WATERLOO — Another siege of pressure, another shrinking lead, another hectic trip down the stretch.
The DeKalb Barons proved again that all’s well that ends well, getting the stops they had to have and sinking clutch free throws to fend off North Side for a 63-59 boys basketball win Friday night.
Caleb Nixon was the hero at the free throw line, hitting 5-of-6 in the last 23.9 seconds to help preserve the win finishing with a 20-point effort. Connor Penrod added 15 points and Cole Richmond added 14 to go with five assists and four steals.
North Side (0-3) got 15 from Rodney Woods and Ryan Collins hit three threes for nine.
A Nixon three-pointer and a bucket inside from Penrod gave DeKalb (2-1) a 49-40 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. The Legends came out of a time out pressuring, trapping and denying and increasing the pace of the game, which had a finish similar to the Barons’ win over Eastside last weekend.
North got within 56-54 before Nixon found Penrod in the lane to restore a four-point lead with 1:17 left. Jacob Lambert again cut it to two for the Legends, but Nixon converted a one-and-one to make it 60-56 with 14.2 seconds left.
The Legends answered with a three to cut the lead to a point before Nixon sank two more free throws. Forced to go for a three, North missed, and Nixon hit the second of two on a double bonus with nine-tenths of a second on the clock.
Penrod got seven of his points in the first quarter, which ended with DeKalb ahead 14-10. He drew his second foul and went to the bench early in the second, however. The Barons had several players contribute minutes off the bench as they tried to survive the rest of the half without him.
The problem turned out to be the Legends lighting it up in the second quarter with five threes. They went on a 14-2 run to take a 27-18 lead on back-to-back triples from Collins and Brashawn Bassett.
DeKalb answered with a 9-0 burst, which included two three-pointers by Richmond, and tied it 27-27 before North led 29-28 at the break.
The Barons slipped ahead by seven points in the third, but Woods’ three-point play off an inbounds pass pulled the Legends within 44-40 at the last stop.
In the junior varsity game, Jacob Myers turned in a three-point play off an assist from DaJuan Garrett with 9.1 seconds left, giving the Barons a 39-36 win. North missed a three for the tie at the buzzer.
North Side took the freshman game 56-38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.