FORT WAYNE — After falling to Northrop 3-1 in August, the DeKalb volleyball team knew it was up for a challenge during Saturday’s sectional semifinals at North Side. The Bruins ended up defeating the Barons in straight sets after beating the host Legends 3-1 on Thursday.
“We had the scouting from our first game against them and came to watch them on Thursday,” DeKalb Head Coach Melissa Hall said. “We knew that (Madison Brooks) on the outside was who we needed to stop. We made some adjustments in the first set, she made some adjustments back, and we weren’t able to take care of business on our side.”
Brooks got to work early, helping the Bruins claim the lead off a 7-point run in the first set. The Barons led by as many as five before dropping the set 25-22.
Northrop took off on an 11-0 run early in the second set, including four aces by sophomore Quinn Olding, and outscored the Barons 15-2 in the last leg. The Bruins claimed the second set 25-11.
“We were definitely passing a lot better in set 1 so we were able to run our offense, mix it up and get our middles involved,” Hall said. “Set 2 was when the wheels fell off, and we weren’t able to run anything besides the pins, and you can’t get too many kills that way.”
The final set saw four lead changes before Northrop distanced themselves with a 7-0 run late in the match to seal the win 25-18.
The Barons finished their season with an 8-18 record. The team will graduate just one senior in Natalie Hughes.
“For four years she’s definitely given us a great effort and been pretty solid in the back row,” Hall said. “We’re still young, and we hope that we can continue where we left off and build from there.”
Junior Paige Pettis led the team’s attack with 166 kills this season. Junior Christina Yarian charted a team-high 29 blocks, sophomore Paige Snider had 54 aces, and sophomore Hope Moring dished out 452 assists.
