Scher, Mahoney) 2:07.33, Other East Noble (Combs, Schowe, Robinson, Charles) 2:11. 200 Freestyle: 1. Hoskins (CC) 1:53.69, 3. Wells (EN) 1:58.82, 6. Chambers (EN) 2:05.27, 10. Cook (EN) 2:18.32, 14. Gillian (DK) 2:36.89, 15. Scher (DK) 2:41.17, 16. Gaier (DK) 2:47.9. 200 IM: 1. Page (Nwl) 2:06.54, 8. Bolinger (EN) 2:32.81, 9. Schowe (EN) 2:45.12, 11. Robinson (EN) 2:52.68. 50 Freestyle: 1. C. Varga (CC) 22.64, 3. Fortman (EN) 23.8, 4. Sibert (EN) 25.2, 5. Mahoney (DK) 25.44, 9. Oikawa (EN) 26.59, 13. Exford (DK) 30.93, 14. Balsley (DK) 33.8.
Diving: 1. McCabe (Nwl) 322.3, 2. Fleck (EN) 308.1. 100 Butterfly: 1. Page (Nwl) 54.44, 4. Wells (EN) 1:00.73, 9. Scher (DK) 1:16.2, 10. Robinson (EN) 1:23.99, 11. Charles (EN) 1:28.79. 100 Freestyle: 1. C. Varga (CC) 50.81, 2. Corbin (EN) 51.96, 3. Fortman (EN) 52.99, 9. Mahoney (DK) 58.23, 10. Brown (DK) 58.5, 13. Combs (EN) 1:04.7, 16. Exford (DK) 1:09.55. 500 Freestyle: 1. Hoskins (CC) 5:09.62, 6. Chambers (EN) 5:41.5, 8. Richards (EN) 6:02.29, 11. Cook (EN) 6:27.68.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Columbia City (Wagner, Joseph, Fix, C. Varga) 1:34.1, 3. East Noble (Sibert, Bolinger, Cook, Chambers) 1:43.98, 5. DeKalb (Exford, Scher, Gaier, Balsley) 2:07.33, Other East Noble (Robinson, Schowe, Oikawa, Combs) 1:52.25. 100 Backstroke: 1. Wagner (CC) 57.26, 5. Corbin (EN) 1:02.92, 7. Richards (EN) 1:07.17, 13. Fleck (EN) 1:20.24, 14. Gillian (DK) 1:21.24. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Joseph (CC) 1:05.41, 5. Sibert (EN) 1:11.25, 9. Schowe (EN) 1:14.34, 10. Bolinger (EN) 1:14.73, 11. Brown (DK) 1:14.78, 13. Gaier (DK) 1:18.08. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (J. Peterson, Reidenbach, Page, Mallery) 3:31.12, 2. East Noble (Fortman, Wells, Chambers, Corbin) 3:35.46, 5. DeKalb (Brown, Gillian, Exford, Mahoney) 4:18.52, Other East Noble (Charles, Bolinger, Fleck, Oikawa) 4:22.38.
