ANGOLA — For Trine University head football coach Troy Abbs, his staff and players, team goals every season start in the same place, a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship.
And the automatic NCAA Division III playoff berth that comes with it.
Last year, the Thunder took a step forward, going 7-3 after posting a 6-4 mark in 2021.
But Alma won the MIAA title and went to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
So it’s back to the drawing board for the Thunder in 2023 — and Trine starts the new season tonight at Anderson University with one of the most experienced teams in years.
The Thunder were picked to finish third in the preseason poll of MIAA coaches.
A total of 12 players on each side of the ball started games for the Thunder in 2022.
Senior quarterback Alex Price is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is back to lead the Thunder offense. Price completed 142-of-248 passes for 2,178 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2022. A true dual threat quarterback, Price also had 130 carries for 391 yards with four TDs.
Price now has 5,367 career passing yards, good for third on Trine's all-time list and second for the Thunder in the NCAA Division III era to Gagliardi Trophy winner Eric Watt.
Price also has some of his favorite offensive weapons back in 2023, including senior running back Xaine Kirby, who was hampered by injuries for much of 2022. Kale Lawson, one of the Thunder’s leading receivers last season, is also back. Lawson had 728 receiving yards last season. Also returning are receivers Brandon Kline (561 yards) and Connor Arthur (459 yards).
On defense, strong safety Marcques Tagliaferri returns for a fifth season to help anchor the Thunder defense. Tagliaferri had two interceptions a year ago and the fifth most tackles on the team (46). He’s joined by cornerback Jaylin Page, who broke up six passes in 2022.
The Thunder defensive line will be strong with several returning starters, including senior All-MIAA first teamer Jamon Gibson, All-MIAA second teamer Jacob Jackson and Kendall Himes. All of them are seniors.
Abbs said a talented freshman class in 2023 will buoy the Thunder, and some of those guys will be expected to step in and make an impact right away. Some of those players include defensive end Otorrieous Thomas, an Elida High School product out of Lima, Ohio, and Jeremiah Johnson, a defensive end out of Bishop Chatard in Indianapolis. Carroll product Royce Jones is also in the mix at a defensive line spot.
The Thunder also return their entire kicking game: Junior Colton Wampler kicked intermediate field goals for Trine in 2022, while junior Anthony Hentz is back to handle short-range field goals and extra points. Punter Braeden Moore returns as well. Trine will be training a new long snapper. Freshman John Orr and junior Logan Wagler will share that position.
Kickoff returns will be handled by freshman Isaiah Hunter and sophomore Rashawn Street, as well as freshman Jayjouir Roberts. Punt returners will be Hunter and sophomore Tristan Burris.
Abbs said the upperclassmen are taking ownership and leading is where it starts for the Thunder.
“When things go wrong, or when something isn’t the way it’s supposed to be, our upperclassmen have to step in and fix it right away,” Abbs said.
The Thunder did not have a good home record last season: They were just 2-3 at Zollner Stadium, but undefeated on the road (5-0). “We have to own our own field,” Abbs said. “That’s not acceptable. We have to own our mistakes and work to get better every single day.”
Something to prove
Price said when the opportunity was presented to him to play one more season, the decision was an easy one. “Not many people get the chance to play college football,” Price said. “I’ll take the opportunity to play one more season while I still can.”
There’s definitely a feeling of something to prove with the 2023 Thunder, and Price is glad to be a part of it one last time.
“These past few seasons, we’ve been a better team than we’ve shown,” Price said. “This can be a year for us to put it all together and show what kind of a team we really are.”
Tagliaferri agrees that there’s plenty of unfinished business.
“We have a championship caliber team,” Tagliaferri said. “Over the years, we’ve had the pieces. We just need to get over the hump. We have a lot of room for improvement, but we can achieve our goals.”
