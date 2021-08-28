Prep Volleyball Blazers 3rd at Westview Invite
EMMA — Eastside was third in the Westview Invitational Saturday.
The Blazers were 3-1 on the day. They defeated Goshen 25-22, 25-13 in the third-place match, and beat Bethany Christian (25-20, 25-19) and Central Noble (25-15, 25-17) in pool play. Eastside lost to Wawasee 25-13, 25-11. Wawasee would go on to win the invitational.
Westview defeated the Cougars in the seventh-place match 25-17, 25-16. Westview and CN both went 0-3 in their respective pools.
In pool play, the Cougars also lost to Wawasee (25-12, 25-19) and Bethany Christian (25-19, 25-21). Westview lost to South Bend Adams (25-23, 25-19), Goshen (20-25, 25-17, 15-12) and Whitko (21-25, 25-22, 16-14).
Prep Girls Soccer Central Noble tops Bruins
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Bethany Christian 1-0 Saturday at Hidden Diamonds Park.
Cougar sophomore Naomi Leffers scored the lone goal of the match on a penalty kick in the first half. Meghan Kiebel earned the shutout in goal for CN.
Garrett ties with Heritage
GARRETT — Garrett tied with Heritage at 3 on Saturday. The match was tied at 2 at the half.
The Railroaders peppered the Patriot net throughout the non-conference contest, forcing Heritage goalkeeper Ava McCarthy to make 20 saves. She even stopped a Garrett penalty kick.
Prep Boys Soccer CN, Westview prevail
ALBION — Central Noble topped Elkhart Christian 2-1 on Saturday. Ryan Schroeder and Marcos Urcola scored for the Cougars.
In other area action Saturday, Westview won at Lakeland 9-0 in Northeast Corner Conference action. The Warriors are 4-1, 2-0 in the NECC.
Prep Boys Tennis Eagles 1-2 in Bremen Invite
BREMEN — Fremont was 1-2 in the Bremen Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles (9-2) defeated North Judson 5-0, but lost to Wawasee 4-1 and to the host Lions 5-0.
Senior Ethan Bock had two wins on the day for Fremont. He defeated Warrior senior Holden Babb in three sets at No. 1 singles and won with Nick Miller at No. 1 doubles over North Judson.
Bremen Invitational
Fremont 5, North Judson 0
Singles: 1. Josh Sherbondy (F) def. A.J. Bau 6-4, 6-2. 2. Sam Verdin (F) def. Kyle Faldzinski 6-4, 6-2. 3. Brody Foulk (F) def. Nathan Faldzinski 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ethan Bock-Nick Miller (F) def. Kaydin Ginder-Wyatt Stowe 6-1, 6-0. 2. Alex Chilenski-Connor Trobaugh (F) def. Lukas Burkett-Caleb Ginder 6-3, 6-0.
Wawasee 4, Fremont 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Holden Babb 3-6, 6-2, 10-6. 2. Joey Harper (W) def. Nick Miller 6-2, 6-3. 3. Zeke Keim (W) def. Brody Foulk 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles: 1. Grant Brooks-Blaine Baut (W) def. Sam Verdin-Josh Sherbondy 3-6, 6-4, 10-8. 2. Ty Brooks-David Kuhn (W) def. Isaac Hirschy-Alex Chilenski 6-3, 6-4.
Bremen 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Carson Miller (B) def. Ethan Bock 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Mariano DeLeon (B) def. Nick Miller 6-2, 6-0. 3. Dawson Hickman (B) def. Alex Chilenski 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Shay Kyser-Mason Porter (B) def. Sam Verdin-Josh Sherbondy 6-3, 6-3. 2. Camden Hickman-Max Varner (B) def. Isaac Hirschy-Connor Trobaugh 6-2, 6-2.
Prep Girls Golf Lakers shoot season best in win
LAGRANGE — Lakeland shot its best score of the season in defeating Churubusco 192-244 Friday at Heron Creek.
Laker Kylee Watkins was medalist with season personal-best 43.
Brooke Retterbush and Amelia Trump also shot season PRs for Lakeland. Retterbush fired 48, and Trump had 51. Caitlyn Miller was one off her personal best with a 50.
Prep Football Chargers JV team wins
SYRACUSE — West Noble’s junior varsity team defeated Wawasee 17-0 on Saturday.
Fernando Macias ran the ball 19 times for 215 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers (2-0). His scoring run was from 10 yards out.
West Noble quarterback Jordan Eash had a 6-yard touchdown run. Brady Barth kicked a 25-yard field goal and made both extra-point kicks. Jaylun Shaffer added three receptions for 60 yards.
The Chargers will host Eastside this coming Saturday.
College Golf Sullivan aces to help Trine women win
ANGOLA — Maire Sullivan was medalist with an 81 and fired her first hole-in-one ever to lead Trine’s women’s golf team to victory in own invitational Friday at Zollner Golf Course.
Trine’s “A” team shot 340 and was nine shots ahead of runner-up Olivet. The Thunder’s “B” team was third with 387, followed by Olivet’s “B” team (389), Defiance, Ohio (406); and Rochester, Michigan (452).
Sullivan aces the par 3 sixth hole.
“I was coming off of a tough hole,” Sullivan said. “When I hit it, it looked like it was heading for the hole. I thought, ‘oh, this is a good chance for a birdie,’ and it one-hopped into the hole. I couldn’t believe it! Everyone was telling me it went in as I walked up to the green, but I didn’t believe it until I saw it in the cup.”
Trine’s “A” team had three freshmen in the lineup. Howe’s Carli Sanford shot 86, Grace Dubec had 87 and Bailey Bravata had 98.
Lily Williamson also had an 86 for the Thunder.
Reagan Guthrie led the Thunder “B” squad with 88. Kelly Miller and Ava Dobbins had 98s, Caroline Boyd had 103 and Anabelle Burkholder had 115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.