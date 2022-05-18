AUBURN — DeKalb senior second baseman Logan Jordan describes himself as a “junkyard dog.”
Who wouldn’t want a scrappy leadoff hitter and a stopper in the middle of their infield?
Trinity International in Deerfield, Illinois, is getting one. Jordan committed to play baseball for the Trojans Monday.
Trinity International competes in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and the NAIA. Jordan plans to study sports management.
“It feels amazing,” Jordan said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I began playing baseball at a very young age. It’s nice seeing it become a reality.
“As soon as I stepped on campus it felt like home. (Head) Coach (Shane) Gardner and (assistant) Coach (Tanner) Hill are good guys. They’re building something special at Trinity and I want to be a part of it from day one.”
Jordan was hitting .278 with 13 RBIs for the Barons entering this week. He has an on-base percentage of .472. He has scored 17 runs.
“Trinity, they’re getting a dog,” Baron coach Collin Bice said. “He’s one of those guys who shows up every practice and every game, and he brings it. When you ask for a senior leader, he has all those qualities any coach would want. Defensively, offensively, on the bases, he’s a threat in multiple ways.”
Jordan feels he brings a relentless mentality to the diamond.
“I’m going to give it everything I have,” he said. “I’m not going to surprise anyone with any extreme talent, but I’m going to bring everything I’ve got to the table every day.”
