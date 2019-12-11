Girls Basketball Seventh-grade Barons win over Norwell
OSSIAN — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team topped Norwell 32-25 Thursday.
Ashley Cox led the Barons with 21 points and Bridget Timbrook scored seven. Sophia Jackson and Lauren Kirkpatrick both had two.
LPC falls to CN
ALBION — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Central Noble 42-30 on Tuesday. Taylor Gerke led the Panthers (5-5) with 17 points.
The Cougars (6-4) ended a losing streak at three games.
Boys Basketball Garrett loses at Fremont
FREMONT — Fremont won its home opener on Tuesday night, defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Garrett 66-44.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-1 NECC) went on a run with a flurry of three-pointers late in the first quarter to take a 21-12 into the second quarter. Fremont built on that advantage from there.
Kameron Colclasure led four Eagles in double figures with 19 points and three assists. Gabel Pentecost had 17 points and five rebounds. Nick Miller hit four three-pointers for his 12 points. Ethan Bock chipped in with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Jason Bailey paced the Railroaders (1-4, 0-2) with 11 points. Jayden Broadnax was plagued with foul trouble and had eight points. Jarrett Bailey and Kail Baughman each scored seven points.
Broadnax was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Boys Player of the Week in District 1 for last week’s efforts, which included 39 points against Lakewood Park on Friday.
LWP Panthers fall to Heritage TuesdayAUBURN — Lakewood Park was give its first loss of the season Tuesday night as it fell to Heritage 41-26.
Josh Pike had 13 points and Caedmon Bontrager scored eight for the Panthers (3-1). The Patriots are 1-2.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances for the week of Dec. 2.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors for men went to Logan Sparkman (141 pins over average). Carol Ziegler took women’s honors (109) and Jeff Krebs took youth honors (95).
MEN: Moose — Mike Carper 298, Dave Thies 289, 744 series, Kyle Baker 288, Jim Smith 267, Greg Dini 266, 712 series, Taylor Schwartz 260, 704 series, Mike Hasselman 257, Jason Morris 256, 717 series. Booster — Logan Sparkman 279, 7-2 series, Mike Plummer 278, Matt Liggett 277, Brad Blevins 277, Tim Klinker 268, Ryan David 257, Jason Flaugh 256, John Cain 255. Northeast Indiana Classic — Tommy Etgen 253. Friday Morning Trio — Joey Glover 263, 710 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Max McDonald 258. Adult-Youth — Mark Miller 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Katrina Nickerson 231, Dawn Simmons 220, 581 series. Coffee — Carol Ziegler 205. Booster — Dawn Simmons 218, 591 series, Nycole Wilkinson 207, Sandra Plummer 202. Friday Night Recreation — Darcie Pettit 204, 551 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 227, Skyler Plummer 225, 604 series, Maddie Flaugh 216, 573 series. Majors — Kyle Toyias 267, 705 series, Aaric Page 244, 671 series, Gavin Fites 235, 635 series, Danielle Wilson 224. Adult-Youth — Joshua Wirges 235, 618 series.
Wrestling
Garrett junior varsity strong at invitational
MONROE — Garrett took part in a junior varsity invitational at Adams Central Saturday.
Jesse Badger, Tanner McMain, Seth Montoya, Hayden Williams, Doug Merriman, Jaren Berning, Jadyn Gilbert, Lane Gibson, Jacob Raske, Chandler Minnich and Trey Richards were champions with undefeated records for the Railroaders.
Barons host JV invite
WATERLOO — DeKalb hosted its junior varsity invitational Saturday.
Landon Armstrong (195 pounds) and Cohen Markley (145) both went 3-0 for the Barons, and Elijah Knepper (138) was 2-0.
Caleb Hermey (220) was 3-1 for DeKalb, with Coltyn Aden (138) and Logan Call (132) both at 2-1 for the day.
Nick Dove (113), Ashton Eddy (120), Tucker Haupert (126), Aiden Norris (182) and Jacob Church (220) also won matches.
