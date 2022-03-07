College Track & Field 3 Thunder athletes qualify for D3 Indoor Nationals
ANGOLA — Three Trine University student-athletes will be competing in the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday inside JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina: senior Evie Miller in the mile run and the 3,000-meter run for the women, senior Valerie Obear in the women’s weight throw and junior Jake Gladieux in the men’s 60-meter hurdles.
Miller has the second fastest seeded time in the mile at 4 minutes, 47.96 seconds. The prelims in that event will start Friday at 1 p.m. If she qualifies for the final, she will run that race on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Miller is seeded fifth in the 3,000-meter run at 9:37.54. She will run that race on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Obear is seeded second in the weight throw with a big throw of 19 meters. That event will start at nationals at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Gladieux is seeded ninth in the 60 hurdles at 8.14 seconds. The prelims for that event will start at 1:55 p.m. on Friday. The top guys from the prelims will run in the final at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
College Baseball Thunder split with John Carroll
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Trine lost to Dominican, Illinois, 9-7 on Monday.
The Thunder (2-4) tried to come back from a 7-0 deficit after five innings, but fell short. Cory Erbskorn had a two-run double in Trine’s three-run sixth inning, and Matt Weis had a two-run double in Trine’s four-run eighth.
Dalton Nikirk was 3-for-5 with two runs scored for the Thunder. Erbskorn and Brenden Warner each had two hits and a run scored.
Kade Keele started and took the loss for Trine. Robert Kortas pitched one and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts.
On Sunday, the Thunder split a doubleheader with John Carroll, Ohio, winning the opener 1-0 in eight innings and losing game two 15-0.
In game one, Dalton Nikirk singled home DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win it for Trine.
Josh Hoogewerf started pitching for the Thunder and blanked the Blue Streaks on one hit over the first seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. Noah Brettin pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts to get the win in relief.
Nikirk had two hits and a stolen base for Trine. Brenden Warner singled and walked.
In game two, John Carroll had an eight-run third inning and a 13-hit attack for the game.
Adam Stefanelli had the lone Thunder hit and stole a base. Bryce Bloode was the starting and losing pitcher.
College Tennis Trine women start spring trip with win
ORLANDO, Fla. — Trine University’s women’s tennis team opened its spring trip with a 5-4 victory over the University of Northwestern, St. Paul (Minn.) on Monday at the United States Tennis Association National Campus.
The Thunder men lost to the Eagles 5-4.
College Softball Thunder complete play in D3 Leadoff Classic
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Trine lost to Eastern Connecticut State 6-3 and fell to Randolph-Macon, Virginia, 2-1 on Sunday to complete play in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association D3 Leadoff Classic.
Randolph-Macon scored twice off Thunder reliever Lauren Clausen in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. The game-winning run scored on an error with two outs.
Trine’s Ellie Trine walked with two out and nobody on in the third inning, went to third when Amanda Prather bunted and reached on an error, then scored on a passed ball.
Adrienne Rosey started and pitched five scoreless innings for the Thunder (0-6) with four strikeouts and no walks. All four Trine hits were doubles.
Against Eastern Connecticut State, Ashley Swartout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to bring the Thunder within one run. But the Warriors scored twice in the seventh, starting with Sarah Remillard’s solo shot to lead off the inning.
Prather had two hits and scored a run for Trine. Trine reached base in all four plate appearances with three walks and a single. Elizabeth Koch started in the circle and took the loss.
College Figure Skating Trine teams place second at Red Brick Classic
OXFORD, Ohio — Trine University was third in the Red Brick Classic Saturday and Sunday with 209 points.
Event host Miami (Ohio) won with 233.5 points, and Michigan was second with 221.5. Adrian was fourth with 200.5, and Ohio State was fifth with 197.
The Thunder were led by their Low and Intermediate Team Manuever teams both finishing second.
