ANGOLA — Angola and East Noble each won a game over each other in a non-conference doubleheader on Saturday.
The Hornets won game one 4-3, then the Knights took the second game 10-6.
In the opener, Eleanore Knauer singled home Payton Hulliberger for the game winning run for Angola.
East Noble scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. It had a sacrifice fly, then Kylie Anderson blooped a single to center to drive in another run and make it a 3-1 game.
The Hornets tied it up in the following half inning. Sophomore Harlee Henney tripled to deep right to score a run, then scored on the same play on a Knight throwing error.
Alyssa Kyle was the winning pitcher for Angola. She recorded her 250th prep strikeout early in the contest.
In game two, EN had 15 hits and only struck out once. Freshman Abby Alwine received plenty of support in a complete game win with six strikeouts.
Anderson, Ellie Rouch, Hadleigh Eling, Cady Smith, Kirsten Ritchie, Laney Schlichtenmyer had two hits apiece for the Knights. Rouch drove in three runs and scored twice. Smith and Eling each had two RBIs. Eling and Ritchie each scored twice.
The Hornets had 10 hits. Grace Steury had three of them with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Also, Angola won at home over Concordia on Friday 7-2. The Hornets outhit the Cadets 10-3 and took advantage of five Concordia errors.
Fremont 12, Elkhart Christian 7
Bishop Luers 7, Fremont 6
In the Fremont Invitational at Vistula Park, the home team finished third after defeating a sectional rival.
Both Eagle teams are the top two teams in the Class 1A Lakewood Park Sectional and they kept their aces away from each other, Khloe Glendening for Fremont and sophomore Brianna Ehninger for ECA.
The consolation game was adventurous. The second inning was key. Fremont kept ECA from scoring in the top half, then scored five in the bottom half to take a 7-3 lead.
Fremont drew more walks and capitalized on that. Three FHS pitchers walked a batter apiece.
Freshman Reice Morton and sophomore Claire Foulk each pitched a scoreless inning in their two innings of work. Morton started and was credited with the win. Sydney Hinchcliffe pitched the final three innings to get the save.
In the first game of the tournament, Luers' Reese Rhodenhamel drove in five runs against Fremont. Two of them came on a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh.
Myleigh Carper and Lexi Stevens were barely off the basepaths in both Fremont games. Carper had three hits and four walks on the day. Stevens was 5-for-7 with two doubles, five runs scored and two walks.
Hinchcliffe homered and drove in three runs against Luers. Kate Gannon homered against ECA.
Southwood defeated Bishop Luers 7-1 in the championship game.
At Churubusco Community Park Friday, Fremont lost to Churubusco 9-8 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
Churubusco scored all of its runs in the fourth inning and that erased a 6-0 deficit. Only one run was earned as Fremont made four errors.
Lauren Stroder had four hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for Churubusco. Shelby Tigner was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Brieann Hosted drove in three runs and Kaelyn Marks had two RBIs.
Stevens had two solo home runs for Fremont in going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Hinchcliffe and Carper had three hits each. Hinchcliffe also drove in three runs and took the loss in relief.
Northrop 7, Churubusco 0
In Fort Wayne Saturday, Bruin freshman Brilee Day threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts. The Eagles made eight errors.
Adams Central 9, Central Noble 8
SB Clay 6, Central Noble 4
In Albion, the Cougars lost both games in a round robin event Saturday.
The Flying Jets rallied from an 8-5 deficit after five innings to beat CN in eight innings. Only three of AC's were earned as the Cougars made five errors.
Abby Hile homered, singled and drove in three runs for Central Noble. Kensyngtin Kimmell was 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI. Avery Deter was 2-for-3 with a walk, a sacrifice and two runs scored. Grace Swank added two RBIs.
The Colonials outhit the Cougars 10-6. Swank and Deter each had two hits. Deter tripled and stole a base while Swank had a run and an RBI.
Kimmell struck out eight in a complete game loss.
AC also beat Clay 13-2 in six innings to win the round robin.
In other area action over the weekend, Eastside's junior varsity team won on the road over Hamilton's varsity squad 28-16 on Friday.
Lakeland 4-4, Concord 0-7
In Dunlap Saturday, junior Cassidi Parham threw a four-hit shutout and also had two hits with the bat for the Lakers. She walked two and struck out five.
Jaden Moore, Kendyl Arroyo, Reahgan Adams, Arianna Bustos and Kennadee Kerns also had two hits apiece for Lakeland. Moore drove in two runs. Kerns and Adams hit doubles.
In game two, Kaitlyn Keck had three hits and an RBI for the Lakers. But Lakeland struggled out of the gate as the Minutemen led 5-1 after three innings.
Huntington North 4, Eastside 2
In Butler on Friday, the Blazers suffered their first loss of the season in this recently added contest.
Eastside scored both of its runs in the third inning, then the Vikings scored a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Emma Helvie hit two solo home runs for Huntington North. Corinne Martz had three hits, including a two-run shot. The Vikings are 15-2 after blowing out Elkhart on Saturday.
Moyra McAtee (9-1) suffered the loss for the Blazers.
Carroll 9, DeKalb 4
In Waterloo Friday, the Chargers turned the tide and took control with four-run innings in the fourth and fifth.
Jaidyn Fuller reached base four times and drove in three runs for Carroll.
Rylee Moore singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Barons. Frshman Serena Wineland hit a solo homer and scored twice. Katie Waters and Ashley Cox each had two hits and a run scored.
Prairie Heights 17, Edon (Ohio) 0
In Edon, Ohio, the Panthers scored in every inning in the five-inning rout.
Emily McCrea and Madi Strater combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for PH. McCrea went the first three innings and struck out eight in getting the win. She also had two hits, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Emma Allen was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs, three RBIs and was hit by a pitch for Prairie Heights. Olivia Boots was 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Adelyn Smith doubled, walked, reached on an error, scored a run and had two RBIs.
Jimtown 10-14, Westview 0-6
In Baugo Township Friday, the Warriors were swept by a solid Jimmie squad.
In game one, Karlie Schrock had the lone Warrior hit in a five-inning contest. Kiyla Eberhart had 12 strikeouts in the shutout for Jimtown.
In game two, Westview outhit the Jimmies 20-11. But the Warriors left 11 runners on base and made seven errors.
Briana Kauffman, Hope Bortner and Maddy Penick had four hits apiece for Westview. Kauffman was a home run short of the cycle and drove in a run. Bortner scored two runs.
Schrock and Ella Williams each had three hits for Westview. Schrock also scored two runs.
