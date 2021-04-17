Prep Softball Angola defeats Lakeland, Bishop Luers
ANGOLA — Lakeland lost 7-0 to the Hornets then 14-10 to Bishop Luers on Saturday.
Angola also beat the Knights 14-1 in five innings.
In the loss to Angola, Lakeland was led at the plate by Cassidi Parham, who went 3-for-4.
The Hornets’ Alyssa Kyle struck out 11 Lakeland hitters in the win, and at the plate she was 2-of-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Leah Snyder was 2-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in.
Against Bishop Luers, the Lakers scored seven runs in the first two innings, but the Knights answered with 10 in the top of the third.
Keirstin Roose finished 3-of-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Luci Cook was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Parham, Kendyl Arroyo and Kaitlyn Keck each added two hits.
Eastside Blazers move to 10-0 on the season
CHURUBUSCO — The Blazers scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth to defeat Churubusco 19-4 on Saturday.
Ryelynn Glander was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in for Eastside, and Jayci Kitchen was 3-of-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Mataya Bireley, Skyelar Kesslar and Grace McClain each had doubles in the win.
Natalie Lower tossed five innings, allowed one earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Mariah Hosted went 1-for-3 with a double for the Eagles.
PH lose 2 to Woodlan
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost both games of a doubleheader versus Woodlan on Saturday, 13-5 and 7-5.
In the first game, Woodlan scored seven runs in the second inning, and the Panthers could never catch up.
Lillie Booher finished 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, and Chloe Riehl also had two RBIs off one hit.
In the second game, Prairie Heights had 15 hits to 10 by the Warriors. Bre Walter had five of those hits for the Panthers as she went 5-for-5 with two runs scored. Riehl finished 3-of-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
Renae Meek, Haylee Henderson and Trinity Pratt all had a pair of hits in the loss.
Fremont loses 2 after win at F.W. South Side
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Manchester 16-0 and 22-0 Saturday at Vistula Park. The Eagles are 2-5.
At Derbyshire Field in Fort Wayne, Fremont defeated Fort Wayne South Side 20-1 in five innings.
Eagle freshman Sydney Hinchcliffe homered and was the winning pitcher. She allowed an unearned run and two hits and walked no one over the first three innings. She also walked three times, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Eva Foulk was 3-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI for Fremont. Jenny Martin was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and five RBIs, and Kate Gannon scored four runs.
Prep Baseball Hornets sweep Lakers
ANGOLA — Angola beat Lakeland twice on Saturday. The Hornets won the Northeast Corner Conference first game 15-4 in five innings, then won the nonconference second game 7-6 in eight innings.
In game one, Ethan Miller and freshman Kenton Konrad both went 4-for-4 for the Hornets (3-5, 2-1 NECC). Miller drove in three runs and scored twice while Konrad scored three times and had an RBI.
Dawson Gorrell was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and four RBIs for AHS, who stole seven bases. Tucker Hasselman pitched a complete game victory, allowing three earned runs and seven hits and striking out six.
Brayden Bontrager had two hits and drove in three runs for the Lakers.
In game two, Angola came back from a 6-0 deficit after four and a half innings to win it.
Gorrell was the winning pitcher in relief for the Hornets, allowing an unearned run and three hits in four and one-third innings with 11 strikeouts. He was also 3-for-3 with the bat with a triple and three runs scored.
JR Grace homered and drove in three runs. Miller was 3-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI. Bontrager had three hits for Lakeland.
Prairie Heights splits with Minutemen
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost the first game 11-4 to Concord, but were able to grab the lead late in the second contest and hold on for a 9-8 win.
In the first game, Seth Troyer had three runs batted in and a double to lead the Panther offense. Cam Hall had a pair of hits, and Hunter Allen had a double.
In the second contest, PH scored five runs in its last two at-bats. A solo homer by Troyer in the bottom of the sixth was the difference. He finished the game with two hits and two runs scored.
Rickie Bailer led the team with two RBIs, Hall added a triple and Allen and Luke Severe each had a double.
Fairfield contains CN
BENTON — Central Noble scored its first and only run in the 5-1 loss to Fairfield in the first inning.
Cade Weber pushed Chase Spencer across with a groundout in the top of the first after Spencer began the game with a single.
Weber and Spencer were the only two to get a hit off Fairfield starter Alec Hershberger, who tossed seven innings and struck out 14 Cougars.
Weber and Dylan Eggl split the pitching duties for the visitors. The two allowed five runs on 10 hits with five combined strikeouts.
Blazers best Eagles
CHURUBUSCO — Eastside scored 11 runs over the final three innings for a 13-3 victory over Churubusco in five innings Saturday.
Hayden Gardner led the Blazers, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Dylan Hertig had a triple, and Jack Buchanan had a double with a pair of RBIs in the win.
Buchanan led Eastside on the bump, allowing three runs (no earned), on four hits with eight strikeouts and five walks.
Prep Tennis Barons fall at Concordia
FORT WAYNE — Concordia defeated DeKalb 4-1 in a dual match Friday.
No. 3 singles player Lauren Blythe bounced back after dropping the first for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory for DeKalb’s only point.
Ella Cruz and Alli Burton were defeated in the top two singles spots for the Barons. DeKalb’s doubles teams of Maddie Hickman and Kenlee Dick, and Evie Pepple and Bella Brunson also were defeated.
DeKalb defeated the Cadets 2-1 in junior varsity play. Brooklyn Clark won a singles match for the Barons, and the doubles team of Katelynee Hartsough and Becca Days also won.
Fremont tops Bruins at Goshen Round Robin
GOSHEN — Fremont defeated Northrop 4-1 during the Goshen Round Robin Saturday.
The Eagles lost 5-0 to both Bremen and the host RedHawks.
Prep Boys Golf Garrett finishes 4th at Northrop Bruin Invite
FORT WAYNE — Garrett finished with a team score of 376 for fourth place at the Bruin Invite at Colonial Oaks on Saturday.
Fremont scored 396 for sixth, and Eastside followed in seventh at 415.
Wawasee was the team champion at 356.
