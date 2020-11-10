Prep Volleyball
Several area girls make all-district teams
Several area players were selected to all-district teams by the Indiana Volleyball Coaches Association.
Garrett senior Emma Hirchak and Angola freshman Morgan Gaerte were selected to the Class 3A All-Northeast District team.
Four Central Noble girls lead the 2A All-North District team: Jenica Berkes, Lydia Andrews, Bridgette Gray and Casey Hunter. Prairie Heights’ Kalli Aaron and Chloe Riehl also made the team. Fairfield’s Brittany Herschberger was picked as the 2A North District Coach of the Year.
New Prairie coach and former Eastside coach Jordan Staus was named 3A Northwest District Coach of the Year.
Prep Girls Basketball Cougars reschedule two contests
ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team had to postpone games on three dates this week after the school moved to e-learning for the rest of this week.
Tuesday’s game at Whitko will now be played on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. and is varsity only. Saturday’s junior varsity and varsity games against Prairie Heights were moved to Wednesday, Dec. 9, starting at 6 p.m.
The contest scheduled for Thursday against East Noble is still to be determined.
M.S. Basketball Cougars, Lakers split in 6th grade action
LAGRANGE — Central Noble and Lakeland each won a sixth grade game on Monday. The Cougars won the “A” game 30-23, and the Lakers won the “B” game 15-7.
In the “A” game, Alex Scott led CN (2-0) with 15 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Gage Cook had six points and two steals. Ryan Bailey had five points, and Landen Burkhart grabbed four rebounds.
In the “B” game, Bailey had three points and five rebounds for the Cougars (1-1). Elias Antunez and Bailey Butler each had two points.
On Thursday in Kendallville, Central Noble swept East Noble, 19-12 in the “A” game and 16-7 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, Scott had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals to place the Cougars. Bailey added four points.
In the “B” contest, Antunez had six points for CN and Jerick Deter scored four. Lucas Rouch led the Cougars in rebounding.
