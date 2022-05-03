Boys Prep Golf Falcons nip Lakers by a shot
AUBURN — Lakeland fell by a shot to Fairfield, 167-168, in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match on Monday at Bridgewater. Eastside had 200.
Laker Ben Keil and Falcon freshman Brayden Miller were co-medalists with even par 36s. Fairfield is 10-2, 5-0 in the NECC.
Nate Keil fired a 40 and Tommy Curtis had a 41 for Lakeland (6-2, 5-1 NECC).
Reece Myers led the Blazers with a 47.
The Falcons defeated Lakeland in the junior varsity match 206-223. Carter Loveall had 56 and Noah Owsley had 57 for the Lakers.
Fairfield 167, Lakeland 168, Eastside 200
Fairfield: Brayden Miller 36, Noah Hochstetler 43, Miles Nine 44, Carter Kitson 44, Andrew Miller 44.
Lakeland: Ben Keil 36, Nate Keil 40, Tommy Curtis 41, Jensen Miller 51, Tucker Klopfenstein 56.
Eastside: Reece Myers 47, Austin Arnold 49, Gunnar Czaja 50, Lucian Bruggner 54, Ashton Bendel 57.
Prep Softball Eagles fall to Spartans
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Homestead 7-1 on Monday.
The Spartans had 15 hits. Libby Minobe doubled, homered, scored two runs and drove in two runs for Homestead.
Eastside girls remain unbeaten
MONROEVILLE — Sisters Grace McClain and Faith McClain homered and drove in two runs each as Eastside’s softball team handed Heritage just its second loss of the season in a 7-3 road win Monday.
The Blazers (14-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning. The Patriots (14-2) scored once in the third. Eastside had one in the sixth and Heritage scored twice in the bottom of the frame. The visitors tallied three times in the seventh to put it out of reach.
Faith McClain also had a double. Grace McClain added a single. Jayci Kitchen had two hits for the Blazers.
Mataya Bireley, Skyelar Kessler, Grace Kreischer and Brooke Pittman also had hits for Eastside.
Pitchers Moyra McAtee and Natalie Lower limited the Patriots to five hits. McAtee pitched the first six innings, striking out nine while allowing two hits and two walks. Lower struck out two while giving up three hits and a walk.
Prep Football Angola needs assistant coaches
ANGOLA — The Angola High School football program is looking for a varsity defensive line coach and a freshman defensive coach.
Persons interested in those positions need to contact Hornet head coach Andy Thomas by phone at 494-4507 or by email at athomas@msdsc.us.
Middle School Golf Central Noble boys golf Monday
LAGRANGE — The Central Noble boys were third in a match with Lakeland and Westview Monday, shooting 241 at Heron Creek.
Hunter Halsey led the Cougars with 48 and placed third overall.
CN also had Issac Nodine with 60, Keaton Weber with 66 and Harrison Spencer with 67.
