Prep Baseball West Noble downs Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — The Chargers scored four runs in the top of the fifth to pull away from the Eagles for the 5-2 win on Thursday.
Randy Villanueva led West Noble with three hits and two runs batted in. Chastin Lang also had two RBIs on a hit.
Villanueva got the win after going five innings, allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts. Noah Eash tossed two innings of scoreless relief.
Croix Haberstock led ‘Busco with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Keenan Hendricks pitched five innings for the Eagles and gave up four earned runs with nine putouts. Ethan Hartsock pitched two innings of scoreless ball.
Warriors take down Cougars
ALBION — Westview tallied 18 hits in its 12-1 victory over Central Noble on Thursday.
Alec Titus led the way with four hits, including a pair of doubles, and four runs batted in. Bucky Lehman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the fourth inning. Mason Wire and Matty Mortrud each finished with three hits.
Max Engle got the win on the mound, going four innings, allowing a run on three hits with five strikeouts. Mortrud and Braden Kauffman combined to shut out the Cougars the rest of the way.
Cade Weber had a double and took the loss.
Garrett shuts out Angola
ANGOLA — The Railroaders improved to 5-0 in NECC play after an 8-0 win at Angola Thursday.
Kail Baughman tossed a complete game shutout for Garrett. He gave up five hits and had 10 strikeouts.
Trey Richards, Graham Kelham and Jacob Molargik each had two hits. Richards and Kelham each doubled.
Kenton Konrad had two hits for the Hornets. Alec Bixler took the loss on the mound.
Fremont beats Hamilton
HAMILTON — Fremont beat Hamilton 30-1 in five innings Thursday.
Nick Miller, Jacob Wagner, Remy Crabill and Corbin Beeman each had home runs for the Eagles. Crabill’s was a grand slam.
Cayden Hufnagle and Brody Foulk each tossed a pair of innings.
Kody Eller had the lone hit for the Marines. Drew Merritt walked and scored a run.
Falcons blitz Lakers
BENTON — Fairfield’s Alec Hershberger gave up a hit over five innings in the 11-0 win over Lakeland Thursday. He had nine strikeouts.
Murray homered for the Falcons, and Cohen Yoder, Owen Garrison and Michael Slabaugh each had two hits.
Carson Mickem had the lone hit for Lakeland.
DeKalb hammers Concordia
WATERLOO — DeKalb scored five runs in the first and four in the second and went on to an 11-5 victory over Concordia Thursday.
The Barons (6-5) led 11-0 before the Cadets plated four runs in the fifth.
Parker Smith had three hits and five RBIs to lead a 14-hit attack by DeKalb. Ethan Jordan and Donnie Wiley had two hits each, and Logan Jordan drove in two runs.
EN reserves beat Cougars
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble beat Central Noble 8-4 on Wednesday.
Keegan Corbin led Knights with a pair of runs batted in and Hunter Willey had a double.
Owen Longsworth pitched four innings allowed four runs (no earned) on four hits with six strikeouts. Gunner Willey pitched three innings of scoreless relief with six strikeouts.
Prep Softball Eastside girls improve to 8-0
WATERLOO — Eastside jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning on the way to a 10-2 win over DeKalb Wednesday.
Lilli Cline, Cadence Gardner and Faith McClain each had triples for the Blazers. Cline drove in two runs. McClain also had a single.
Skyelar Kessler and Josie Richman picked up hits for Eastside.
Richman pitched the first five innings, allowing one earned run, giving up four hits while striking out one. Moyra McAtee pitched two innings of relief. She allowed a hit and a walk and fanned six.
Brenna Spangler had two doubles and a single among DeKalb’s five hits. Paige Storck had a double and Rylee Moore added a single.
Of Eastside’s 10 runs, only four were earned as DeKalb committed three errors. Pitcher Lillian Cserep struck out six batters and walked seven.
On Thursday, the Blazers beat Prairie Heights 12-8.
Faith McClain finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and Jayci Kitchen had three hits with three runs scored. Grace McClain had three RBIs on one hit, and Mataya Bireley had a pair of hits and pair of RBIs.
Natalie Lower went the distance in the circle with 10 strikeouts.
For the Panthers, Lillie Booher and Adilyn Smith each had three hits. Booher Madi Strater and Savana Phares each had a home run. Trinity Pratt had a pair of doubles and took the loss in the circle.
Fairfield defeats Garrett
BENTON — Host Fairfield pounded out 18 hits in a 14-4, five-inning win over Garrett Wednesday.
After a scoreless first for each team, the Falcons scored seven times in the second, once in the third, four times in the fourth and twice in the fifth. Garrett scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Stella Mix had a triple and drove in two runs for Garrett and Mackenzie Smith added a single and a double. Laney Miller picked up two singles. Kaitlyn Bergman also singled.
Westview edges Central Noble
EMMA — The Warriors beat the Cougars 4-2 on Thursday.
Westview outhit Central Noble 12-3 but committed six errors in the field.
Alexys Antal had three hits, and Savanna Strater, Hope Bortner and Karlie Schrock each tallied two hits.
Antal went the distance in the circle and gave up two unearned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Libbie Goldey and Haddi Hile each doubled for the Cougars. Kensy Kimmel tossed six innings allowed four runs on 12 hits with five strikeouts.
Lakers fall at Fairfield
BENTON — In a back-and-forth contest, the Falcons pulled out an 11-9 victory Thursday.
Breanna Lovelace went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in. Kasey Priestley had three hits and two RBIs. Abbie McNamara added a double.
Cassidi Parham tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts. Kaitlyn Keck pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits.
In other area action Thursday, Angola defeated Garrett 6-4 and Churubusco beat West Noble 8-2.
Prep Girls Tennis Knights top Cougars
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Central Noble 5-0 on Thursday. The Knights only lost two games in the dual.
EN’s Brooke Lindsey won the lone junior varsity singles match 8-0.
East Noble 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Naomi Leffers 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kya Mosley (EN) def. Sarah Pilnock 6-1, 6-1. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Natalie Moore 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Jaceylen Hawk-Maddie Toner 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold (EN) def. Audri Kleber-Brianna Lackey 6-0, 6-0.
Westview sweeps West Noble
EMMA — Westview swept West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday, winning 5-0.
The Warriors won 4-1 in the JV matches.
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Avery Kruger (WN) 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Jaki Macias (WN) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Selina Moon (WN) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Kora Hilbish-Ashlyn Siegal (WN) 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kamryn Miller-Ella Yoder (WV) def. Bethany Trinklein-Jenny Salas (WN) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
Prep Boys Golf Lakers 2nd, Chargers 3rd
GOSHEN — Lakeland was second to Goshen in a three-team match Wednesday, 158-182. West Noble was third with 244.
Tommy Curtis led the Lakers with 41, and Ben Keil fired a 43. Brayden Bohde led the Chargers with a 50.
Lakeland also had 49s from Jensen Miller and Tucker Klopfenstein and 56 from Nate Keil.
West Noble also had Rodrigo Melchor with 63, Nevin Phares with 65, Luke Schermerhorn 66 and Isaac Mast with 68.
Goshen won the junior varsity match with 217. Lakeland had 233, and the Chargers had 276. CJ Olivares shot 54 to lead the Lakers. Ethan Rasbaugh and Clayton Trump each had 59. Chris Munoz led West Noble with 67.
Eagles fall to Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Fremont lost to Northridge 162-196 Wednesday at Meadow Valley.
Raider Coby Hochstetler was medalist with 39, and the rest of his teammates shot in the 40s, including a 40 by Ty Miller.
Jake Allman led the Eagles with a 45.
Fremont also had 48 from Lukas Berlew, 51 from Alex Chilenski, 52 from Luke Campbell and 55 from Josh Sherbondy.
Middle School Golf DeKalb defeats Angola
AUBURN — DeKalb Middle School picked up its first win, defeating Angola 273-306 at Bridgewater Wednesday.
The Barons’ A.J. Shambaugh was the medalist with a 43. Also for DeKalb, Easton Armstrong had 53, Paige Williams 54 and Ellington Sparkman 56.
Reed Lantz was low for Angola with a 44.
DeKalb edged Angola 268-270 in the junior varsity match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.