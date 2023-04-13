Prep Softball Cougars blank Barons
ALBION — Central Noble defeated DeKalb 6-0 in a non-conference contest Friday evening.
Freshman Grace Swank threw a four-hit shutout for the Cougars, striking out nine.
Swank, Kennedy Vice and Kierra Bolen had multiple hits for Central Noble (8-0). The Cougars had nine hits as a team.
Warriors surprise Lakers
EMMA — Westview jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings over Lakeland and hung on to beat the Lakers 8-7 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Lakers (3-2, 1-1 NECC) scored three runs each in the fifth and seventh innings to draw close, but the Warriors (1-2, 1-1) won their first game of the season after allowing 36 runs in their first two games.
Winning pitcher Ella Williams had two hits, was hit by a pitch and drove in three runs for Westview. She only had one walk and hit one batter while scattering 10 hits.
Freshman Briana Kauffman had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Westview. Classmate Janissa Lehman drove in two runs. Kyiah Michels scored three runs, and Sara Lapp scored twice.
Kylee Waldron had three hits and a run scored for Lakeland. Kaitlyn Keck and Cheyenne Short each had two hits. Keck hit a solo homer and Short had a triple. Abbey Priestley had two runs scored and two RBIs.
Heights nips Chargers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won a pitchers’ duel over West Noble 1-0 in Northeast Corner Conference action on Thursday.
Ella Coney hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and Emily McCrea pitched a four-hit shutout for the Panthers, walking two, hitting a batter and striking out 11. McCrea also reached base twice and stole two bases.
Charger starting pitcher Riley Krider did very well, allowing three hits over six hits, striking out seven and walking nobody. She also hit a double.
Jacelynn McDonald, Hailey Moser and Julia Vargas all had singled for West Noble.
Heights won the junior varsity game 21-6 in Ligonier.
Eagles walk off to top Garrett
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco walked off to an 11-10 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Garrett Thursday at Churubusco Community Park.
The Eagles rallied from a 5-1 deficit after four and a half innings by scoring 10 runs in their final three at-bats.
The Railroaders scored three times in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-7 lead. Churubusco answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it.
Eastside routs Fremont
FREMONT — Eastside defeated Fremont 17-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Blazer details were adjusted, and pitcher Moyra McAtee was credited with a no-hitter.
Grace McClain and Grace Kreischer hit grand slam home runs for Eastside.
Hornets lose at Fairfield
BENTON — Angola lost to Fairfield 4-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Falcons scored one run in the first inning and three more in the second. Amelia Black had three hits and three runs batted in for Fairfield, and Kenlee Gall had three hits with a run scored.
Faith Berkey scattered six hits and two walks in a complete game win for the Falcons. The Hornets scored both of their runs in the sixth inning.
Prep Baseball Chargers top Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — West Noble scored seven run in the fourth inning to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights 11-5 on Thursday.
The Chargers took advantage of 12 walks by Panther pitching. Noah Eash walked four times and scored two runs. West Noble only had four hits.
Bailey Ruisard drove in three runs for the Chargers. Brady Shields doubled. Brooks Ruisard was the winning pitcher in relief. He allowed one hit and one walk in three and one-third scoreless innings and struck out seven.
Hayden Culler had two hits and scored a run for the Panthers. He also took the pitching loss. Maverick Deveau and Brock Tschannen hit doubles.
In the junior varsity game in Ligonier, the Chargers won 20-15. West Noble had 21 hits and stole 22 bases. Joe Button had four hits and five stolen bases.
Barons lose at Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb lost to Carroll 6-3 in a non-conference game on Thursday.
The Chargers scored four runs in the second inning and two in the third. The Barons responded with three runs in the fourth, but could do no more.
Donnie Wiley had a hit and drove in two runs for DeKalb (5-2). Aaden Lytle singled, doubled, drove in a run and scored a run. Wiley went the distance and took the pitching loss, allowing five earned runs, 10 hits and four walks in six innings.
Camden Herschberger was the starting and winning pitcher for the Chargers, allowing three earned runs on five hits in six innings and struck out seven. Jaxon Sparks retired DeKalb in order in the seventh to pick up the save.
Hornets beat at Fairfield
BENTON — Angola lost to Fairfield 11-1 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
Five Falcons had two hits apiece, and senior standout Alec Hershberger allowed an unearned run on three hits in getting the win. He struck out seven.
Payton Fulton drove in Brayden Mowery in the fifth inning for the Hornets’ lone run. Alec Bixler was the starting and losing pitcher.
In other area action Thursday, Central Noble beat Hamilton 14-4 in five innings.
Railroaders beat Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Garrett erupted late to beat Churubusco 12-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday. The Railroaders scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, then added on with seven runs in the sixth.
Peyton Simmons was 3-for-4 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs for Garrett. Luke Byers, Aiden Orth and Luke Holcomb had two hits apiece. Holcomb and Parker Skelly each drove in two runs. Orth and Parker Reed also had two runs each.
Holcomb picked up the win on the mound for Garrett. He allowed four runs (two earned) and nine hits in six innings with six strikeouts.
Brennan Gaff was 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored for the Eagles. Keaton Blessing, Weston Ott and Mason Young had two hits apiece, with Young also driving in two runs.
Warriors wallop Lakers
EMMA — Westview trounced Lakeland 15-2 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
Mason Wire was 2-for-2 with two walks, a home runs, three runs scored and three runs batted in to lead the Warriors (3-4, 2-0 NECC). Gavin Engle was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI.
Micah Miller was the starting and winning pitcher for Westview, allowing two earned runs and one hit and striking out seven in four and two-third innings. He overcame six walks and a hit batter and also doubled and drove in two runs.
Nick Huppenthal had Lakeland’s lone hit. Garrett Pieri and Drannon Miller each walked twice.
On Friday in Middlebury, Westview lost to Northridge 5-4. The Warriors came back from two two-run deficits to tie. But the Raiders scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Braden Kauffman was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI for the Warriors. Miller and Scott Yoder both doubled.
Wire had a solid start in five innings for Westview. He allowed four runs (one earned) and five hits in five innings with a walk and six strikeouts. Gavin Engle was the losing pitcher in relief.
LPC loses to Wildcats
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost to Whitko 15-4 in five innings on Thursday.
Kayden Kirtley doubled, scored a run and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Ethan Young doubled.
Boys Prep Volleyball Barons downed by Carroll
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Carroll 25-16, 25-22, 25-14 on Thursday night.
Spencer Ehle had seven kills and two aces for the Chargers.
Middle School Soccer DeKalb boys trounce Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb began its season with an 8-0 romp over Norwell Tuesday.
Jayden Conrad and Dawson Cleverly both scored twice for the Barons. Christian Johnson, Romeo Avila, Ryker Ball and Weber Yarian also scored.
EN girls fall to Bellmont
East Noble Middle School’s girls soccer team lost to Bellmont 4-0 Tuesday.
It was a learning experience much of the Knights as some of their players never played soccer in their lives heading into this season.
“After settling down, we started to see some promising play,” EN coach Brian Rexroad said. “We are optimistic about our season.”
In goal for East Noble, Evie Reed made four saves and Maitlen Booth made six saves.
Middle School Tennis DeKalb opens with victory
ANGOLA — DeKalb opened the season with a 3-2 victory at Angola Wednesday.
DeKalb’s Oliver Derrow defeated MaKayla Kohlar 8-1 at one singles with DeKalb’s Wyatt Knepper winning 8-5 over Even Kohlar at two singles. Angola won at three singles with Kyle Mina defeating Liam Schlatter 8-4.
Stella Stockhamp and her partner defeated Kai Nagel and Charlotte Hissong 8-1 at one doubles. Henry Post and Parker Vince of DeKalb won 8-4 over Ethan Biernat and Evelyn Rinard at two singles.
The junior varsity teams tied 5-5 with one tie. DeKalb’s doubles teams of Allie Hartsough and Kaylee Hines, and DeAnna Waldon and Elle Armstrong both won. Also winning doubles matches for the Barons were Calleigh Yankey and Baylee Tysen, Eva Hoolihan and Kaylin Perkins, and Owen Hatfield and Gabe Myers.
